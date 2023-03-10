HERSHEY — It proved to be a good first day for Progressland at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships on Thursday in Hershey as four locals won to reach the quarterfinals, while six of the area’s eight entrants reached Day 2.
West Branch junior Landon Bainey (114) and Glendale senior Zeke Dubler (160) each recorded falls in reaching the quarters, while Dubler was joined there by freshman teammate Daniel Williams (285). Clearfield sophomore Brady Collins (139) rounds out the area quartet to win their opening bouts.
That group will be joined in action on Day 2 by Clearfield junior Carter Chamberlain (189) and Philipsburg-Osceola freshman Caleb Hummel (107), each of whom went 1-1 on the day.
Bainey (43-1), who entered the week ranked No 1 in the state by papowerwrestling.com at 114, was the first to punch his ticket to the quarterfinals.
The Warrior squared off against Conwell-Egan junior Kevin Bagnell (32-5), who collected an 8-2 win against Hughesville’s Cashe Shaner in the pigtail round.
Bainey wasted little time going after Bagnell, scoring a takedown just 20 seconds in. He then went to work on top and turned Bagnell for three nearfall points past the midway point of the first period before turning him a second time late in the period to get the fall in 1:58.
Next up for Bainey in today’s semifinals is Saucon Valley sophomore Cole Hubert (42-11) in a battle of returning state medalists. Bainey has two fifth places on his resume, while Hubert was fourth a year ago.
Hubert, ranked No. 7, edged Saegertown sophomore Carter Beck, 1-0, in the first round. Beck is a returning medalist himself, placing sixth a year ago.
Collins (36-3) hit the mat next in the quarterfinals at 139 — becoming the first Bison to wrestle in Hershey in Class AA in the process — where he met Benton senior Ethan Kolb (39-12) in battle of returning of returning qualifiers.
The Bison sophomore, ranked second in the state coming in, controlled what proved to be a low-scoring 4-1 contest.
Collins opened the scoring with a takedown just before the midway point of the first period, then let Kolb (ranked 11th) up as he led 2-1 after two minutes.
Kolb chose bottom in the second but never got out as Collins rode him the entire period. The Bison then went down in the third and sealed the win when he reversed Kolb with 43 seconds remaining.
Collins is back in action in today’s quarterfinals against Notre Dame-Green pond senior Bryson Vaughn (35-11), who is ranked ninth in the state. Vaughn upended Juniata senior Taylor Smith (36-7), 6-1, in his opener.
As for the Glendale duo of Dubler and Williams, they reached the finals in completely different way.
Dubler (40-4), ranked third in the state, racked up a 12-1 lead before pinning West Perry senior Justice Hockenberry-Folk in 4:07.
The Viking enjoyed a big first period, scoring a pair of takedowns before putting Hockenberry-Fold on his back for two nearfall points to lead 6-1 after two minutes.
Dubler chose bottom in the second and needed just three scored to reverse his opponent before putting Hockenberry-Folk on his back for two more points. Trailing 10-1, Hockeberry-Folk chose top in the third, but Dubler promptly reversed him to his back to get the fall and advance.
He was joined in the quarterfinals by Williams (40-8), who didn’t seem phased in making his states debut as a freshman at heavyweight in a hard-fought 5-4 win vs. Canton senior Mason Nelson (19-8).
After a scoreless first period, Williams grabbed the lead when he reversed Nelson from the bottom position in the second and rode him out over the final 1:11.
Nelson then chose bottom in the third and escaped just four seconds in to cut his deficit in half. Nelson then took down the Viking 16 seconds later to go up 3-2. Nelson then went to work on top and kept Williams down entering the final 30 seconds.
Williams finally fought free for an escape with 27 seconds left to even the score at 3-3, but was forced to take injury time after earning the point. Williams then pulled out the win when he took down Nelson with six ticks on the clock.
Nelson did quickly escape, but it was too little, too late, as the Viking moved on in the winners’ bracket.
Williams, ranked seventh, battles Port Allegany sophomore Carson Neely (34-0), the Northwest regional champ, in the quarterfinals. Neely, ranked fifth, bested Burgettstown junior Joey Baronick (38-12), 7-1, in his opener.
Outside of those four quarterfinalists, Chamberlain and Hummel also moved on with 1-1 days, doing so in reverse order in terms of wins and losses.
Chamberlain (36-7) drew a very tough first-round assignment in returning 189-pound state runner-up Jacob Jones (44-5), a senior from Saucon Valley who bested the Bison 4-1 earlier this year.
Jones (No. 3 in state) beat Chambelain (No. 7), 9-0, this time around to set up a state finals rematch against Frazier junior Rune Lawrence (42-3) in today’s quarterfinals. Lawrence is a two-time defending gold medalist.
Meanwhile, Chamberlain dropped into the consolation bracket where he got a matchup with fellow Progressland wrestler Britton Spangle, a senior from Glendale. The Bison proved to be the one to advance and kept alive his hopes of winning a second straight medal and the program’s first in Class AA.
Chamberlain grabbed the upperhand on a takedown with 13 seconds left in the first period and took that lead to the second where Spangle escaped from the bottom to make it 2-1.
However, Chamberlain quickly took down the Viking and pinned him in 2:15.
The Bison wrestles Milton junior Cale Bastian (31-15) in his next bout.
Spangle (35-13), who lost 11-0 in a pigtail bout to Faith Christian Academy freshman Jason Singer (33-11), saw his Glendale career come to an end with a 91-45 record.
Hummel opened his day with a convincing 143 major decision of Montgomery freshman Manny Stoltzfus (38-18) in their 107-pound pigtail bout.
Hummel (37-10) seized control from the get-go as he scored two takedowns and a set of nearfall points in the first to lead 7-1 after two minutes. Stoltzfus tried to stay within striking distance with a second-period takedown, as Hummel took a 8-2 to the third.
However, the Mountie poured it on in the third with six more points, including a set of backpoints, to win going away.
That victory earned Hummel a matchup with returning state champ Aaron Seidel, a sophomore from Northern Lebaon in the quarterfinals. Seidel (45-0) notched an 18-3 technical fall of Hummel in 4:54.
The loss dropped the Mountie into the consy bracket, where he faces Northwestern sophomore Sierra Chiesa (34-6). Chiesa has been making history all postseason and became the first girl to every qualify for states when she placed second at least weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament.
Chiesa, won a District 10 title, then secured a win in Hershey Thursday wen she bested Oswayo Valley sophomore Andrew Coriaty (21-9), 8-5, in the first round of consoalations. Chiesa was edged 6-5 in her opener by Central Valley freshman Antonio Boni (32-4), the fifth-ranked wrestler in the state.
Chiesa is ranked 12th, while Hummel is 17th.
The only other Progressland wrestler to be eliminated Thursday was Curwensville senior Nik Fegert (30-14), who went 0-2 at 145.
Fegert dropped his opener 7-1 to Chestnut Ridge senior Callan Bollman (33-9), a four-time qualifier who has won two medals, including a silver as a freshman.
Fegert then saw his stay at states, and his Golden Tide career, end in heartbreaking fashion with a 3-2 first round consolation round loss to Catasauqua senior Gavin Fehr (40-8).
The Golden Tide senior looked to be in control of the bout after grabbing a 2-0 lead on a takedown with four seconds left in the first period. Fegert then chose bottom in the second but never got out.
However, he still took a 2-0 lead to the third, where he kept Fehr down for nearly a minute before he escaped to make it 2-1. Fehr then got in deep on a shot in the final 30 seconds, but Fergert managed to hold him off and get to his feet.
Unfortunately for Fegert, a quick re-shot by Fehr netted him the winning takedown with a second left.
Class AA action resumes today with the quarterfinals and second round consolations at 9 a.m. The semifinals will be wrestled at 7:30 p.m.