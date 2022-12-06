PINE GROVE — The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association announced its 2022 All-State Team on Monday with four Progressland players garnering nods.
West Branch, the Class A runner-up, placed three girls on the team in hitters Katrina Cowder and Marley Croyle and setter Brooklyn Myers.
Philipsburg-Osceola, a Class AA Final Four team, had Reese Hazelton as their representative on the team.
Cowder had 409 kills, 236 service points with 61 aces, 114 blocks and 33 digs on the season.
“Katrina had a huge year for us and really improved from the start of season,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “She is a dynamic player that plays good defense and is a force at the net.
“Teams would constantly try to double block her but she would use it to her advantage. She has a great work ethic and her volleyball IQ is very high. She also impacted the game at the service line and scored second most in service points for our team. Katrina was a key to our team’s success.”
Croyle finished the season with 308 kills, 154 service points with 64 aces and 160 digs.
“Marley had a great season for us and came up big when the moment was the toughest, including district finals and PIAA semis,” said Trude. “She is a six rotation player and very dynamic. She improved her game throughout the season and was a team leader. Marley had a great work ethic and an improved attitude.”
Myers netted 776 assists, 166 service points with 50 aces, 71 kills and 68 digs.
“Brooklyn had an outstanding year and drastically improved,” Trude said. “One of the best setters in Central PA and was able to spread the ball to a variety of hitters. She is technically sound and combines a high IQ for the game, which makes her successful. Brooklyn has a great attitude and work ethic and it separates her from typical players.”
For Hazelton, this is her third time on the all-state team. She finished the season with 674 kills, 394 digs, 225 service points and 63 aces and 32 blocks.
“Reese is such a complete player,” said Lady Mounties head coach Dave Eckberg. “Her kills always get the headlines and rightfully so; but she is also an outstanding passer and server. She has great awareness on the court and will read things before they happen.
“This year, with so many new players on the varsity team, she really had to be a leader as well. There are some great players across the state. We play in tournaments against some really big schools, so we get to see some of these players up close. I would stack her up against anyone.”
Five other District 6 players made the Class AA team as well in Central Cambria’s Mikalah Kim, Forest Hills’ Mya Colosimo and Lia Konchan and Tyrone’s Reagan Irons and Kylee Nelson.
In Class A, Bishop Guilfoyle’s Lia Simanski, Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone and Meegan Williams and Claysburg-Kimmel’s Emalee Cavander were also all-staters.