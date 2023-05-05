Approximately 400 people were on hand Sunday at the Hershey Lodge to celebrate the induction of 10 new members into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Pennsylvania Chapter.
Among the honorees at the 29th Honors Banquet were eight that received ‘Lifetime Service to Wrestling’ recognition. Progressland legends Fred Kavelak, Jerry Maurey, Tom Muir and Blair Packer were among that prestigious group. Maurey’s son Andrew was on hand to accept for his father, who was unable to attend the banquet.
Joining them in the Class of 2023 are Frank Ferrandino, Todd Herzog, Charlie Jacobs and Dan Muthler as the group of Pennsylvania Chapter recipients of the honor grew to 198.
Kavelak, who is no stranger to awards as both an inductee to several halls of fame as well as someone who covered many throughout his time as a sports editor for The Progress, says the ceremony was second to none.
“It’s the most impressive ceremony I’ve ever been around,” Kavelak said. “It was unbelievable, very professional.”
Kavelak got his introduction to wrestling when he began covering sports at The Progress not long after graduation from Curwensville High School in 1958. Until then, the only wrestling he knew was of the WWE variety.
“All I knew was what was between the ropes,” Kavelak said. “I knew Bruno Sammartino and Haystacks Calhoun. I learned about high school wrestling on the run when I first started at The Progress.”
He covered his first state tournament in 1960 and said he was still learning what the holds were at that time. He became sports editor at The Progress in 1961 and held that position until 1986.
Kavelak distinguished himself as a devoted professional writer and sports editor for The Progress and an ardent supporter of the sport of wrestling. He and his staff provided pre-match lineups, detailed post-match reports and insightful weekly opinion columns as well as extensive postseason coverage.
Another endeavor Kavelak initiated was The Progress Summer Wrestling Tournament, held at Clearfield, which attracted some of the best talent from the entire state. He did most of the work promoting and running the highly-successful tournament.
In addition to his Progress duties, Kavelak spearheaded the Clearfield County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame and used it as a way to recognize outstanding wrestling achievements in the county. When he stepped down, the Clearfield County Sports Hall was permanently discontinued.
Kavelak has been inducted into the District 9 Wrestling Coaches, Clearfield County and Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Halls of Fame prior to adding the National Wrestling Hall to an outstanding resume’.
“When I think about that, it’s mind-boggling,” Kavelak said. “Of all the thousands of people that have been involved in the sport as wrestlers, coaches, officials and contributors, there are only 198, and I’ve been chosen to be part of that.”
Joining Kavelak are Maurey, Muir and Packer, who all wrestled in high school and college before joining the coaching ranks. Kavelak covered all three in some manner during his time at The Progress.
“I’m very pleased to be inducted along side Fred Kavelak,” Maurey said. “I remember when he began covering wrestling. His writing was very influential in building interest in and promoting the sport.”
Maurey is the most decorated of the group as a 4-time PIAA champion, who graduated in 1950 from Clearfield High School with a perfect record of 67-0. His brothers Jim and Don also won PIAA gold — Jim in 1945 and Don three times from 1946-48.
Jerry Maurey continued his wrestling career at Penn State, where he was 34-5-1. He was a two-time All-American, placing third at nationals twice after winning EIWA titles both years. He went on to wrestle on the national and Olympic scenes while serving in the U.S. Air Force.
He went on to coach at Central Cove High School in 1958 then back to his alma mater from 1959 to 1964 when his Bisons went 52-7. In 1964, Maurey moved on to the collegiate level, taking over as head coach at Bloomsburg where his teams went 15-0. Maurey then moved to Florida A&M University where he started the wrestling program there.
In addition to his most recent honor, Maurey is also in the hallowed halls of the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association, Clearfield Sports, District 9 Wrestling, National AAU and EIWA Halls of Fame.
“All the other honors and awards are pleasing in their own right,” Maurey said. “They each have memories attached. But this is the national Hall of Fame. It’s very special.
“It’s a tremendous honor. It’s very humbling to be recognized alongside so many great wrestlers and other contributors to the sport. It’s not something one would think about while they’re actively participating in wrestling. But after reflection, to have these accomplishments counted worthy of inclusion in the Hall of Fame ... it’s just an extreme honor.”
Muir wrestled at Philipsburg-Osceola where he graduated from in 1964 and crossed paths with the Maurey-coached Bison teams on several occasions. And now he is being inducted alongside the Clearfield great.
“My picture is in the program right next to Jerry,” Muir said. “That’s an honor. I can walk shoulder-to-shoulder with a lot of people that I didn’t have the opportunity to do so with before.”
Muir won the 145-pound District 6 and Northwest Regional Tournaments in his senior year and made it to the state semis where he dropped a tough 4-3 decision. He was recruited to wrestle at Lehigh University under Hall of Fame Coach Gerry Leeman and was twice a third-place finisher at EIWAs and once a runner-up. Muir was also a 1965 Wilkes Open champ and ended his collegiate career with a record of 27-16-1.
After that, Muir became both a coach and official. He coached at Bellefonte from 1969 through 1979 and was inducted into the Bellefonte Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2008.
As an official, he worked at the Junior Olympic level from 1970-78 before moving on to the PIAA in 1979. Muir officiated until 1985 and worked three consecutive PIAA Wrestling Championships from 1983-85. Muir was also a District 5 Committee member and became the executive director of the PIAA and was the PIAA Supervisor of Officials until stepping down in 1988.
Muir is also a charter member of the Central PA Retired Wrestling Coaches bi-annual breakfasts, which draw about 200 former wrestling people from all over the state and beyond. In fact, Muir attended the spring breakfast just three days after his induction into the National Hall of Fame, which happened to fall on his birthday.
“My family took out a page in the program and wished me a happy birthday,” Muir said. “And when I went up to the stage, everyone sang happy birthday to me. I was honored and humbled.”
Like Muir, Packer attended Wednesday’s Retired Wrestling Coaches breakfast just a couple days after adding the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award to his list of accolades, which includes induction into the Bald Eagle Area Wrestling Hall and the District 6 Wrestling Hall.
Packer joins his brothers Paul (Class of 2017) and Wayne (Class of 2019) in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
“It is an honor for the whole family and a testament to the hard work and dedication that each has put into achieving our respective goals,” Packer said. “Being inducted into any Hall of Fame is always special, but when it’s with your own siblings on this level, it takes on an even greater significance. It is truly special.”
Blair Packer graduated from Bald Eagle Area in 1969 when he was a sectional and district champ and regional runner-up under Hall of Fame Coach Joe Humphreys.
“I was inspired by him throughout my career and am humbled to be inducted into the same prestigious Hall of Fame,” Packer said.
Packer went on to become a varsity starter at the University of Maryland until a severely injured ankle derailed his season.
He worked as a PIAA Official from 1973 through 1976 and, after graduating from Penn State with a B.S. in Health and Physical Education in 1979, he began coaching at Glendale that same year. Packer spent 21 years coaching the Vikings before moving on to Tyrone where he headed the Eagle program for 14 seasons.
In his coaching career at Glendale and Tyrone, Packer amassed 307 wins, which is still the fourth-highest total in District 6. At Tyrone, Packer’s Eagles were the D-6 Duals runner-up in 2003 and champions in 2004 and 2005. Tyrone was also second int he D-6 class 2A Tournament in 2005 with two champs and three silver medallists.
Packer coached seven District 6 champs while at Glendale and 15 in his time at Tyrone, including 4-time gold medallist Ronnie Garbinsky. He also coached a three-time D-6 champ in AJ Schopp, who went on to win 133 matches at Edinboro University where he was a multiple All-American. Schopp (135) and Terry Tate (285) also won PIAA titles under Packer’s tutelage.
“Being inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame is the ultimate honor for me,” Packer said. “It is an affirmation of a career that has allowed me to touch the lives of countless young men. To be recognized by It touches all of the wrestlers and coaches that I have had the opportunity and privilege to coach and work with.
“It means so much to me personally and professionally, as it represents a lifetime of hard work and dedication to the sport I love. Being inducted into the NWHOF is not only recognition of my achievements but also validation for all those who have supported me throughout my career — coaches, wrestling associations, friends and family alike. I am proud and humbled to be one of only 198 people in this hall involved in the sport in PA.”