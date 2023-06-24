MORRISDALE — The top half of the Four League Little League softball all-stars hit from the start of the game until the end in their loser’s bracket elimination game against Curwensville on a gray Friday evening in Morrisdale.
Powered by No. 5 hitter Finley O’Hare’s three hits and three RBIs and No. 3 hitter Aubrey Chutko’s two hits and four RBIs, Four League rolled to a 16-1, four-inning win over Curwensville.
“They’ve put in a lot of work hitting,” Four Leaf coach Kyle Eyerly said. “All the girls have put in a lot of work hitting. But the top half has really been strong as of late. If you get a group of girls like that who can carry your team, that’s what you look for. It keeps the rest of the girls motivated also.
“I think we did well on all three fronts. The girls were hitting the ball. That’s something we worked on all week in practice. Defensively we made the plays whenever they got the ball in play. We did well pitching.”
“They’re tough, like always,” Curwensville coach Rick Wheeler said. “They’re well coached. Kyle Eyerly does a heck of a job with them. It didn’t matter who we had out there pitching. They were going to hit it. That’s what we saw during the regular season. They play a lot of ball together.”
Four Leaf erupted for four runs in the first inning and five runs in the second inning on a combined six hits off of two Curwensville pitchers and three errors.
“The early scoring is definitely beneficial to get the pressure on the other team,” Eyerly said. “That’s something we always try to do. When it works in your favor, it works really well for the team.
“You’ve got to make sure you play the whole game. Just because you’ve got a lead, it doesn’t mean you’ve got the game won. I try to stress that to the girls. We tried to play every inning as hard as we could.”
Megan Eyerly, who gave up one hit and struck out four in two innings as a pitcher, connected on a two-run single in the first inning. She also had two hits.
Chutko had an RBI single in the second inning and a two-run double in the seven-run fourth inning. O’Hare collected an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run double in the second inning.
“Aubrey Chutko hit really well,” Eyerly said. “Aubrey hit the ball solid. She’s been hitting the ball solid all season. It’s something she definitely brings to the table to help our team out.
“Finley O’Hare has been hitting the ball solid. She struggled in the middle half of the season, but she’s really come around with her bat. It’s really helping the team.”
No. 2 hitter Bella Nelson had two hits and two RBIs. Nelson and Chutko scored three runs apiece.
Abby Covert scored Curwensville’s lone run in the bottom of the fourth on an error. But Curwensville finished the District 5 Tournament with a 2-2 record.
“We had a wonderful time,” Wheeler said. “These girls are amazing. There are not that many girls here that play travel ball. So we did pretty well for having three weeks together. I hope they keep moving forward off the success this year.”
Four Leaf, which hiked its tournament record to 3-1, will play on Monday against Mifflin County. The location and time will be announced.
“We’re going to take our A game to them, and see what happens,” Eyerly said. “Hopefully the girls stay motivated. This is a good motivation for them.”
Four Leaf—16
Bush 2b 2100, B. Nelson cf 3322, Chutko ss 2324, Bainey c 2212, O’Hare 3133, McCracken rf 1212, Eyerly p-eh 3122, G. Nelson lf-p 2000, Thompson 1b 2100, McDowell eh 2101, Gregory eh 3110. Totals: 25-16-12-16.
Curwensville—1
Hoyt 2b 0000, Covert cf 2100, Aughenbaugh 3b-p 2000, Coval ss 2000, Best 1b 2000, Danko lf 1010, Wheeler eh 1000, Smay p-eh 1000, Neeper eh-rf 1000, Farley rf 101, Sykes eh 1000, Sutika c 1000. Totals: 15-1-2-0.
SCORE BY INNINGS
Four Leaf 450 7—16 12 3
Curwensville 000 1—1 2 4
2B—Chutko, O’Hare, McCracken. 3B—Bainey. SB—B. Nelson, Chutko, O’Hare. HBP—Thompson (by Smay), McDowell (by Smay).
PITCHING
Four Leaf: Everly (W)—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; G. Nelson—2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Smay (L)—1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Aughenbaugh—2 1/3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO.