PORT MATILDA — The Four Leaf/Philipsburg-Osceola 12U All-Star softball team scored three runs in the third inning Friday and held on for a 3-1 victory over Bald Eagle Area in the District 5 Little League winner’s bracket final.
The three-run inning backed a four-hitter from pitcher Macie Bush, who allowed just a run in the sixth inning. She struck out nine batters (including the side in the fifth) and didn’t issue a walk.
Alexis Selvage and Kendyl Meersand hit back-to-back singles to lead off the third inning for Four Leaf/P-O. McKenna Thorp drew a walk to load the bases for Haylie Koptchak, whose ground ball plated Selvage.
Koptchak was safe on an error, keeping the bases loaded for Bella Nelson, whose fly ball was misplayed in the outfield. That allowed two more runs to score to make it 3-0.
Selvage had two of Four Leaf/P-O’s three hits off BEA pitcher Harlee Witherite, who walked two and struck out three in her five innings of work.
Witherite also singled and knocked in Lilly Harter in the sixth for BEA’s lone run. Harter hit a one-out single off Bush, who got a popup to first and a strikeout to end the game.
With the win, Four Leaf/P-O advances to the District 5 championship against the winner of Monday’s loser’s bracket final between BEA and State College. The championship game will be played Wednesday.
An if necessary game is scheduled for Friday.
Bald Eagle Area—1
Clark ss 3010, M. Guenot 2b 3000, Harter c 3110, Witherite p 3011, Chambers 1b 3000, King 3b 3000, Yeaney rf 2010, Stamm lf 1000, Berger lf 1000, C. Guenot cf 2000. Totals: 24-1-4-1.
Four Leaf-PO—3
Koptchak rf 3001, Nelson cf 2000, Bucha cf 0000, Cutler 2b 3000, Bainey c 3000, Bush p 3000, Chutko lf 1000, McCracken lf 1000, Selvage ss 2120, Meersand 1b 2110, Thorp 3b 1100, Ohare 3b 0000. Totals: 21-3-3-1.
Score by Innings
Bald Eagle Area 000 001—1 4 3
Four Leaf/P-O 003 00x—3 3 2
LOB—Bald Eagle Area 5, Four Leaf/P-O 5.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Witherite—5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Four Leaf/P-O: Bush—6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Bush. LP—Witherite.