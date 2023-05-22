BROOKVILLE — A quartet of Bison won first-place medals Friday at the District 9 Class 3A Track and Field Championships at Brookville High School.
Brady Collins (110 and 300 hurdles), Braedon Firanski (discus), Kai Lynch (long jump) and Isaac Samsel (javelin) all won gold to earn their place at the top of the podium and punch their tickets to the PIAA Meet.
“I am very proud of my entire team,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caregein said. “They did a great job. I am excited to see the guys compete on Friday and Saturday (at states).”
Collins won the 110 hurdles by nearly a second over DuBois’ runner up Daniel Chichava with a time of 16.33. He added another first-place finish in the 300 hurdles, edging Chichava by less than half a second, 42.75-43.10.
Firanski obliterated the competition in the discus with a winning throw of 135-10. That toss was over 18 feet farther than DuBois runner-up Joey Stubbs.
Lynch took the top spot in the long jump with a leap of 20-09 to get past second-place Andrew Field of St. Marys, who jumped 20-03.50. Lynch nearly added another first-place finish in the triple jump, but had to settle for second as Field bested him 40-11.00 to 40-6.25.
Samsel rounded out the Bison winners with his heave in the javelin of 142-10. He beat Bradford’s Andrew Giordano by a little over three feet. This was Samsel’s third straight District 9 title in the javelin. Samsel just missed a Top 5 finish in the shot put as well, trailing Bradford’s Dan Taylor by just 1.50 feet.
Several other Bison boys landed in the Top 5, led by the 4x100 relay team of Evan Davis, Jacob Samsel, Collins and Carter Freeland, whose time of 45.49 was just .21 off the pace set by the first-place team from DuBois.
Davis added a pair of fifths in the 100 dash and 200 dash. Ty Aveni took third in the pole vault, while Freeland took fourth in the 200 dash. Robert Hooven rounded out the Bison boys top finishers with a fifth in the javelin.
Clearfield was fourth in the team race with 46 points. DuBois won the team title with 89 points.
The Lady Bison did not have a first-place finisher, but did get a trio of runners-up.
Danna Bender placed second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.96, just 0.7 off the pace set by St. Marys’ Maura Caskey. Bender added fourths in the 100 hurdles and 200 dash.
Dehlia Elbe was second in the pole vault with an 8-06. St. Marys’ Maddy Whitman won the event with a 9-00.00. Elbe also placed fifth in the triple jump.
Lady Bison Jada Rose tied for second place in the long jump with DuBois’ Lauren Stroka. Both turned in leaps of 16-03.00, which was just behind event winner Peyton Grimm (16-06) of DuBois. Rose was also fourth in the 100 dash.
Clearfield’s Alayna Winters had a third in the 800 run, a fourth in the long jump and a fifth in the 400 dash.
Lindsey Kerlin notched a fifth in the javelin to round out the Lady Bison in the Top 5.
Clearfield was fourth in the girls team standings with 30.50 points. DuBois took the top spot with 87.50 points.
The PIAA Track and Field Championships are set for Friday and Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the campus of Shippensburg University.