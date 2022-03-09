HERSHEY — Five Progressland wrestlers will make their way to Hershey’s Giant Center Thursday to compete at the PIAA Class AA Championships.
West Branch’s Landon Bainey, fresh off his Southwest Regional title, will be joined by Curwensville’s Jake Carfley, the Northwest Regional third-place finisher, at 113 pounds.
Glendale’s dynamic brother duo, Zeke and Suds Dubler, will wrestle at 160 and 172, respectively, after both finished as runner-ups in their weight classes at Southwest Regionals, each falling by one point to returning PIAA champions in the finals.
The Dubler’s teammate, Britton Spangle, rounds out the area competitors as the sixth-place finisher at 215 pounds.
Here is a closer look at each of the weight classes that area kids will be competing in.
113
Bainey (37-1) landed on the bottom half of the bracket and will get the winner of Thursday morning’s preliminary round matchup between Commodore Perry’s Hunter Geibel (25-13), the NW fourth-place finisher, and Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Cooper Feltman (17-16), the Southeast sixth-placer. Geibel lost to Carfley 3-1 in the Northwest regional third-place match.
Also on Bainey’s side of the bracket is West Perry’s Deven Jackson (31-3), Montoursville’s Brandon Wentzel (38-3) and Saegertown’s Hunter Robison (33-3). Jackson, a senior who took second in Southeast Regionals, placed fourth at PIAAs at 106 as a sophomore, but did not make it to states last year due to an infection that ended his season after districts, could be Bainey’s quarterfinal opponent.
Robison, the D-10 and NW champ, and Wentzel, the Southeast runner-up, could be on a collision course at the other quarterfinal on Bainey’s side of the bracket. Robison placed fifth at 106 at PIAAs last season, topping Bainey 3-1 in the fifth-place match. Wentzel was third at 106 last season after winning the PIAA title at the weight class as a freshman.
While the bottom half of the bracket has four kids with state medals, the top features just one in Athens’ Gavin Bradley (35-1), who has been on the podium three times at Hershey. Bradley was sixth at 106 in 2019, then placed seventh and second, respectively, at 113 the past two seasons.
Carfley (24-7) could run into Bradley in the semifinals, should the Tide senior get past his first two opponents. Carfley’s Round of 16 opponent is Bald Eagle Area’s Lucas Fye (30-8), the runner-up to Bainey at both districts and regionals.
A likely quarterfinal matchup for the Carfley-Fye winner is Faith Christian Academy freshman Gauge Botero (41-6), the Southeast Region champ that topped Jackson 4-0 in the finals. Botero dropped a 4-2 decision to Wentzel earlier this season and also has a 2-1 loss to returning Class AAA champ Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport).
Quaker Valley’s Jack Kazalas (38-5) is another PIAA qualifier in the weight class. He’ll face Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick (32-3) in the first round with a probable quarterfinal bout against Bradley looming.
160
Zeke Dubler (35-3) fell to Laurel’s Grant MacKay (37-2), who won PIAA gold last season at 152, by a slim 1-0 margin the in the regional title bout. But he is opposite the MacKay in the bracket. Dubler faces Reynolds freshman Vito Gentile (29-15) in his opening bout with a possible quarterfinal matchup with Lackawanna Trail’s Robbie Schneider (44-3), the Northeast champ, to follow.
Chestnut Ridge’s Luke Moore (36-8) and Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Holden Garcia (37-9) join Dubler in the bottom of the bracket. Moore, the Southwest regional third-place finisher placed seventh at 152 a season ago. while Garcia took sixth at 160. Moore has close losses to Schneider and MacKay this season.
Mackay headlines the top of the bracket, which also includes Pope John Paul II’s Alan Anderson (23-9), who was sixth at PIAAs last season at 152. He is the Southeast Regional’s sixth-place finisher this season. Also in the bracket is 2019 PIAA qualifier Aiden Zimmerman (24-9) of Johnsonburg. Anderson and Zimmerman could meet in the Round of 16.
172
Suds Dubler fell to returning PIAA champion Rune Lawrence of Frazier by a 2-1 decision in the regional finals, which put him in the bottom of the bracket at states.
Dubler faces Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner (30-9) in his opener. Wagner, the Northwest third-place finisher, qualified for PIAAs at 160 last season.
The winner likely gets Southern Columbia’s Garrett Garcia (35-3), the Northeast champ. Garcia, a sophomore, was a PIAA qualifier at 160 a season ago.
Also looming in the bottom of the bracket is Saucon Valley’s Jacob Jones (42-3), the Southeast champ. Jones, a two-time PIAA qualifier, placed fourth at 160 last season.
Lawrence’s (33-3) biggest competition in the top half of the bracket could come in a possible quarterfinal matchup with Benton’s Nolan Lear, a three-time PIAA qualifier. Lear (38-5) placed third at 160 last season after taking fifth at the weight class in 2020.
215
Spangle (34-12) has a preliminary matchup with Eisenhower’s Cael Black (32-3), the Northwest third-place finisher. Black, a now four-time PIAA qualifier, placed sixth at 220 pounds in 2020.
The winner of their matchup gets Southeast Region champ Brad Morrison (44-1) of West Perry. A three-time PIAA qualifier, Morrison’s only loss this season came to Central Bucks East’s Quinn Collins, the sixth-place finisher at 215 last season in Class AAA.
Also in the bottom of the bracket is Corry’s Hayden Linkerhoff (33-6), the Northwest champ and returning seventh-place finisher at the weight class.
Mount Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer (41-0), the Southwest champ, is the top seed at the weight class.
He is a two-time PIAA champion, winning last season at 215 and in 2019 at 189 pounds. Saucon Valley’s Dante Mahaffey (26-1), the Southeastern third-place finisher, is another returning PIAA placewinner in the bracket. He was sixth last season.
Other notables
Joining MacKay, Lawrence and Pitzer as returning PIAA champs are Hickory’s Louie Gill, Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe and Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington.
Gill (39-1) is back at 106, while Pepe (41-0) is up to 120 from 113. Arrington (35-2) is at 152 this season after winning titles at 132 last year and 113 in 2019. He was third at 126 in 2020.
Brookville’s Owen Reinsel (40-2), a two-time fourth-place finisher at PIAAs, is the top seed at 132. Harbor Creek’s Connor Pierce, a three-time PIAA placewinner, brings an undefeated 34-0 mark into the tournament as the top seed at 138.
Montgomery’s Conner Harer (43-0), a fifth-place finisher at 138 last season and Penns Valley’s Ty Watson (37-0) could meet in the semifinals at 145 with undefeated records and a trip to the finals on the line.
Greenville’s Cole Karpinski (38-0), a two-time PIAA qualifier who placed sixth at 189 in 2021, also brings an unblemished record into the tourney as the top seed ay 189.
Wrestling begins Thursday at 9 a.m.