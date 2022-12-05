CLAYSBURG — Five Progressland wrestlers earned titles Saturday at the ICC Tournament at Claysburg-Kimmel High School.
Glendale crowned three champs in George Campbell (152), Zeke Dubler (172) and Daniel Williams (285), while Curwensville’s Logan Aughenbaugh (160) and West Branch’s Landon Bainey (114) rounded out the area winners.
The Vikings placed second as a team with eight placewinners. They amassed 165 points, which was second to team champion Mount Union, which piled up 206.5 points, thanks to 10 Top 6 finishers.
Northern Bedford (159), Berlin Brothersvalley (153) and Curwensville (152.5) rounded out the Top 5 in the 15-team field.
“I thought we had a great tournament,” Glendale head coach Brian Storm said. “Overall I thought we were aggressive and we wrestled tough. I really liked the effort from the entire team.
“We had a lot of bonus points, even from the wrestlers who didn’t place and that’s a huge factor in team scoring. It is really early in the season and we still have a lot to work on. I’m looking forward to seeing this team progress throughout the season.”
Dubler, who pinned his way to the title bout before topping Southern Huntingdon’s Tommy Cohenour 9-4 in the finals, was named the Outstanding Wrestler.
“Zeke looked great,” Storm said. “He was working a lot of setups and re-attacks. He had a great match with Cohenour. I thought he controlled the match. Zeke is also a great leader for this team.”
Like Dubler, Campbell won his first three bouts with pins to get to the title bout where he defeated Claysburg-Kimmel’s Cole Claycomb 7-1.
Williams picked up two pins and a decision on his way to the finals where he notched a 1-0 decision over Mount Union’s Haiden Inch.
Other Viking placewinners were Dayton Johnson (2nd, 139), Zach Vereshack (3rd, 145), Britton Spangle (4th, 215), Ethan Gilbey (5th, 121) and Ryder Krise (6th, 133). Vereshack was 4-1 with two falls and a major. Johnson was 3-0 with two falls on the way to the finals, where he dropped a decision to Everett’s Reese Sherwood 8-3.
Curwensville trailed only the champion Trojans in placewinners with nine. In addition to Aughenabaugh, the Golden Tide had two more finalists in Ryder Kuklinskie (133) and Nick Fegert (139), who both took second. Curwensville also had a pair of third-place finishers in Chase Irwin (189) and Trenton Guiher (215).
Aughenbaugh built an 8-0 lead over Tussey Mountain’s Ezra Masood in the title bout before holding off the Titan 10-7. He had two pins to get to the final.
Kuklinskie also had two pins to get to the championship bout, where he lost by fall to North Star’s Thanyal Miller in 3:34. Fegert had a pin and a regular decision before dropping an 8-3 decision to Berlin’s Landon Ulderich.
Guiher was 4-1, topping Spangle 3-0 in the consolation final. The Tide 215-pounder lost to eventual champ Grant Mathias (Berlin) 4-0 in the semis. Irwin ended his tourney 3-1
The Tide rounded out their Top 6 placewinners with 107-pounder Austin Gilliland (4th), 127-pounder Damian Brady (4th), 127-pounder Zeke Mayhew (5th) and 152-pounder Alex Murawski (5th). Mayhew and Murawski both went 4-2, each picking up three pins.
“I thought we had a good, first tournament,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. We got to see what we, as a team, need to work on and see where we are compared to our competition. We will go back to work Monday and work on things that we need to fix.”
West Branch placed sixth as a team behind Bainey, who had three first-period falls, including disposing of Meyersdale’s Sam Deist in 1:12 in the finals.
The Warriors also had a finalist in 127-pounder Kaleb Sallurday, who pinned his first two opponents before getting pinned by Everett’s Elijah Mills in the title tilt.
“Landon had a great weekend, and it was exciting to see Kaleb Sallurday back out on the mat as he has been hurt the last two years for us,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said. “For him to take second should be a boost of confidence.
“Overall, we had a good opening weekend. Our team is pretty young this year and all of our kids here competed. As expected, there is a lot to work on but we are off all next week, which is nice as it will give us time to slow down and focus on some things that need cleaned up.”
Warriors’ Bryce English (3rd, 107), Jake Mann (4th, 121), Aaron Myers (4th, 145), Hunter Schnarrs (5th, 139) and Logan Folmar (5th, 172) also earned Top 6 finishes.
English was 3-1 with three pins, his only loss coming to eventual 107-pount champ Mason Beatty (Mount Union) by fall. Folmar and Schnarrs both went 4-2. Folmar had four pins. Myers was 3-2 with three first-period falls, all coming in 40 seconds or less.
Mo Valley was shorthanded for the tournament as several of the Knights’ were on a school history club trip to New York City.
But head coach Thad Walstrom was happy with the five he took to Claysburg, while getting Jalen Kurten (160) and Tyler Lobb (215) on the podium with fifth-place finishes.
Both were 4-2. Kurten recorded four pins, while Lobb had three.
“I thought we wrestled pretty well for the first tournament of the year,” Walstrom said.
“Tyler and Jalen wrestled hard all weekend. Autumn (Shoff) wrestled tough in all her matches, and she’s a fighter. Dom Moore got that first varsity win, which is always important and Nick Albright wrestled hard in both of his matches as well.
“We need to continue to work on our conditioning and make some adjustments with our technique. Overall, I was very pleased with our performance.”
Mo Valley is back in action Thursday, hosting Everett. Glendale welcomes Marion Center to Donald Kitko Gymnasium today.
Curwensville and West Branch are off until Dec. 13.
The Golden Tide travel to Juniata Valley, while the Warriors are back at Claysburg-Kimmel for a dual meet.