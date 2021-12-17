Five Progressland volleyball players were recently named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team.
Three of those players — Kalista Butler, Reese Hazelton and Janey Johnson —were from Class AA Philipsburg-Osceola, while the other two — Marley Croyle and Katrina Cowder — were from Class A West Branch.
Hazelton, the 2020 and 2021 Progressland Player of the Year, is making her second appearance on the PVCA all-state team.
The Lady Mountie sophomore already has over 1,000 kills for her career. This season, she had 628 kills, 357 digs and 48 blocks. She also had 211 service points and 60 aces. She was a Mountain League and District 6 first team all-star.
“Reese is the most skilled player I have ever coached,” said Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Dave Eckberg. “I have had other coaches say that she is the best player they have ever coached against. Her game doesn’t really have a weakness; and she is still getting better!
“What I admire most about Reese is her drive. She wants to be the best player on the court for every point of every match. She loves a challenge, she loves the big moments, but, above all, she loves the game.”
Butler is also making her second straight appearance on the team. The Lady Mountie setter broke the school’s record for assists in her senior year, finishing her last season with 1,063 assists. She added 214 digs, 66 kills and 16 blocks. Butler was one of the Lady Mounties’ consistent performers at the service line as well, tallying 270 service points and 58 aces. She was a Mountain League, District 6 and Progressland first team all-star this season. Butler recently signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.
“Kalista has been our team’s engine for the last four years,” Eckberg said. “It’s hard to imagine her not being out there next year. She has been so durable and steady for us for such a long time. She deserves all of the accolades she has received because she has been relentless at working to become the best player she could be.”
Johnson is also making her second and final appearance on the PVCA all-state team for the Lady Mounties. The long-time libero had a stellar season, breaking the school record for career digs. She finished the year with 391 digs. Johnson added 231 service points and 40 aces. She was a Mountain League, District 6 and Progressland first team all-star this season.
“Janey is one of the most coachable players I have ever worked with,” Eckberg said. “Her passing, defense, and serving over the last three years have been a key part of the success we have had. When a player can be reliable in three key areas like that, it adds an element of stability that every successful team needs. Janey has been that player for us.”
West Branch’s Croyle, just a sophomore, is making her first appearance on the all-state team. The Lady Warrior finished the year with 292 kills, second behind Hazelton in Progressland. She added 260 service points with 78 aces, along with 165 digs. Croyle was named a Inter County Conference, District 6 and Progressland first team all-star.
“She had an outstanding season for us and got stronger as the year progressed,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “Marley combines explosive leaping ability and has a high volleyball IQ She has worked hard to improve her approach and attends many off season camps and clinics to fine tune her abilities. She is able to flip a switch when she walks on the court and is able to compete at a high level.
“Marley has improved her serving and passing and has been a 6 rotation player for us. Marley can terminate a volleyball with any of the big hitters across the state and has worked hard to improve her passing. She has not reached her potential but has already garnered this recognition is truly an outstanding honor for her.”
Cowder is also a first-time PVCA all-stater and also just a sophomore. She had 278 kills and 91 blocks. She added 152 service points and 50 aces, as well as 38 digs. The Lady Warrior was a first team Inter County Conference, District 6 and Progressland all-star.
“Katrina had an outstanding season for us and was a force at the net with both her hitting and blocking,” said Trude. “Katrina has also worked hard in the off season to improve all aspects of her game. She is a game changer at the net and is always looking to improve.
“She is one of the most coachable student athletes and always has a positive attitude. She has not reached her potential and we expect her to have even a bigger year next year. A late season injury slowed her down in district play but she had a lot of perserverance and just tried to will her team to a victory which kind of tells you what kind of teammate she really is.”
The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association releases its all-state teams at the end of the season. Nominated players must be a first team all-star from their district.
The PVCA then narrows down the list to around 40 players for each class. This year, a total of 17 players from District 6 received all-state nods in both Class A and AA.