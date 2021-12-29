The Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State football teams for class A, 2A and 3A were announced on Tuesday.
Progressland has five — four in class A and one in 3A — representatives on the teams.
Curwensville picked up three selections following a record-setting season for the program. Dan McGarry is one of five quarterbacks to be selected to the class A squad, while Ty Terry is one of four receivers to make the list. Jake Mullins made the team as a specialist.
“It is tremendous for our program,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said of the three all-staters. “It shows the younger guys that if you work hard and trust your teammates and coaches that great things can be accomplished as a team, and individual recognition usually follows.”
Glendale’s Suds Dubler made the team as well, getting the nod as one of two defensive athletes to be selected.
In class 3A, Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte is the lone area representative. Billotte, a Kent State recruit, is one of five defensive linemen to make the squad.
McGarry set Curwensville program single-season records for completions and passing yards as he hit on 174 of his 291 attempts for 2,334 yards and 19 TDs against 10 INTs. McGarry also ran for 325 yards and six scores.
He had a monstrous day in a loss to Mount Union, throwing for 406 yards and four TDs. He threw for at least 291 yards on five occasions and had at least one touchdown pass in every game but the season opener against Everett.
“Danny has been a leader from Day 1,” Thompson said. “He has worked tirelessly to perfect his craft. I remember the first thing we did when I was hired was to take him to John Franco’s QB camp. I saw immediately that he was a sponge, and he has constantly worked to improve every day since.”
Terry also set new program records as McGarry’s top target. His 68 receptions and 1,115 yards receiving are both new Golden Tide program standards. Terry hauled in 10 touchdowns and had at least six receptions in seven games this season, including a 15-catch, 273-yard effort against Mount Union.
“Ty is a phenomenal athlete,” Thompson said. “I have had the privilege to coach his two older brothers as an assistant and I was excited to coach him. He matured as much as any player that I have coached. He improved the mental aspects of the game and it showed this season. He put so much time in with Danny and the other WRs this summer and it allowed us to play with so much more confidence on offense.”
Another of McGarry’s receivers, Mullins had 47 receptions for 627 yards and five TDs. He had a pair of 100-yard receiving games in back-to-back contests against Northern Bedford and Purchase Line. But his biggest contributions came on special teams where he connected on 29 of his 35 PATs and 4 of 6 field goals, including a long of 36. Most of his kickoffs were inside the 10-yard line with 21 of 48 going for touchbacks. Mullins also averaged 39 yards per punt with a long of 65.
“Jake has gone to numerous camps over the last four years to improve as a kicker,” Thompson said. “He spends an enormous amount of time kicking in the summers when no one is around. The kicking game won us at least two games this season.”
Dubler did a little bit of everything for the Vikings. He racked up five 100-yard rushing games and ended the season with 1,093 yards and 13 TDs on just 140 carries. Dubler added 11 catches for 165 yards and had a punt return for a score. On defense, Dubler piled up 82 tackles, while collecting three sacks, two interceptions and blocking an extra point.
“Receiving All-State recognition is tremendous honor for Suds and the entire Glendale Viking football program,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “I am very proud and happy for Suds, and even more so that he would be the first to recognize his teammates’ efforts in helping him earn statewide recognition.
“One of Sud’s personal goals was to make Glendale football better for future players. Being recognized as one of the top high school football players in PA, will solidify Suds’ legacy and hopefully help motivate Glendale’s future players.”
Billotte was a menace along the defensive line for Clearfield, where he racked up 67 tackles with an incredible 25 for loss. He added 10 sacks and two passes defended and was a big reason the Bison posted five shutouts and held six opponents without an offensive touchdown. Also a big key to the Clearfield offense at quarterback, Billotte completed 103 of his 178 pass attempts for 1,734 yards with 21 TD passes and only five INTs. He also ran for 604 yards and 16 scores on 94 carries.
“We are very proud of Oliver and how he has represented our program,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “His All-State selection is a direct result of his hard work and dedication. He is absolutely one of the top players in our state.”
District 6 and PIAA class A champion Bishop Guilfoyle led the all-state team with five players, including quarterback Karson Kiesewetter, who was also tabbed as Player of Year. Marauder running back Cooper Rother and defensive linemen Anthony Cioffari, Dominic Yanoshak and Sante Bambocci also made the team.
BG’s Justin Wheeler shared Coach of the Year accolades with Redbank Valley’s Blane Gold. The Marauders beat the Bulldogs in the PIAA class A title game.
Redbank Valley also had QB Bryson Bain, defensive linemen Joe Mansfield and defensive back Chris Marshall make the team.
Juniata Valley’s Jack Johnson (athlete), Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent (running back), Northern Bedford’s Kainen Brown (OL) and Blacklick Valley’s Nathan Schiling (LB) are other players of note from D-5 and D-6 to make the class A team.
In class 3A, Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine has been named the Player of the Year. Dragon running back Parker Gregg and offensive lineman Josh Waite joined him on the first team. There are no other District 6 or District 9 players selected for the first team.
Central Valley’s Mark Lyons got the nod as Coach of the Year.
The class 4A, 5A and 6A teams will be released Wednesday.