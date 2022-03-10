HERSHEY — The Clearfield wrestling team will have five entrants at Hershey’s Giant Center today at the PIAA Championships hoping to land on the podium when all is said and done.
Evan Davis (113), Brady Collins (126), Mark McGonigal (172), Carter Chamberlain (189) and Oliver Billotte (285) each placed in the Top 3 of last weekend’s Northwest Class AAA Tournament to punch their tickets to the state’s biggest stage.
Clearfield nearly had a program record-tying six qualifiers, but 215-pounder Hayden Kovalick fell just short, placing fourth.
The Bison had six PIAA qualifiers in 1975 when Bob Kyler (98), Bob Burns (119), Doug Gallaher (126), Mike Gill (133), Willie Gearhart (138) and Mike Stewart (155) all made it. Only Gill placed that season, taking second.
The five PIAA qualifiers are the most Clearfield has had since 2005 when Matt Kyler (103), Brad Pataky (119), Tom Barger (130), Kyle Keane (145) and Lucas Aughenbaugh (152) made the trip. Kyler (first), Pataky (second) and Barger (fifth) all placed that year.
Clearfield also had five PIAA qualifiers in 1946 and 1986. Don Maurey (120) and Paul Swales (127) each won PIAA titles in 1946, while Todd Williams (98), Scott Collins (126) and Mike Owens (185) topped the podium in 1986.
McGonigal and Billotte are both three-time qualifiers, but have just one medal between them — an eighth-place finish for Billotte in 2020.
Davis, Collins and Chamberlain are each making their first appearance at the state meet.
Davis (29-10) landed in a pigtail bout at 113 and wrestles Penn Manor sophomore Travis Clawson (34-6), the fourth-place finisher from the Southcentral Region.
The winner gets Seneca Valley junior Tyler Chappell, the Southwest champ who is ranked fourth in the state in the latest papowerpower.com rankings. Chappell was a bronze medalist a year ago.
Davis’ side of the bracket features seven of the Top 10 ranked wrestlers in the state, including returning 106-pound state champion Kaedyn Williams (24-1) of Manheim Township. The sophomore, who is the Southcentral champ, is ranked No. 2 this season.
Either fifth-ranked Tahir Perkins (31-4), a freshman from Nazareth, or Mifflin County senior Nic Allison (No. 9, 33-3), who is making his fourth state appearance, looms.
The other side of the bracket at 113 is headlined by top-ranked Zach Jacaruso (36-1) of Delaware Valley, the Northeast champ. The junior was a state runner-up at 113 last year.
Williamsport junior Cael Nasdeo (30-3), the Northwest champ who was the state runner-up at 106 as a sophomore, is also in the bottom half of the bracket.
Collins (34-4), who is ranked 13th in the state, has a first-round matchup against ninth-ranked Joshua Hilliard (33-6), a senior from Manheim Township, who is a three-time qualifier.
The winner will likely get a Top 10 foe in the quarterfinals in either Southwest champ Ethan Lebin (30-7), a junior from Hempfield Area, who is ranked seventh or No. 6 Gunnar Myers (41-2), a sophomore from Wallenpaupack, who placed fifth last year.
The other quarter of the draw in the bottom half is loaded with talent.
Returning state champ Jacob VanDee (17-1) meets Bethlehem Catholic senior Dante Frinzi (38-6), a two-time medalist himself, in a 2 vs. 5 matchup in the first round.
The winner most likely faces Oxford senior Cannon Hershey (36-0), the Southeast champ who is ranked 10th.
The upper half of the bracket has three of the Top 4 ranked wrestlers in the state, led by No. 1 Dalton Perry (37-2), a freshman from Central Mountain who pinned VanDee in overtime in the Northwest Regional final Saturday in Altoona.
Perry, who has two wins over Clearfield’s Collins this season, could face fourth-ranked Braxton Appello-Fries (31-12), a senior from Nazareth who is a two-time medalist, in the quarterfinals. Returning state runner-up Karl Shindledecker (No. 3, 21-1), a senior from Chambersburg, could then be waiting in the semifinals.
McGonigal (29-9) makes his third trip to states this year in search of his first PIAA medal. The Bison, ranked No. 10 in the state, opens against 12th-ranked Caleb Marzolino (32-2), a sophomore from Abington Heights making his PIAA debut.
The winner most likely gets Interboro senior Dom D’Agostino (40-2), the Southeast champ, in the quarterinals. D’Agostino, ranked second, is a three-time qualifier who placed sixth a year ago.
McGonigal’s side of the draw also features third-ranked Tucker Hogan (40-1), the Southcentral champ who is a sophomore from Daniel Boone, and fourth-ranked Canon-McMillan junior Matt Furman (31-8). Those two are potential quarterfinal opponents.
Waynesburg junior Rocco Welsh (42-1), a returning state runner-up who is favored to win 172, headlines the top half of the bracket, which features six of the Top 10 ranked wrestlers. St. Marys junior Waylon Wehler (No. 7, 32-2), who has beaten McGonigal in the finals at both the District 4-9 Tournament and Northwest Regionals, is in the top half.
Chamberlain (28-8), who is ranked 14th, is one of just three sophomores in the field at 189, and all three are in his quarter of the draw. He faces one of them in the first round in Chambersburg’s Aiden Hight (21-6), who is ranked seventh.
Awaiting the winner of that matchup in the quarterfinals will most likely be Nazareth junior Sonny Sasso (42-0), a returning seventh-place medalist ranked No. 2 in the state.
Top-ranked Mac Stout (38-0), a senior from Mount Lebanon, who is the Southwest champ, is also in the bottom half of the bracket. Stout, who missed was injured last season, was a state runner-up two years ago.
The top at 189 features a trio of regional champs in No. 3 senior Quinn Collins (39-1, Southeast) of Central Bucks East, No. 5 senior John Miller (41-2, Southcentral) of Exeter and No. 8 senior Trey Shoemaker (36-4, Northwest) of Mifflin County. Collins is a three-time qualifier who placed sixth last year.
The final Bison to step on the mats at Hershey will be Billotte (29-3) who is seeking his second medal in his third trip to states. Billotte is one of five wrestlers in the field who already own some state hardware. He enters states ranked No. 5.
All three of his losses this season have come at the hands of Williamsport senior Charles Crews (37-6), who is in the opposite side of the draw in the top half. Billotte’s regional final loss to Crews this past weekend landed him in a tough quarter of the draw.
He opens against 19th-ranked Ben Stewart (31-8), a senior from Central Daupin. With a win, the Bison would then likely get second-ranked William Chesney (34-0) a senior from Greensburg-Salem who is the Southwest champ. Chesney is a two-time medalist, placing fourth and seventh in his career.
Billotte has three close losses to McChesney in the past two PIAA tournaments, including a 5-2 defeat last season that eliminated the Bison.
Upper Darby senior Julien Laventure (36-1), the Southeast champ who is ranked third, also lurks in the bottom half of the draw.
Crews is one of four wrestlers ranked in the Top 8 who find themselves in the top of the bracket. That quartet is headlined by returning state runner-up Sean Kinney (36-2), a sophomore from Nazareth who comes to Hershey as the top-ranked heavyweight in the state.
The preliminaries and first round for Class AAA begin today at 4 p.m.
Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this preview