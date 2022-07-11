The Area 6 13-14 VFW Teener League tournament got underway on Saturday at the Lawrence Township Rec Park with three round-robin games between Clearfield, Philipsburg-Osceola and Punxsutawney to get the slate underway.
By the end of the day, all three teams had a win and two of the three lost by the same score.
Philipsburg-Osceola downed Clearfield 7-6, but lost to Punxsutawney 7-6. Clearfield grabbed an 11-9 win over Punxsutawney.
In Game 1, P-O took on Clearfield, with the visitors grabbing an early 3-0 lead, thanks to two errors.
The hosts then scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-3 lead.
Colton Ryan and Jayce Brothers drew back-to-back walks to start things off. Hayden Rumsky singled into right loading the bases.
An error on a ball hit by O’Brien Owens scored Ryan, before Brothers came home on a fielder’s choice by Colton Bumbarger. Rumsky also came home on the play after an error when the visitors tried to turn two and it sailed into foul territory.
Bumbarger scored on an RBI single by Jordan Hance to make it 4-3.
Philipsburg-Osceola tied it back up in the top of the fifth, as Jake Lucas reached on an error and stole third before coming home on an RBI single by Zach Yoder.
Clearfield retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth as Brayden Wills singled into center, before being plated by a Brothers single. Ryan, who also singled, came home on an error to make it 6-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola scored three runs in the top of the seventh, led by RBI singles from Yoder, Conor Matier and Fischer White.
Nick DeSimone sat Clearfield down in order in the bottom of the inning to earn the win.
White had three RBIs on the day, while both Evan Eichenlaub and Hunter Guenot had doubles. Yoder added a triple and two stolen bases.
Bumbarger took the loss for Clearfield.
In the second game of the day, P-O took on Punxsutawney.
Punxsutawney, which was the home team, jumped out to a 4-0 lead off P-O starter White.
Philipsburg-Osceola scored a run in the top of the third, as Ryan McClure tripled before coming home on an RBI single from Yoder.
They added another two runs to cut it to 4-3 in the top of the fourth.
White singled and Connor Eichenlaub doubled before an RBI single by Lucas brought them both around.
Punxsutawney got a run in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead back to 5-3.
P-O tied it up in the top of the sixth thanks to a two-run single into right by Guenot.
The visitors then took the 6-5 lead as Yoder singled, moved to third on two wild pitches, then came home on a single by White.
However, Punxsutawney bounced back, scoring two runs off DeSimone to take the 7-6 victory.
In game three, Punxsy took on Clearfield, which won the flip and chose to be the home team.
Clearfield took the early 3-0 lead after a big first inning.
Rumsky doubled, followed by an Owens single. Both runners came home on a two-run liner into center field by Bumbarger.
Hance plated Bumbarger with a single of his own before Punxsy got out of the inning.
Clearfield scored three more to take a 6-0 lead in the second inning.
Wills reached on an error and moved to second on a single by Ryan. A two-run triple blasted to the right field fence by Brothers cleared the bases to make it 5-0.
Brothers later scored on an RBI groundout by Rumsky to take the 6-0 advantage.
Clearfield added another run in the top of the third inning as Braison Patrick singled, moved to second on a stolen base and then to third on a wild pitch. He came home on a ball hit to first by Hance.
Punxsutawney cut it to 7-4 in the bottom of the third, as Hance was relieved by Rumsky after struggling to get an out.
Rumsky got out of the frame with a timely double play.
Clearfield continued to work the bats in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs off the second Punxsy pitcher of the game.
Rumsky walked, while Owens singled. A grounder by Bumbarger plated Rumsky, while Owens came home on an error.
Patrick walked with two outs, moving up to second on a stolen base. He came home on an RBI single by Hance to make it 10-4.
Punxsy scored a run in the fourth, but Clearfield answered right back with a run of its own in the fifth to make it 11-5.
Clearfield struggled to get outs in the sixth, where Punxsutawney scored three runs to cut the deficit to 11-8.
Punxsutawney scored a final run in the top of the seventh off Patrick, who came on in relief, to set the final.
Owens finished the game with three hits and two runs scored, while Bumbarger had three RBIs.
Rumsky, who earned the win on the mound, added two RBIs, two hits and two runs scored. He had a double and a triple.
Brothers was also 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He had a triple and a stolen base.
Hance also had three RBIs with two hits. Noah Wriglesworth had two hits, while Patrick scored twice.
Only the Area 6 winner moves on to the state tournament, which will be held in Mount Union July 23-24.
Game 1
Philipsburg-Osceola—7
Yoder p-cf 3222, Baughman 2b 3200, Matier c 2011, White 1b 4113, E. Eichenlaub 3b 4011, C. Eichenlaub eh 2000, DeSimone cf-p 3010, Lucas lf 3100, Guenot ss 2120, Nyman rf 1000, McClure rf 2000. Totals: 29-7-8-7.
Clearfield—6
Brothers lf 3111, Rumsky 1b 3120, Owens c 4001, Bumbarger ss-p 4101, Patrick p-ss 4000, Hance 3b-rf 2010, Wills dh 3010, Diehl pr 0100, Peacock rf-p-rf 1000, Wriglesworth 2b 1000, Brady ph-2b 2000, Ryan cf 2210. Totals: 28-6-6-3.
Score by Innings
P-O 300 010 3—7 8 5
Clearfield 004 002 0—6 6 4
Errors—E. Eichenlaub, Lucas, Baughman 2, Matier. Bumbarger, Hance 2, Wriglesworth. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 8, Clearfield 4. 2B—E. Eichenlaub, Guenot. 3B—Yoder. SB—Yoder 2, Lucas. CS—E. Eichenlaub.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Yoder—5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO. DeSimone—2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Patrick—1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Brady—4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Bumbarger—2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—DeSimone. LP—Bumbarger.
Game 2
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
Yoder cf-p 3121, Baughman 2b 2000, Matier dh 4000, White p-1b 4231, E. Eichenlaub 2000, C. Eichenlaub c 4120, DeSimone 1b-p-cf 3100, Lucas lf 2012, Guenot ss 3000, McClure eh 2110, Nyman rf 0000. Totals: 29-6-9-4.
Punxsutawney—7
Noerr 2b 3100, Moore ss-p 4231, P. Stahlman 1b-p-1b 2210, Temchulla c-3b-1b 4011, Burkett p-1b ss 3010, Jo. Greenblatt cr 0100, Trithart 3b 3021, Ja. Greenblatt cf 2001, Jacobson lf 2100, Ishman rf 2000, N. Stahlman ph 1000. Totals: 26-7-8-5.
Score by Innings
P-O 001 202 1—6 9 1
Punxsy 400 100 2—7 8 2
Errors—Baughman. Trithart, Ishman. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 10, Punxsutawney 8. 2B—Moore, Temchulla, Trithart. 3B—MClure. SB—Yoder. P. Stahlman, Jacobson. CS—Jo. Greenblatt. PO—Trithart. HBP—Ja. Greenblatt 2, Trithart.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: White—1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. DeSimone—4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Yoder—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Punxsutawney: Burkett—6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO. P. Stahlman—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Moore—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Moore. LP—DeSimone.
Game 3
Punxsutawney—9
Noerr 2b-p 4210, Moore ss 4211, P. Stahlman 1b 2221, Temchulla 3b-2b 4112, Burkett c 2001, Ishman cr 0000, Trithart p-3b 4012, Ja. Greenblatt cf 2000, Jacobson lf 4010, Jo. Greenblatt rf 2200. Totals: 28-9-7-7.
Clearfield—11
Brothers—lf-rf 4222, Rumsky 1b-p-1b 3222, Owens c 4230, Bumbarger 1b-ss 4113, Patrick ss-p 2210, Rumfola ph 1010, Hance p-3b 3023, Diehl cr 0000, Bloom ph 1000, Wills dh-1b 3110, Brady p 0000, Peacock rf-lf 1000, Wriglesworth 2b 3020, Ryan cf 3110. Totals: 32-11-16-10.
Score by Innings
Punxsy 004 103 1— 9 7 2
Clearfield 331 310 x—11 16 4
Errors—Noerr, Jacobson. Bumbarger, Hance, Rumsky, Wriglesworth. LOB—Punxsutawney 8, Clearfield 5. DP—Clearfield. 2B—Temchulla. Rumsky. 3B—Brothers, Rumsky. SB—Moore. Brothers, Bumbarger, Patrick. CS—Moore. Diehl.
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Trithart—2 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Temchulla—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Moore—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Noerr—2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Hance—2+ IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO. Rumsky—3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO. Brady—2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Patrick—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Rumsky. LP—Trithart. S—Patrick.