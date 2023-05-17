HYDE — On a day the Clearfield softball program welcomed back many of the stars from last season’s PIAA gold medal team to help raise the championship banner on the scoreboard, the Lady Bison may have put together their best outing of the 2023 season.
Alaina Fedder scattered six hits and got plenty of help from her defense as Clearfield shut out Punxsutawney 6-0 Tuesday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex.
Fedder, Alexus Green and Sam Campolong each had two RBIs to lead the offense, which collected nine hits off Punxsy’s Lauren Toven, who held last year’s team to one run.
“That was the best game of the year that we played all around — defensively, pitching and offensively,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “That pitcher shut us down last year. We only beat them 1-0. So I thought we looked pretty good on offense today.”
Having several members of last year’s title team on hand to cheer the Lady Bison on certainly didn’t hurt.
“A lot of these girls played with those girls, and some didn’t,” Danver said. “But they all look up to them. They all know who they are. They’ve all been watching them or playing with them the past several years. So I would say it absolutely had an effect.”
Clearfield jumped on the board in the bottom of the first when Ruby Singleton drew a leadoff walk off Toven, moved to third on Aevril Hayward’s base hit and scored on Green’s one-out groundout.
The Lady Bison added a run in the bottom of the third when Fedder belted a 2-out double to the gap in right center, which chased Hayward all the away around from first. Hayward was on base on a tough-luck fielder’s chose that erased Singleton from the base paths after her one-out single. The ball dropped behind second in shallow center, but Singleton had to wait to see if the ball could get caught and was forced out at second.
Clearfield flashed some leather in the fourth inning to keep the Lady Chucks off the scoreboard.
The inning opened with Singleton misplaying a grounder off the bat of Karli Young, allowing the Lady Chuck cleanup hitter to reach base.
But Singleton more than made up for it when she smoothly fielded a Brynn Hergert ground ball, stepped on second to force out Young then fired to first baseman Haley Billotte to turn the double play by a step.
That play turned out to be big as Olivia Toven doubled on the next pitch.
Fedder made sure Toven got no further when she snagged a screamer right back at her to retire the side. It was the third inning in a row that Punxsy got a runner to second base, but was unable to move them further.
The Lady Bison defense was a big reason why.
“We made some plays today that we haven’t made this year,” Danver said. “So that was a huge step in the right direction. I think we were focused out there. There was a lot of effort, which is what we ask for.”
Perhaps no better effort than the one put forth by Billotte in the top of the fifth when she ranged far into foul territory behind first base down the right field line to make an over-the-shoulder, back-handed grab of a Emily Dobbins pop up.
The Lady Bison added four runs in the bottom of the fifth, sending eight batters to the plate.
Billotte led off with a base hit in front of Singleton, who lined out to second.
Hayward followed with a double to put runners on first and second with no outs for Fedder, who knocked in Billotte with a base hit.
Green grounded to the shortstop, who came up firing to home plate. But the catcher was unable to corral the ball and Hayward slid home with the second Lady Bison run of the inning.
Paige Houser also reached on a fielder’s choice, and Campolong drilled a double to the gap to knock in pinch-runner Megan Wisor as well as Houser.
“We’ve been flipping the switch offensively the last few games,” Danver said. “We’ve been battling against some really good pitchers. Last week, I know we didn’t come away with a lot of wins, but we were in those games. We’ve been facing some really good pitching. It’s a good time of the year to be peaking and hopefully we can keep moving in that direction.”
The Lady Chucks got two runners on base in the sixth on an infield single from Avery Powell with one out and a two-out Hergert base hit.
But Fedder got Olivia Toven to pop out to Houser at second base to end the sixth then tossed a 1-2-3 seventh to end it.
Fedder struck out five and did not walk a better in her 71-pitch gem.
“I told her I thought that was the best game she pitched all year,” Danver said. “She looked real good.”
Clearfield improved to 8-10 overall.
The Lady Bison are back in action today at DuBois before ending their regular season Thursday hosting Bradford.
Punxsutawney—0
Poole rf 3000, L. Toven p 3010, Powell c 3010, K. Young dp 3000, Hergert 1b 3010, O. Toven cf 3010, B. Young 3b 2010, Hoffman ph 1000, Hallman 2b 3000, Dobbins lf 3010. Totals: 27-0-6-0.
Clearfield—6
Singleton ss 2110, Hayward cf 4220, Fedder p 3022, Uncles cr 0000, Helsel cr 0000, Green rf 3012, Wisor pr 0100, Houser 2b 3100, Campolong 3b 3012, Siegel dp 3000, McBride lf 3010, Billotte 1b 3110. Totals: 27-6-9-6.
Score by Innings
Punxsutawney 000 000 0—0 6 0
Clearfield 101 040 x—6 9 1
Errors—Singleton. LOB—Punxsutawney 6, Clearfield 5. DP—Clearfield. 2B—Young, O. Toven; Fedder, Hayward, Campolong. SB—Dobbins; Hayward. CS—McBride (by Powell).
Pitching
Punxsutawney: L. Toven—6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Clearfield: Fedder—7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Fedder (8-9). LP—L. Toven.
Time—1:25.