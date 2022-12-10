ALLPORT — West Branch’s Isaac Tiracorda jumpstarted the Warriors with his defense Friday night against Philipsburg-Osceola, making four, first-quarter steals that led to four easy buckets, then put the exclamation point on a 67-53 victory with an emphatic two-handed slam late in the fourth.
Tiracorda ended the game with 18 points, six steals, six assists and five rebounds, while teammate Joel Evans had a monster offensive night with 29 points, while also pulling down eight rebounds in the 14-point victory.
“When Isaac does that, we’re a different team,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. “We all responded, the whole team. We’re committed to defense. We really are. And Joel had a monster game. Kyle (Kolesar) played his butt off too.”
With the game tied 6-6 in the first, Tiracorda and the Warriors created havoc on their defensive side of the floor, causing nine Mountie turnovers and going on a 14-0 run to end the frame.
Tiracorda had eight points in the quarter, while Lucas Colton also netted eight.
“Danny had them prepared,” P-O head coach T.J. Anderson said. “The 1-3-1 they played was aggressive and our guys panicked early. We have some issues that we need to fix, but once we do that, we’ll be OK.”
But after going 9-of-17 from the field and holding the Mounties’ offense to just nine shots, the script flipped in the second period of play.
P-O went on its own big run, scoring the first 12 points of the second to cut its deficit to 20-18. A Tiracorda bucket ended the run, and P-O was never quite able to catch the Warriors, who took a 28-23 advantage to the break.
Jake DeSimone and Nick Johnson were key in the Mounties’ ability to get back in the game, netting six and seven points, respectively, in the quarter.
The Warriors were just 1-of-10 from the field in the second.
“We didn’t lose the lead,” Clark said. “That was big. They had that response with the 12-0 run, and we didn’t score until the last three minutes of the quarter and still were ahead by five.”
But after each team hit a basket to start the third, the Warriors made another run.
This time they outscored the Mounties 12-4 to regain a double digit lead as Evans and Zach McGonigal got hot.
Evans scored 10 points in the third, while McGonigal drilled a pair of 3-pointers as West Branch led by a dozen, 46-34, after three.
“We’re just not there yet,” Anderson said. “We still need to knock the rust off.
“Luckily, we don’t play again until Thursday so we have time to get that in. It was a tough game, good atmosphere tonight. But we’re just not where we need to be. But we will be.”
Both teams found success in the fourth as the game became even more uptempo than it had been over the first three frantic quarters.
P-O enjoyed a 19-point quarter behind six points from Johnson and five each by Camden Mason and Oliver Harpster, but the host Warriors matched the Mounties bucket for bucket.
West Branch got 11 from Evans in the fourth and six by Tiracorda as it outscored P-O 21-19 over the final eight minutes on the way to the 14-point win.
Colton joined Evans and Tiracorda in double figures with 10 points.
Johnson led the Mounties with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
“Nick is a great player for us,” Anderson said. “At times he can be dominant. With the 1-3-1 he struggled a bit at times tonight. But we’ll get that fixed.”
DeSimone also netted 12 to go with six boards, and Mason netted 11. Harpster added nine points and five assists for the Mounties, who dipped to 0-2 on the young season.
West Branch evened its record at 1-1, rebounding nicely from its season-opening loss to Bald Eagle Area.
“This was the home opener,” Clark said. “We were pumped, and we knew we couldn’t open the season 0-2. We responded. It’s all confidence with these guys. It’s a young group. I’m excited. I’m proud of the guys how they responded (following the loss). They didn’t let up all game.”
The Warriors host Mount Union Monday.
P-O returns to action Thursday, hosting BEA.
Philipsburg-Osceola—53
Peterson 2 0-0 5, Mason 5 1-1 11, Johnson 5 2-3 12, Harpster 3 2-4 9, DeSimone 3 6-8 12, Hahn 1 2-2 4, McClure 0 0-0 0, Phillipi 0 0-0 0, Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 13-18 53.
West Branch—67
Colton 4 1-2 10, Evans 11 5-6 29, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Tiracorda 8 2-4 18, Kolesar 1 0-0 2, Z. McGonigal 3 0-0 8, D. McGonigal 0 0-1 0, Emigh 0 0-0 0, Liptak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 8-13 67.
Three-pointers: Peterson, Harpster; Colton, Evans 2, Z. McGonigal 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 6 17 11 19—53
West Branch 20 8 18 21—67