PHILIPSBURG — It’s been a tough start to the season for the Philipsburg-Osceola softball team.
After opening with a mercy rule loss to DuBois, the Lady Mounties dropped back-to-back 1-run decisions to Tyrone and Chestnut Ridge to fall to 0-3.
Tuesday at Curtis Park the tough start continued for P-O, which lost to visiting Penns Valley by a 10-5 count, despite a strong performance from freshman pitcher Alivia Bizzari, who got her first start in the circle.
Bizzarii only surrendered one earned run in the contest, but three errors in the second inning led to seven unearned runs and a mountain to climb for P-O. Bizzarri walked three batters and struck out 10 in her seven innings of work.
“She pitched a heck of a game,” P-O head coach Steve Frank said.
P-O got out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Mykenna Bryan plated Emily Herr with a base hit after an 8-pitch at bat. Herr reached base two batters earlier on a Lady Ram error, the only defensive miscue by the visitors in the game.
P-O had the bases loaded against Penns Valley pitcher Taylor Bumgardner, who got out of the 41-pitch inning surrendering just one run.
Bumgardner tossed a complete game, scattering 10 hits and walking five, while striking out six batters. She threw 160 pitches as P-O continuously worked deep into the count.
“We had a lot of quality at bats,” Frank said. “I always tell them, ‘if you can see six, eight, 10 pitches, that’s amazing.’
“But their pitcher muscled through.”
Penns Valley took control in the second inning, sending 12 batters to the plate against Bizzarri, who needed 40 pitches to finally escape the error-filled inning.
The first Lady Ram to bat in the frame, Ellie Coursen, reached on an infield error before Bizzarri struck out the next two batters, which should have ended the inning.
Instead, the next eight batters reached base. Gracie Riddle, Scottie Dinges, Avelyn Van Heyst and Kailen Winkelblech all hit doubes. Dinges knocked in two on hers, while Van Heyst drove in three.
“That second inning killed us,” Frank said. “The errors killed us. But we’re young and we’re still moving girls around. I don’t think we’re settled on a defense yet. There are still a few positions we’re working on.”
After the shaky second, Bizzarri and her defense settled in, enjoying 1-2-3 innings in the third and fourth as well as a scoreless fifth before running into a little trouble in the sixth.
That gave P-O’s offense a chance to inch its way back in the game.
The Lady Mounties scored a run in the second on a London Cutler RBI single. Cutler knocked in Camryn Chverchko, who hit a a one-out bunt single to start things.
P-O added two more in the fourth and could have had more if not for a strange inning-ending double play.
Chverchko led off with a single just out of the reach of a diving Ciara Brooks in centerfield. Paige Jarrett followed with an infield single down the third base line.
After an out, Cutler walked to load the bases for Bryan, who delivered a base hit to score Chverchko and Jarrett. However, the Lady Mounties got a little too aggressive on the base paths as Cutler was gunned down trying to advance to third and Bryan was thrown out trying to get to second, ending the inning.
After seeing its lead get cut to 7-4, the Lady Rams put three on the board in the sixth.
Bumgardner hit a one-out double off Bizzarri, who was replaced in the circle by Abby Vaux.
Vaux was unable to get zoned in, as she gave up a walk and a single and then hit a batter, prompting Frank to put Bizzarri back in.
Brooks hit a 2-run double upon Bizzarri’s return, but the Lady Mountie freshman fanned the next two batters to get out of the inning.
P-O had one last chance in the bottom of the seventh and was able to get a rally going as Bryan led off with a double and scored on a Vaux single.
But Bumgardner was able to put a halt to the P-O rally, ending the game on her 160th pitch.
Bryan led P-O’s 11-hit attack with three. She also had three RBIs.
Chverchko and Jarrett added two hits apiece.
Dinges had three hits for Penns Valley, which also got two hits apiece by Van Heyst and Winkelblech. Van Heyst hit two doubles and knocked in three. The Lady Rams hit seven doubles as a team.
P-O slipped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain League.
“I just told the girls that all we can do is keep working hard and have good attitudes and it’s going to go our way eventually,” Frank said.
The Lady Mounties host Bellefonte on Thursday.
Penns Valley—10
Dinges rf 5132, Bumgardner p 4210, Van Heyst ss 4223, Winkelblech 3b 4222, Coursen c 2000, McMurtrie cr 0100, Brooks cf 4012, Davis 1b 4000, Elcock pr 0000, Riddle 2b 3110, Reed lf 3100. Totals: 33-10-10-9.
Philipsburg-Osceola—5
Jarrett cf 3120, Herr lf 3100, Cutler ss 2011, Bryan 3b 4133, Vaux rf-p-rf 4011, Williams c 3000, Taylor 1b 3010, Betz cr-pr 0000, Bizzari p-rf-p 4010, Chverchko 2b 4220. Totals: 30-5-11-5.
Score by Innings
Penns Valley 070 003 0—10 11 1
P-O 110 200 1— 5 11 4
Errors—Van Heyst; Williams, Cutler, Taylor, Chverchko. LOB—Penns Valley 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 10. DP—Penns Valley. 2B—Riddle, Dinges, Van Heyst 2, Winkelblech, Bumgardner, Brooks; Bryan. HBP—Reed (by Bizzarri), Coursen (by Vaux). SB—Dinges; Bryan. SAC—Herr. WP—Bumgarder; Bizzarri, Vaux.
Pitching
Penns Valley: Bumgardner—7 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—7 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO; Vaux—0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Vaix pitched to three batters in sixth inning.
WP—Bumgardner. LP—Bizzarri (0-2).
Time—2:29.