SHIPPENSBURG — Several Progressland athletes were in action Saturday on Day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling, who was competing for Cambria Heights in a co-op, was the lone area athlete to make the medal stand as she garnered a fifth-place finish in the shot put in class 2A with a heave of 37 feet.
District 6 nearly swept the Top 5 places as Richland’s champion Sasha Garnett (45-05.75) was joined by Homer-Center’s Justley Sharp (second), River Valley’s Emily Jackson (third) and Easterling on the stand.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey ran to an 11th-place finish in the class 2A 3200 with a time of 9:31.26.
Danville’s Rory Lieberman took the top spot in 9:08.28.
The West Branch 4x800 relay team of Sage Carr, Jacob Alexander, John Stavola and Noah Ryder finished in a time of 8:19.89 to set the school record in the event, while shaving an incredible eight seconds off their time.
They finished second in their heat and (14th overall) in class 2A, but did not advance to the finals.
It was the second straight year a West Branch relay team has qualified for states.
In Class 3A, Clearfield’s Braedon Firanski and Isaac Samsel were in throwing events.
Firanski placed 19th in the discus with a heave of 137-02.
The winning throw was 185-09 by Hempfield’s Peyton Murray.
Samsel took 21st in the javelin with a toss of 133-05.
Jersey Shore’s Peter Bellomo won the event with a 214-03.