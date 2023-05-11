FLINTON — Two-time Progressland girls basketball Player of the Year — Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling — recently added to her collection of hardware.
The 2022-23 ICC first-teamer and Moshannon Valley League MVP was named to the 2023 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls’ Basketball third team for Class 2A.
“This is a big honor to be recognized as being one of the top basketball players in the state,” Easterling said.
Lady Viking head coach Brian Kuhn agrees.
“Minyhah being named All State is a great accomplishment for her,” Kuhn said. “This is also great for her teammates and the school.
“There are so many younger players that look up to her, and what she has accomplished has set goals for future Glendale basketball players.”
This is Easterling’s second appearance on the all-state team as she was named to the third team last year as well in class A.
She is one of a very select few Progressland athletes to make the all-state girls basketball team multiple times. It most recently happened in 2019 when Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington was named to the all-state team for a third time.
“Last year, Glendale was classified as a Single A school and I was selected to the third team,” Easterling said. “This year, Glendale moved up to Double A and I was fortunate enough to be selected to the third team again.
“It is a blessing to be a two-time, all state basketball player. I would like to thank coaches, family, teachers, teammates, and friends for supporting me. It means a lot to be around people who push me to be the best I can be.”
Easterling said she found out she made the team by a social media post.
“I found out I made the All State team when I saw one of my teammates from an All Star team I played on posted she made the All State team on Instagram,” Easterling said. “I read the article and saw my name.”
Easterling averaged a double double with 19.6 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per contest. She added 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game to show what a complete player she was.
She also ended her two-year high school career with 823 points.
“Minyhah is a great player. She can beat you in so many ways,” Kuhn said. “If she’s not beating teams with her scoring, she will beat you with her passing. Defensively, she was a menace on the court grabbing rebounds ,blocking shots and making it tough for teams to score.
“Everything she has done is amazing because this is only her second year of playing high school basketball.”
Easterling plans to continue her academic and basketball career at Mansfield University.
“I’m going to major in history,” she said. “After graduation I plan on going to the PA State Police Academy and become a State Trooper.”
“Minyhah hasn’t even scratched the surface on how good she can be,” Kuhn said.
“It has been awesome being part of this journey with her. As her coach and as a parent watching what she has accomplished is amazing. We are just so proud of her.”