ALLPORT — Minyhah Easterling netted 14 of her game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against West Branch, leading the Lady Vikings to a 53-36 victory.
Glendale led just 34-30 after three quarters but was able to run away from the Lady Warriors in the fourth thanks to strong shooting (50 percent from the field and 7-of-8 from the line) and solid ball control as the hosts ramped up full-court pressure.
“I think we pulled away because we protected the ball really well,”Glendale head coach Brian Kuhn said.”Our point guard Casey Kuhn and Riley Best and Alyssa Sinclair all protected the ball all night.
“And we did a good job working the ball around trying to get the ball to Minyhah.”
The game started with dueling 3-pointers as West Branch’s Allie Shingeldecker and Glendale’s Kuhn each drained buckets from behind the arc on their team’s initial possession.
The first quarter was fast-paced and both teams shot well. West Branch was 6-of-11 from the floor with Shingledecker netting a pair of 3s, while Glendale went 8-of-20, getting plenty of second-chance buckets as it held a 9-3 edge on the boards after one.
The Lady Vikings led 17-14 as Easterling recorded eight points, four rebounds and two assists.
Turns out she was just getting started.
Easterling scored eight of her team’s 10 points and added five more boards in a much slower-paced second quarter that saw the Lady Vikings take a 27-19 lead to the break. Easterling nearly had a double-double at the half with 16 points and nine rebounds.
“All the credit goes to her,” West Branch head coach Justin Koleno said. “She parks herself where she wants to go and she gets what she wants.
“But I thought my girls did a great job keeping the energy high for the whole game, trying to keep her from getting the ball and once she did get the ball, making it tough on her. But they were stubborn about feeding the post and they eventually got what they wanted.”
West Branch cut the Glendale lead to five immediately in the third quarter on Shingledecker’s third trey of the night. Shingledecker, who was starting for an injured Emmie Parks, led the Lady Warriors with 11 points.
“The last four games Allie has come in and made an immediate impact on the offensive side of the ball,” Koleno said. “She’s a nice weapon to have on the bench and I was really, really happy for her in her first start to do what she did.”
The Lady Warriors got as close as two points on two occasions in the third, but a bank-shot 3-pointer from Casey Kuhn helped Glendale take a 34-30 advantage to the final stanza.
West Branch, which had shot 40 percent from the floor through the first three quarters, only made two of its 11 tries in the fourth and went only 1-of-4 from the line.
“We were hot shooting for the first three quarters and we cooled off in the fourth,” Koleno said. “And when time was winding down we had to start trying to make things happen and to their credit again we were never able to push the envelope.
“They were able to slow down the ball and control the game.”
The Lady Warriors were forced to press to try to stay in the game and Glendale was able to break it and find Easterling time and time again down the stretch. She had five baskets in the paint and went 6-of-6 from the line in the fourth.
“Minyhah is tough to guard,” coach Kuhn said. “And we’re pretty solid defensively against whoever we play. We usually don’t give up more than about 30 points a game and if we can continue to do that, we’ll be in every game.”
Glendale outrebounded the Lady Warriors 40-18. Sinclair had seven boards, while Kuhn, who scored 10, pulled down six from her point guard position. Kuhn and Sinclair both added three assists.
“Alyssa played a real good game on offense and defense, “ Coach Kuhn said. “And she made some real good passes. I was happy with the way she played. She stepped up.”
Katrina Cowder and Jenna Mertz each had five rebounds for West Branch. Mertz added five assists and two steals.
Glendale improved to 5-4 overall, 3-2 in the Inter County Conference and 3-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
West Branch slipped to 4-4 overall, 1-3 in the ICC and 0-1 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
The Lady Vikings host Moshannon Valley, while the Lady Warriors visit Bellwood-Antis.
Glendale—53
C. Kuhn 4 0-0 10, Best 0 1-2 1, Sinclair 3 2-4 8, Easterling 13 6-6 32, Peterson 0 0-0 0, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 0 2-2 2, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, Holes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 11-14 53.
West Branch—36
Shingledecker 3 2-2 11, Godin 3 0-0 7, Mertz 2 1-2 5, Cowder 2 0-2 4, Betts 2 0-0 4, Guglielmi 1 0-0 2, Smeal 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 3-6 36.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn 2; Shingledecker 3, Smeal, Godin.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 17 10 7 19—53
West Branch 14 5 11 6—36