HOUTZDALE — Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling came three assists away from a triple double Friday at Lamont Close Gymnasium, leading the Lady Vikings to a 55-26 victory over host Moshannon Valley.
Easterling scored 21 points and ripped down 17 rebounds to go with her seven dimes. She also added four steals and a pair of blocked shots as she gave the Damsels fits on both sides of the floor.
Alyssa Sinclair added 16 points with many coming on back door cuts and Casey Kuhn drilled three 3-pointers to balance out the Lady Viking scoring. Sinclair also had five boards, three assists and two steals.
“We try to work it around, a lot of back door cuts, and we try to find Casey a little bit more,” Glendale head coach Brian Kuhn said. “She’s been hitting a lot of threes lately — about three a game. And once we get Alyssa rolling to the hoop, it’s tough to defend us.
“But Minyhah is tough. And she’s been giving up a lot of points this year to make passes to find Casey, Bre (Kuhn), Alyssa. She doesn’t just beat you with points. There have been games when she’s been in single digits and she still contributes toward 30 points per game in some way, shape or form.”
After Mo Valley Alexis Clarkson connected on a 3 to give the Damsels a 3-2 early in the first quarter, Glendale ended the frame on a 14-0 run to take control.
Easterling had eight points and seven boards in the first quarter alone.
“She is a very talented player,” Mo Valley head coach Jeff Hanley said. “I think what impressed me the most was her ability to pass out of the post. She can finish. We all know that, but she does such a great job passing too.
“I thought we were just a little bit slow. We had to get in to help before she got the basketball, and we missed that. When she gets the basketball, we’re not going to shut her down. But our goal was to keep the other girls down as much as possible. Sinclair had a really good game. We missed her on the weak side a handful of times and that’s just tough. It makes it difficult.”
Glendale stretched the advantage to 30-16 at the half as Sinclair netted six points and Easterling added four.
Mo Valley got two 3-pointers from Madison McCoy and one from Ella Berg in the frame, but the Damsels struggled to get the ball inside against the size of Easterling, Sinclair and Madison Peterson.
“They cover a lot of ground with being long,” Kun said. “They’re tall, they’re lanky and they can cover a lot of ground. It makes it tough for teams to play against us.”
Mo Valley was just 4-of-17 from the field in the first half and only took four shots from inside the arc.
That changed a little in the second half as the Damsels attempted just nine of their 17 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
“We did not take good care of the basketball in the high post,” Hanley said. “There are some things we need to continue to work on and improve upon.
“I don’t mind the 3s, but we’d like to have a few more shots in the high post that we weren’t able to get tonight.”
Glendale, which went 13-for-31 in the first half, had a lot of good looks in the third quarter as Easterling found Sinclair three times on back door cuts and scored twice on putbacks.
The Lady Vikings made eight of their 14 shots in the frame to take a 48-18 lead to the final stanza.
“First half was a little rough, but we came out in the second half and played basketball the way I know we can,” Kuhn said. “I was real satisfied with the second half.”
Mo Valley outscored Glendale 8-7 in the final frame as Clarskon drilled a pair of 3-pointers and McCoy hit a two from just inside the arc.
Clarkson led the Damsels with nine points. McCoy had eight points and three assists, while Riley Wharton also dished out three assists.
“The girls are working. They have real good attitudes,” Hanley said. “They really want to be successful, and I appreciate that as a coach. They’re listening and they’re learning, and I believe we’re going to get there.
“I thought they had a nice attitude tonight. They didn’t get down on themselves. We’re making progress there.”
Mo Valley slipped to 3-5 overall, 1-3 in the Inter County Conference and 2-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Glendale improved to 7-2 overall, 3-1 in the ICC and 2-0 in the MVL.
The Damsels are back in action Monday at Purchase Line. The Lady Vikings host Juniata Valley on Tuesday.
Glendale—55
Easterling 10 1-2 21, C. Kuhn 3 0-0 9, Sinclair 7 2-4 16, Peterson 1 0-0 2, B. Kuhn 1 0-0 2, Cavalet 2 1-2 5, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Fontanella 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 0-0 0. Totals:24 4-8 55.
Moshannon Valley—26
Demko 0 0-0 0, Clakson 3 0-0 9, McCoy 3 0-0 8, Berg 1 0-0 3, Wharton 1 2-2 4, Mihalko 0 2-2 2, Martin 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-2 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-6 26.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn; Clarkson 3, McCoy 2, Berg.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 16 14 18 7—55
Mo Valley 3 11 4 8—26