DuBOIS — Last Saturday, the DuBois Christian School gymnasium was the site of a Free Kids Camp that was hosted by the DuBois Dream and sponsored by Spitzer Auto World. It was the first of upcoming weekly camps that will take place around the area.
“Spitzer Auto World has been very kind in sponsoring these clinics for us,” DuBois Dream general manager Rick Homer said. “Every kid that comes to the camp gets a t-shirt.”
The camps are two hours long and the Dream has eight people for its “clinic crew” in helping the camp run. After signups and a cool down period at the end, Homer said there’s about 90 minutes of “non-stop basketball” for kids ages 6-12.
“We put together this clinic crew of eight because we can really put on an effective clinic,” Homer said.
The first week at DCS saw 63 kids take part.
“We brought Dreamy our mascot and the kids loved that,” Homer said. “It was just a great day.”
This week’s camp will be at the Fairman Center in Curwensville on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Homer said if kids enjoyed the first one, they are more than welcome to attend other sessions.
They’re scheduled to be at the DuBois YMCA on Dec. 4 with a time to be determined and to the Moshannon Valley YMCA in Philipsburg on Dec. 18. They are also in talks with having a camp at the Clearfield YMCA and the West Branch High School in January.
“We’re still getting requests (for the camps) and we’ll do as many as we can,” Homer said, as they will fit them in prior to the Dream starting its Premier Basketball League later in January.
This year was the first year for the free clinics, as they were looking for a potential sponsor to make that happen.
“Thanks very much to Spitzer Auto World because it enables us to just concentrate on what it is we do and that’s teach basketball,” Homer said. “I think it’s awesome to have these kids out there learning basketball skills. I’ve had a lot of good feedback from the parents.”
Homer said they’ve already had kids and parents say they’ll be back to future camps after attending last Saturday’s one, as they’re very encouraged by that and also with the kids’ interest in the game.
“One of our goals was to bring back the popularity of basketball,” Homer said. “And I think we’re getting there. When you can have 63 kids on a Saturday come out and have 90 minutes of non-stop basketball — and they want more. It was just a fun day.”
The kids camps are just a precursor of what will be a busy season for the DuBois Dream. After the kids camp concluded on Saturday, the Dream — as part of Dream Day — had registration for its American Athletic Union team. That season starts in early April and the PBL starts in late January, but Homer said it’s nice to get a gauge on how many will be taking part in its travel teams.
“The AAU organization is really picking up steam,” Homer said. “Last year we had 100 kids in our AAU program from a five-county area. It’s just growing and growing. Kids that play in AAU are really serious about playing in college.”
For the PBL, that league is also expanding as the Dream enters its fifth season with team owner Albert Varacallo III, Homer and new head coach Tanner Gooden.
“There were four teams in our division last year,” Homer said. “This year there are 12 teams, so they’ve made two divisions of six teams. We’re going to be doing a lot of traveling this year and those teams will also be coming into DuBois.”
Someday they’d like to grow the team to the point where they could have a place of their own to call home, as they play their home games locally at schools where they can fit them in.
“I think that DuBois is getting a reputation for basketball thanks to Albert Varacallo and the DuBois Dream,” Homer said. “My hope is to someday we have an arena that we can call our own. It would be a huge economic development for this area if we had a gym and an event center where we could have AAU tournaments.”