ALTOONA — Glendale’s Zeke Dubler made a gutsy decision in his 160-pound finals bout at Saturday’s District 6 class 2A Tournament.
After failing to get off the bottom against Huntingdon’s Andrew McMonagle in the first overtime rideout period in a 2-2 match, Dubler elected to let the Bearcat have the escape point to start the second rideout period, hoping to get a takedown to win.
Turns out Dubler made the right call, scoring the championship-winning takedown at the edge of the mat with just one second remaining to claim his second straight D-6 title with a 4-3 victory at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
“All match I felt like I was getting to my leg attacks and I had been close to finishing a few of them,” Dubler said. “He’s been really, really good on bottom this year. We’re training partners over at M2, so I know him pretty well. In the back of my head I knew I could have rode him, but I didn’t want to take any chances of him getting out with little time left.
“So I knew I could cut him and have 30 seconds to work and go and try to get one. He was holding a good position so I tried to pop into an upper body position. He felt like he could score there and seal it, but I was able to counter off that and hit kind of an elevator and was able to score in the last second just using my athleticism to win that scramble.”
The title — Dubler’s second — was extra special as he had his brother Suds coaching him and a good friend as his opponent.
“Last year Suds won one (district title) right after me, so this year it was pretty cool to have him in my corner coaching me,” Dubler said. “It was a super fun. I am super excited about it. I love wrestling Andrew any chance I get. It was awesome.”
Dubler, who pinned Penn Cambria’s Austin McCloskey in 1:14 in the semifinals, was named the Outstanding Wrestler by coaches vote for his performance.
While Dubler (36-3) had a weekend to remember, he wasn’t the only Viking wrestler to make waves at the tournament.
Freshman heavyweight Daniel Williams also made it to the finals where he dropped a close 2-0 decision to two-time district champ Gunner Singleton (Huntingdon) to punch his ticket to regionals, alongside Dubler and teammates George Campbell (152) and Britton Spangle (189).
Campbell placed sixth, while Spangle was fifth, giving them return trips to regionals and helping Glendale place tenth in the team race.
“I’m happy with our performance,” Glendale head coach Brian Storm said. “I would have liked to have seen a couple guys get a couple more wins, but overall I thought we wrestled well. I was hoping George and Britton might have placed a little higher, especially for seeding, but District 6 is a tough tournament. Every weight class is deep. But I’m happy and hopefully we wrestle even better at regionals.”
Williams earned a 3-1 Sudden Victory over Tyrone’s Braden Ewing in the semifinals, taking down the returning District 6 runner-up and PIAA qualifier with just seven seconds left in the first overtime.
The Viking freshman had trouble getting any offense going in the finals against Singleton, the returning D-6 champ and Southwest Regional runner-up, but was in it to the very end.
Singleton got a point on a stall call in the second and was later able to escape in the period to score the only points of the match.
Williams has a 35-7 record as a freshman.
“Danny’s a great wrestler, and he has a bright future,” Storm said. “He just goes out there and wrestles like he’s a senior.”
Spangle came in as the No 2 seed at 189 but was upset 4-3 in the quarterfinals by seventh seed Cameron Dubbs (BEA), who went on to place second.
Spangle (31-9) won his first two consolation bouts Saturday, but dropped a 1-0 decision to Bellefonte’s Addison Shawley in the consolation semifinals thanks to a third-period escape. But Spangle rebounded to pin River Valley’s Chase Stuchal in the fifth-place bout.
Campbell had a tough day at one of the tournament’s deepest weights after making the semifinals. He lost 1-0 to Philipsburg-Osceola’s Marcus Gable, the eventual runner-up at 152, and 3-0 to River Valley’s Kaden Barnhart, who placed third.
Unfortunately Campbell (26-9) suffered a 5-3 setback to Bald Eagle Area’s Jeffre Pifer in the fifth-place bout. He appeared to have the match-winning takedown with seconds left, but the official called a slam instead, giving Pifer a point.
Viking 139-pounder Dayton Johnson also made it to Day 2. He picked up a 36-second fall in his first consey bout, but was eliminated by fall by Huntingdon’s Erik Mykut in the consolation quarterfinals. He was 3-2 in the tournament.
“Dayton wrestled a great tournament,” Storm said. “It’s District 6. If he works over the summer, I expect him to place next season. He had a great year. Ryder (Krise) had a couple wins, Zach Vereshack wrestled well. I think the younger guys are getting the hang of it and hopefully next year they can pick it up even more.”