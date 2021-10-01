SAXTON – The best way to bounce back from getting shutout sometimes, is pitching a shutout of your own.
That’s exactly what Glendale did Friday night as it cruised to a 21-0 blanking of Tussey Mountain in an Inter-County Conference matchup at Dick L. Hess Stadium. The Vikings picked up the win despite nearly being ineligible to play.
“My hats off to the kids,” Glendale coach Dave Trexler said. “They were determined. We came down here with 19 players dressed, which is always a worry as a coach because you know you’re one or two injuries away from not having enough to put them on the field. These guys are working hard and do what they need to do. It’s a big accomplishment.”
The win evens the Vikings record at 3-3 while Tussey drops to 1-4.
That offense came primarily from senior running back Suds Dubler who racked up a whopping 158 yards on 13 carries in the first half alone.
Suds put the Vikings on the board late in the first quarter on an 11-yard run to give the visitors the early 6-0 lead. He later added a 10-yard scamper in the second to make it 14-0 after his brother Zeke scored on a 2-point conversion.
This was before the game was delayed for about 20 minutes when the lighting on the Tussey Mountain side of the field went out with around 5 minutes in the half.
“I have to give (the Glendale offensive line) the biggest shoutout ever,” Suds Dubler said. “My blockers getting my back and everything. This was a bounce back game for us.”
Dubler finished the night with 182 yards on the ground and 19 carries. He added a third touchdown in the fourth quarter from 2-yards out to cap off the scoring.
“Suds is an amazing player,” Trexler said. “He’s an even better person. He knows that his glory is a lot of the reasons what’s going on up front, and his brother Zeke was leading the way on a lot of those plays. You give Suds the opportunity to make plays, he’s going to make plays.”
The Viking defense made things stand getting three turnovers on two interceptions and a fumble recovery to put this game away.
“I just got to get my kids better prepared to play,” Tussey Mountain coach Tim Lucko said. “It all comes down on me as a head coach. They like to stretch it, and we were losing the edge. I guess my message didn’t get across to where they like to go, and what they like to do.”
Trexler credits his assistants for coming up with a tremendous game plan on the defensive said.
“Our coaches had a great game plan,” he said. “They got pressure, the kids believed in what they wanted to do, and willed it to happen.”
Glendale now entertains Moshannon Valley while Tussey Mountain heads to Southern Huntingdon next Friday.