ALTOONA — Glendale’s Dubler brothers — junior Zeke and senior Suds — enjoyed a day they’ll likely never forget Saturday at the District 6 Class AA Wrestling Championships as they not only captured district titles but did so in back-to-back fashion at 160 and 172, respectively.
The district title was the second for Suds, who now sets his sights on reaching states for the third time in his career. As for younger brother Zeke, who landed on top the podium at districts for the first time, he is looking to become a two-time state qualifier.
The duo will be joined at regionals in two weeks by teammates George Campbell (sophomore) and Britton Spangle (junior), who placed fourth at 132 and 215, respectively. Both will compete at regionals for the first time.
That quartet helped the Vikings to a sixth-place finish in the team standings with 110.5 points. Glendale had seven wrestlers reach Day 2, but freshmen Ryder Krise (113) and Zach Vereshack (126) and sophomore Dayton Johnson (138) each lost their opening bout Saturday and were eliminated.
“I though we wrestled pretty well,” said Vikings coach Brian Storm. “We didn’t get some of the outcomes we wanted, but that’s wrestling. Four (qualifiers) is about what I expected. I was hoping maybe Vereshack would be able to find a way to beat some guys and get in, and I thought Ryder had a decent tournament too.”
Zeke Dubler (32-2) entered the tournament as the top seed at 160 and notched a pair of first-period falls on Friday to reach the semifinals. He continued that trend on Saturday as he needed just 42 seconds to deck fourth-seeded Andrew McCloskey of Penn Cambria in the semis.
That fall set up a finals showdown against Forest Hills junior Dustin Flinn (27-14), the No. 2 seed.
The finals proved to be anything but easy compared to the first round of the tournament for the Viking. He and Flinn wrestled a scoreless first period, then Dubler rode out the Ranger in period No. 2.
Dubler chose bottom in the third, and this time it was Flinn who went to work on a tough ride. Dubler gained the upper hand just before the midway point of the period when he reversed Flinn to go up 2-0.
Flinn escaped with 40 seconds to go, but it was Dubler who came up with a takedown just five seconds later to set the final score at 4-1.
Older brother Suds (34-2) was even more dominant in winning the crown at 172.
He notched a tech fall and pin on Friday to reach the semifinals, then repeated that performance Saturday to land on top of the podium for a second time at the D-6 Championships.
Dubler reached the finals with a 16-0 tech fall of fourth-seeded Tommy Cohenour of Southern Huntingdon in the semifinals in 4:55. He then had a 1 vs. 2 final of his own against Bald Eagle Area’s Caleb Close (35-9).
Their final proved to be a tight affair, just like 160, until the third period.
The duo wrestled a scoreless opening two minutes, then Close nearly rode out Suds Dubler in the second period. However, the Viking escaped with 24 seconds left to grab a 1-0 lead.
Close then chose bottom in the third, but that didn’t prove wise as Dubler eventually worked in a bar and rolled the Bald Eagle on his back and secured a fall in 5:15.
“Suds and Zeke, that’s what I expected out of them,” said Storm. “They are just professional out there and are all business. Zeke had that nice rideout in the second period (of finals), and Suds with that arm bar. He’s just deadly with it. That’s his go-to, and he used it again.”
Campbell and Spangle may have each finished fourth to join their teammates at regionals, but they did so in completely different ways.
Campbell, the third seed at 132, went 2-0 on Friday to reach the semifinals to guarantee himself a trip to regionals. He then suffered a 6-2 setback in the semifinals to eventual champ Marcus Gable of Philipsburg-Osceola.
He bounced back in a big way with a 16-3 major decision of BEA’s Korrin Taylor but was then pinned in double-overtime in the consy final by Central’s Jaxon Matthews, the fourth seed.
That third-place bout was a tight one throughout, with the duo trading escapes in the second and third periods as the bout went to overtime even at 1-1. The one-minute OT period wasn’t enough as Matthews got the fall in the 30-second double-OT tiebreaker period.
“George wrestled well, and he and Jaxon (Matthews) is always a crazy match,” said Storm.
As for Spangle, he garnered the No. 2 seed at 215 but was edged in Friday’s quarterfinals, 6-5, by seventh-seeded Ethan Norris of Bellwood-Antis. The loss dropped Spangle into the consy bracket, where he won three straight bouts Saturday to reach the third-place match. Spangle had beaten Norris twice in the regular season.
He pinned Southern Huntingdon’s Mitchell Hart in 4:29 to start the day, then needed just 24 seconds to deck Richland’s Ryvan Audi in the blood round to seal a trip to regionals.
Spangle followed that up with a 5-0 win against Juniata Valley’s Ben Carolus (4th seed) in the consy semis before seeing his run halted in the third-place bout by Progressland foe David Honan of Moshannon Valley.
Honan (3rd seed) recorded an 11-2 major decision of Spangle to take home third. Spangle pinned Honan in 5:09 in their regular season meeting.
“I thought Britton wrestled well, but he lost to two kids he’s beat this year, but they were always close matches,’ said Storm. “It was a tough bracket, but I think he’ll bounce back. We’re going to work on stuff, and he’ll be ready for regionals.”