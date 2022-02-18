ALTOONA — Glendale’s Zeke and Suds Dubler landed top seeds at 160 and 172, respectively, for the District 6 class 2A Tournament scheduled for today and Saturday at Altoona Fieldhouse.
Viking teammate Britton Spangle was tabbed as the No. 2 seed at 215. Spangle is one of five Progressland wrestlers to nab a second seed.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Coudriet (120), Marcus Gable (132) and Luke Hughes (152), along with West Branch’s Landon Bainey (113) round out the area’s No. 2 seeds.
Other top seeds for Progressland teams include Glendale’s George Campbell (third at 132), Moshannon Valley’s David Honan (third at 215) and Lucas Yarger (sixth at 126), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Scott Frantz (fifth at 126), Austin Foster (fourth at 145), Dom Shaw (sixth at 189) and Chase Klinger (fourth at 285) and West Branch’s Logan Folmar (sixth at 172).
The Top 6 placewinners will advance to the Class 2A Southwest Regional Tournament.
Bainey won the District 6 title at 106 last season over Bald Eagle Area’s Lucas Fye, 7-5, and brings a 29-1 record into the tournament. But Fye, who is 25-6 on the season, is the top seed at 113 this year. Central’s Tyler Biesinger, the fourth-place finisher at 106 last year, is seeded third.
Suds Dubler is a three-time D-6 finalist. He won the 106-pound title in 2019, was the runner-up to Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington in 2020 and placed second last season at 172, falling to Penns Valley’s Malachi Duvall in the finals. Dubler is 29-2 this season and holds a career mark of 116-18.
BEA freshman Caleb Close (31-8) is the No. 2 seed at the weight class. Marion Center’s Gavin Stewart, a third-place finisher at 152 a season ago, is seeded third.
West Branch’s Folmar (21-8) and P-O’s Shaw (11-13) will also look to make the podium at 172.
Zeke Dubler was the runner-up at 152 last season, falling to Westmont-Hilltop’s Hudson Holbay in the title bout. Dubler finished fifth at 113 his freshman season in 2020. Dubler brings a 28-2 season mark into the tournament and stands at 75-16 for his career.
Forest Hills’ Dustin Flinn, the runner-up at 145 last season, is the No. 2 seed at 160. Flinn is 23-13 this year.
Spangle, who is 27-7 this season, could be on a collision course with top-seeded Kirk Bearjar (22-5) of Forest Hills, but may first encounter Honan in a possible semifinal matchup. Honan placed seventh at 195 in 2020, but did not compete at districts last year due to Moshannon Valley being in COVID protocols at the start of the postseason.
Honan is 20-2 this season with one of the losses coming by fall to Spangle.
Campbell and Gable, both sophomores, are looking up at Tyrone’s Ashton Sipes at 132. Sipes, who did not place at districts last year, was fourth at 120 in 2020. Sipes is 26-6 this year.
Also bringing a 26-6 mark to districts, Gable took third last season at 120. Campbell is 26-8 this season. Gable pinned Campbell in a meeting in December. Neither has faced Sipes this season.
Coudriet could run into an old foe in Bald Eagle’s Coen Bainey if he makes it to the 120-pound finals. Bainey (27-3), a two-time D-6 champ and 88-match winner in his career, is also a two-time PIAA qualifier, placing fourth a season ago.
One of Coudriet’s (19-4) losses this year came to Bainey by fall. Coudriet placed seventh at districts in both 2019 and 2020.
Hughes, a senior, is 16-12 this season and looking to place in districts for the first time. The top seed at the weight class is Arrington, a three-time D-6 champ and two-time PIAA champion. River Valley’s Cole Stuchal (24-6), the third-seed, looms as a possible semifinal opponent for Hughes.
The most decorated of the Mountie entrants in districts, Foster, brings a 21-7 mark and lots of postseason experience to the tournament. He placed third at districts and fifth at regionals last season at 138. He also has a pair of sixth-place finishes at districts in 2019 and 2020.
Penns Valley’s Ty Watson, Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun and Forest Hills’ Noah Teeter are seeded first through third, respectively. Teeter lost to Foster in the third-place bout last season at districts, but defeated him 11-4 this season in a dual meet.
Watson (29-0) placed third at districts at 132 last year as a freshman. Heilbrun is 29-5 this season.
Klinger (16-9) placed seventh at districts in 2020 as a sophomore. He could have a semifinal matchup with top-seeded Gunner Singleton (Huntingdon), who is 27-7. He placed fourth at districts a season ago.
P-O’s Frantz (12-14) and Mo Valley’s Yarger (14-12) very likely could cross paths in the 126-pound bracket. Penn Cambria sophomore Trent Hoover (25-6) is the top seed. He was the runner-up to Coen Bainey at 113 last season.
Other No. 1 seeds for the tournament are Tyrone’s Korry Walls (106), Forest Hills’ Easton Toth (138) and BEA’s Noah Foltz.
Walls (23-6) was third at 106 last season. Toth (27-5) is a two-time district champ and three-time PIAA qualifier. Foltz brings a 24-7 mark into the tournament.
Area wrestlers seeded just outside the Top 6 include: Glendale’s Zach Vereshack (eighth at 126), Mo Valley’s Niko Smeal (seventh at 189) and West Branch’s John Myers (eighth at 152).
Wrestling begins today at 10:30 a.m. The quarterfinal round is set for 5 p.m.
Saturday’s first session, featuring the semifinal round, starts at 10:30 a.m.
The Hall of Fame induction will begin at 5 with finals, consolation finals and fifth-place matches to follow.