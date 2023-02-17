The District 6 boys and girls basketball pairings were released on Thursday afternoon with five Progressland teams earning berths.
In boys Class A, Harmony (20-2) garnered the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Bishop McCort on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The winner will play the victor between third-seeded Richland and sixth-seeded Penns Manor on Feb. 24 at the highest seed.
The Class A championship will be held on March 1 at Mount Aloysius College at 7:30 p.m. The consolation game will also take place that night at the highest seed’s school at 7 p.m.
In boys Class AA, third-seeded West Branch (16-6) will host sixth-seeded West Shamokin on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The winner of that game will face the victor of second-seeded Southern Huntingdon and seventh-seeded Northern Cambria on Feb. 25 at the highest seed.
The Class AA championship is scheduled for March 2 at Mount Aloysius College at 7:30 p.m. The consolation game is also scheduled for that night at the highest seed.
In Class AAA, Philipsburg-Osceola (10-12) was named as the ninth-seed and will travel to eighth-seeded Richland on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The winner of that game will move on to face top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle in the quarterfinals on Feb. 24 in Altoona at 7 p.m.
The Class AAA championship is scheduled for March 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College. The consolation game will be held at the higher seed’s school that evening as well.
In the girls Class AA field, Glendale garnered the seventh seed and hosts tenth-seeded Marion Center on Monday at 7 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
The winner will travel second-seeded Portage in the quarterfinals on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
In the other first-round matchup, eighth-seeded West Branch hosts ninth-seeded Bishop McCort on Monday at 7.
The winner of that game will travel to top-seeded Bellwood-Antis on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
The Class AA championship is slated for March 2 at Mount Aloysius College at 6 p.m.