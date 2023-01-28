Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jake DeSimone joined the 1,000-point club Friday with 19 against Huntingdon. But unfortunately for DeSimone and the Mounties, the visiting Bearcats spoiled the milestone celebration with a 57-49 victory.
DeSimone scored the first bucket of the game, and his milestone basket, which came with just a couple seconds left in the third, gave P-O a lift as it went into the fourth quarter down just six.
DeSimone did what he could in the final stanza, scoring seven of his points in the frame, but P-O could get the deficit no closer than five and eventually dropped the 8-point decision.
P-O had leads of 11-6 and 14-9 in the first quarter, thanks in large part to Oliver Harpster’s seven points.
But Huntingdon ended the frame on a 5-0 run and began the second by outscoring the Mounties 8-0.
That 13-0 run was largely the difference in the game as it had the Mounties playing catchup the rest of the way.
Down 27-20 coming out of the halftime break, P-O turned it over on its first two possessions and the Bearcats got 3-pointers from Jackson Foster and Eli Ehresman to take its advantage all the way to 13 points, 33-20.
Huntingdon drilled 10 3-pointers in the game, while the Mounties were just 1-of-12 from behind the arc — the lone trey coming from Parker Lamb in the first quarter.
Facing the 13-point deficit, P-O chipped away in the third, getting six from DeSimone and four from Johnson to get cut the Bearcat lead to 40-34 by the end of the frame.
But Huntingdon stood its ground int he fourth quarter, keeping a 6- to 9-point lead most of the way before setting for the 57-49 win.
Jack Henney scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. Henney also led all players with 10 rebounds and added four assists.
Johnson joined DeSimone in double figures for the Mounties with 12. He also had 10 boards, while DeSimone ended up with six rebounds.
P-O was 14-of-17 from the free throw line, while Huntingdon hit just 7-of-15 from the charity stripe.
With the loss, the Mounties slipped to 7-10 overall and 4-7 in the Mountain League. Huntingdon improved to 5-8.
P-O is back in action Wednesday at Penns Valley.
Huntingdon—57
Guisler 0 3-4 3, Boyer 1 0-0 2, Foster 3 0-1 8, Ehresman 4 0-1 11, Henney 7 4-7 20, Alexander 2 0-0 6, Susko 2 0-0 5, Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Montoro 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-15 57.
Philipsburg-Osceola—49
Peterson 1 0-0 2, Mason 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 8-9 12, Harpster 4 1-2 9, DeSimone 7 5-6 19, Meyers 0 0-0 0, Hahn 1 0-0 2, Lamb 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 14-17 49.
Three-pointers: Foster 2, Alexander 2, Ehresman 3, Susko, Henney 2; Lamb.
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon 14 13 13 14—57
P-O 14 6 14 15—49