CURWENSVILLE — It was a tough week for the Curwensville softball team.
The Lady Tide went 0-4 with three one-run losses, including an 8-7 home defeat to Mount Union on Saturday.
Curwensville committed five errors in the contest and struggled with bunt coverage in the Lady Trojans’ 5-run fifth, but did rally late before falling by one run.
“It’s frustrating,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “We did the same thing (Friday) at Juniata Valley. “We allowed two earned runs and ended up losing 7-6, and our tying runner was thrown out at the plate.
“We dig ourselves holes and we seem to pick ourselves up, but we just can’t seem to get over the hump.”
Mount Union scored two runs in the first inning after an error prolonged the frame.
Curwensville tied things in the home half of the first as it started out hot with the bats.
Taylor Luzier led off with a triple and scored on Joslynne Freyer’s one-out single. Freyer’s courtesy runner Marlee Gasper moved to third on a MacKenzie Wall base hit and scored when Teagan Harzinski reached on a fielder’s choice.
The Lady Trojans took a 3-2 lead in the third, scoring another unearned run after a single and two Curwensville errors.
Mount Union upped the advantage to 8-2 with its five-run fourth.
Reagan Yocum led off with a single and Abbey Brodbeck pushed her home with a double.
After Freyer recorded a strikeout, Mount Union’s next three batters reached on bunts.
Gracey Cramer’s bunt single ended with runners on second and third when the Lady Tide left bases open on coverage.
Sophie Smith’s bunt plated Brodbeck and the play again ended with runners on second and third.
Chelsea Williams followed with another bunt that knocked in Cramer, while an error on the play allowed her to reach safely.
Another error and a Patyn Crisswell RBI single pushed two more runs across before Curwensville was able to get out of the inning on an unconventional double play.
Freyer fielded a grounder toward the first base line that took her right to the batter.She tagged her out, then turned and fired the ball to third baseman Wall, who was able to tag out Crisswell, who was hung up between second and third. Crisswell led Mount Union with three hits, including a first-inning double.
Still trailing 8-2 after five, Curwensville got back in the game with a four-run sixth.
The Lady Tide had three hits and took advantage of two Mount Union errors.
Freyer hit an RBI single, while Wall knocked in a run with a double. Two other runs scored on Lady Trojan miscues.
Curwensville continued its late-inning rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Shyanne Rudy led off with a triple and scored on a Madi Butler single. Butler moved to second on Luzier’s two-out single, but Lady Trojan relief pitcher Brodbeck stranded two runners when she got the last Curwensville batter to pop out to short.
The Lady Tide stranded 10 base runners in the game, leaving two on in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh innings.
“I was pleased that we didn’t fold the tent,” Leigey said. “When we got down 8-2 after they started small-balling us and we were running around like traffic police, we didn’t fold. A lot of times we would have folded up shop, but we hung around. We left a lot of base runners on and picked up a few runs and made it interesting at the end.”
Curwensville had 10 hits as Luzier, Freyer, Wall, Rudy and Madi Butler each had two.
“We hit the ball pretty well,” Leigey said. “Taylor started out with a triple, Shyanne hit a triple in the seventh. We hit well.”
Freyer took the loss. She scattered nine hits in seven innings, while striking out nine batters. Only four of the eight runs she gave up were earned.
“This was a tough week for us,” Leigey said. “Every team we played was playoff caliber. We are going to take a lot from that. We’re going to make our hay. We’re going to be in the playoffs. This ICC (schedule) is going to make us so much better that we are going to reap the rewards at the end. We’re going to clean up some of these mistakes and I think our trip at the end is going to be easier than our trip at the beginning.
“Mount Union just made us better. Juniata Valley made us better twice this week. They’re well-coached and fundamentally sound. We took a lot from these games.”
Curwensville slipped to 4-5 overall and 1-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Tide are back in action today at Moshannon Valley.
Mount Union—8
Smith cf 4111, Willimas ss 4211, Crisswell c 4131, Sheeder 2b-rf 4100, Gardner 3b-2b 4011, Yocum p-3b 3110, Brodbeck 1b-p 3111, Dimott dp-1b 3000, Cramer lf 3110, Trego (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 32-8-9-5.
Curwensville—7
Luzier 1b 5120, A. Butler c 4100, Freyer p 4022, Gasper cr 0100, Shaw cr 0000, Wall 3b 4021, Harzinski dp 4001, Rudy ss-2b 4220, Wischuck 2b-ss 3000, M. Butler rf 4121, Wiggins lf 3100, Olosky (flex) cf 0000. Totals: 35-7-10-5.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 201 500 0—8 9 5
Curwensville 200 004 1—7 10 5
Errors—Sheeder 2, Brodbeck 2, Yocum; Wischuck, Wall, Luzier, Rudy, A. Butler. LOB—Mount Union 3, Curwensville 10. DP—Curwensville. 2B—Crisswell, Brodbeck; Wall. 3B—Luzier, Rudy. SB—Sheeder, Gardner, Williams 2.
Pitching
Mount Union: Yocum—5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Brodbeck—1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—7 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Yocum. LP—Freyer (4-5). Save—Brodbeck.
Time—1:50.