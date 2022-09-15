HYDE — With the Clearfield boys soccer team holding a precarious 1-0 lead midway through the second half Wednesday against Mountain League foe Tyrone, senior Evan Davis took over.

Davis scored three goals in a little over eight minutes to turn a close game into a comfortable win for the Bison, who shut out the Golden Eagles 5-0 at the Bison Sports Complex.

