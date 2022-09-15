HYDE — With the Clearfield boys soccer team holding a precarious 1-0 lead midway through the second half Wednesday against Mountain League foe Tyrone, senior Evan Davis took over.
Davis scored three goals in a little over eight minutes to turn a close game into a comfortable win for the Bison, who shut out the Golden Eagles 5-0 at the Bison Sports Complex.
Davis’ first goal came at 60:09 after he broke in all alone on Tyrone keeper Eric Sims after Ian Gibson’s through ball sprung him.
The second Davis tally came a little over five minutes later when he weaved through several Tyrone defenders before blasting the ball past Sims to make it 3-0 at 65:40.
Davis was at it again moments later, dancing through the Eagle back line, but he was tripped in the box just a few steps away from the 6 and was awarded a penalty kick, which he converted at 68:27, giving the Bison a big 4-goal cushion with less than 12 minutes to play.
“Evan played a great game,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “We made a few adjustments at halftime and the guys started feeding some balls through and he was right there one-on-one with the keeper.”
The teams battled through a scoreless first 20 minutes that saw only a total of two shots registered on net.
But Clearfield was able to get the key opening tally when Davis feathered a pass through the defense to Gibson, who surprised Sims with a quick shot that found the back of the net at 20:52.
Clearfield nearly went up 2-0 with 45 seconds left in the half when it got four consecutive corner kicks and just missed on several chances, including a Cole Miller header that Sims made a diving stop on.
So the Bison, who outshot Tyrone 7-0 in the first half, had to settle for a 1-0 edge at the break.
“It’s always nice getting that first goal and Ian did a great job with that,” Trinidad said. “But we didn’t think a 1-goal lead was going to cut it, and we came out and played a great second half.”
The Bison came close to taking a 2-goal lead early in second half when Davis carried the ball deep into the left wing, dribbled toward the goal and fired a hard cross to the far post where Zachary Krager got a foot on it. But his shot was just wide of the Tyrone net.
But the Bison kept working and eventually the pressure resulted in plenty of chances for Davis, who scored three goals on six shots.
Clearfield took out most of its starters after going up 4-0 and the second team was able to get on the board when Jaden Albert’s corner kick at 75:30 got though traffic in front of the goal and found its way into the net.
Clearfield held a 16-3 edge in shots, and took eight corners to Tyrone’s 1. Bison keeper Todd Hallman made three saves to earn the shutout.
“The whole team was into it,” Trinidad said. “Our defense played great and the midfield was winning the ball and making good passes. And we got some connections up top. I’m really proud of these guys. They’re getting better every game.”
Clearfield improved to 3-2-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the Mountain League.
The Bison host DuBois today.
1. Ian Gibson, C, (Evan Davis), 20:52.
2. Davis, C, (Gibson), 60:09.
3. Davis, C, (unassisted), 65:40.
4. Davis, C, (penalty kick), 68:27.
5. Jaden Albert, C, (corner kick), 75:30.
Shots: Tyrone 3, Clearfield 16.
Saves: Tyrone (Eric Sims, Devon Nardelli) 10, Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 3.
Corner kicks: Tyrone 1, Clearfield 8.