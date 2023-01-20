HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team outscored visiting Curwensville 22-10 in a decisive third quarter Thursday at Lamont Close Gymnasium to pull away for a 59-36 victory.
Madison McCoy and Riley Wharton led the Damsel offense, scoring 21 and 15, respectively. The duo combined for 20 of Mo Valley’s 22 third quarter points.
“They were both due,” Mo Valley head coach Jeff Hanley said. “We look for them both a lot on offense and they were both really due for a breakout game. So I’m glad that it came for both of them and for our team.”
The Damsels held a 27-20 advantage at the break after a highly-competitive first half.
But Mo Valley turned up its half-court defense to start the third quarter. pressuring the Curwensville offense into four early turnovers that led to a quick 6-0 run to up the advantage to 33-20.
“We weren’t real happy with our defense in the first half,” Hanley said. “It was a little bit lackadaisical compared to the other night. But they came out in the third quarter and were really focused. We had a trap and we has some success with it and got a couple layups off of it.”
The Damsels continued to use its defense to create offense throughout the quarter with McCoy and Wharton each netting 10 points. Six of McCoy’s points came from behind the arc, while all of Wharton’s were in the paint where Mo Valley took control in the second half.
Leading 49-30 after three, Mo Valley slowed down the pace, but still put 10 points on the board — all of them coming in the paint and 8 directly off offensive boards.
Kendra Lewis scored four of her six points in the fourth, while Brooke Mihalko also netted four. Wharton led Mo Valley with seven rebounds, while Mihalko pulled down six.
“We’ve been focusing on that (rebounding) and taking care of the basketball in practice,” Hanley said. “Riley is our leading rebounder, but Ella Berg is right behind her. She does a really nice job on the defensive boards. And Brooke and Kendra really came in and cleaned up when they were in the game.”
Mo Valley outrebounded Curwensville 13-4 in the final frame and ended the game with a 32-27 advantage.
“We work on rebounding a lot in practice, but I think we got tired,” Curwensville head coach Dawna Wheeler said. “Once you get to this part of the season, you’re tired. But everyone is tired. We need to be ready to play all four quarters.”
Both teams started the game on fire on the offensive end, combining to score 34 points in the first quarter.
The Damsels led 20-14 thanks to an 8-of-15 effort from the field. McCoy had six as did Lexi Clarkson, who drilled two 3-pointers.
Sophia Demko dished out assists on the first three Mo Valley possessions and finished the game with five. Clarkson added four dimes for the Damsels.
“We did a good job in our last game defensively in the first quarter against Philipsburg, and we did the same thing offensively tonight,” Hanley said. “Our defense was a little absent in the first quarter, but after that the girls settled in nicely.
“But it makes a real difference when you make some shots and things start to fall early. The confidence starts to flow.”
Curwensville was also in a groove on offense in the first quarter, hitting on six of its 11 shots. Karleigh Freyer led the way with eight points, while Skylar Pentz netted four.
“The girls came out and played with much better intensity that they have been,” Wheeler said. “I felt we played tonight like we should have been playing all season. The girls played much better and we’re starting to get that confidence. The girls were listening to what we said on the bench and applying it on the floor.”
Both teams cooled off substantially in the second.
The Damsels hit just three of their 15 shots, while the Lady Tide managed to go 3-of-7, but struggled with eight turnovers in the stanza.
Freyer had 10 points and seven rebounds at the break and finished the game with a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds).
Pentz was also in double figures for Curwensville with 10 points, while also grabbing seven rebounds. Addison Butler added six points for the Lady Tide.
“Skylar was playing with confidence and taking the ball to the rim and doing things that we need her to do,” Wheeler said.
Mo Valley improved to 5-8 overall, 2-5 in the Inter County Conference and 3-2 in the Mo Valley League.
Curwensville remained winless (0-13 overall, 0-8 in the ICC and 0-5 in the MVL), but Wheeler sees a lot of improvement from her squad.
“I was very happy with how the girls played,” she said. “I thought we hustled a whole lot more than we have the last several games.”
The Damsels are back in action today, hosting Harmony.
The Lady Tide play host to Glendale on Monday.
Curwensville—36
Butler 3 0-0 6, Freyer 6 3-4 15, Passmore 1 0-0 2, Weber 0 0-0 0, Pentz 3 3-6 10, Elensky 0 0-2 0, Price 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 6-12 36.
Moshannon Valley—59
Clarkson 2 0-0 6, McCoy 9 0-1 21, Berg 1 0-0 3, Wharton 6 3-4 15, Demko 2 0-0 4, Mihalko 2 0-0 4, Lewis 3 0-0 6, Martin 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, L. Martin 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 3-5 59.
Three-pointers: Pentz, Price; Clarkson 2, Berg, McCoy 3.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 14 6 10 6—36
Mo Valley 20 7 22 10—59