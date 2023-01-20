Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.