HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team went 4-10-1 last season as the Damsels struggled with low numbers and injuries that caused them to play shorthanded in quite a few contests.
Unfortunately for Mo Valley, the numbers are still low with just 14 on the roster. And six of those 14 are freshmen.
“There are a lot of challenges for this team,” said Damsels head coach Joceny Benjamin, who is taking over as head coach following the departure of Carlee Freeberg. “We are staying positive and hoping that injuries are kept to a minimum. The team can’t afford to lose any players right now.
“The team may be young, but they work hard. They’re growing by leaps and bounds and could be unstoppable in the next few years.”
Benjamin has extensive knowledge of the game of soccer, which he grew up playing in his native Haiti.
“In my home country, everyone starts playing soccer at an early age,” Benjamin said. “I played for all grade levels — elementary through high school. I also competed in summer leagues and just for fun on the beach with my friends.
“In the U.S., my soccer career started at Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, NY. From there, I was recruited to play at Point Park University in Pittsburgh. After college, I played with a league in Las Vegas and one locally in Philipsburg.”
Benjamin also has experience coaching youth teams and even spent a little time with the Damsels a few seasons ago.
“I’ve helped with various children’s leagues during the summer,” Benjamin said. “I got connected with Mo Valley since my wife is a teacher there. Back in 2015, I was able to volunteer a season with the Damsels and am glad to be working with them again.”
He will certainly have his hands full with a small and very young roster, but does have a nice group of letterwinners back that should help. Seniors Sara Caldwell, Emily Davis and Sarah McClelland, juniors Sophie Demko and Janaye Shimmel and sophomores Kate Fox, Rebecca Shiner and Autumn Shoff provide the team a foundation to build around.
“Our letterwinners are a vital core for the team,” Benjamin said. “They help the younger players and are a constant voice of encouragement.”
With a new coaching staff and a group of six freshmen newcomers (Abby Caldwell, Paige Dillon, Alena Keith, Selah Perea, Abby Reifer, and Mazie Sattler), Benjamin says most positions are still in flux.
“At this point in time, none of the positions are fixed yet,” he said. “We’re still trying to find the best formation to let everyone shine. We’re not sure where everyone is the most productive and comfortable since it is such a young team.
“However, you’re likely to see Mazie Sattler and Janaye Shimmel as defenders. Sarah McClelland and Emily Davis are looking like strong forwards. Midfield could be covered by Sophie Demko and Rebecca Kiner. With new coaches and several new players, the possibilities are endless.”
As for goals this season, it’s pretty simple for Benjamin and the Damsels.
“If we can stay healthy, our expectation is to win,” he said.
Mo Valley opens the season Sept. 7 at Everett.
Roster
Seniors
*Sara Caldwell, *Emily Davis, *Sarah McClelland.
Juniors
vSophie Demko, *Janaye Shimmel.
Sophomores
*Kate Fox, *Rebecca Shiner, *Autumn Shoff.
Freshmen
Abby Caldwell, Paige Dillon, Alena Keith, Selah Perea, Abby Reifer, Mazie Sattler.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
7—at Everett, 5 p.m. 11—at Penns Valley, 10 a.m. 14—Curwensville. 16—at West Branch, 4 p.m. 23—at Northern Bedford, 5 p.m. 25—Philipsburg-Osceola, 11:30 a.m. 27—at Cambria Heights. 28—Tussey Mountain. 30—Everett.
October
5—West Branch, 5:30 p.m. 6—at Curwensville. 9—at Philipsburg-Osceola, 11:30 a.m. 14—Northern Bedford. 19—at Tussey Mountain.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted