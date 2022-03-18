HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley softball team is under the direction of a new head coach.
Joe Vereshack takes over the reins from Gary Godin, who stepped down after leading the program from 2014 to 2021.
Vereshack, who has been coaching softball for many years starting in rec ball and moving on to junior high and travel ball before a stint as a varsity assistant at Glendale, felt the time was right to head a program.
“When the opportunity to coach at Mo Valley was presented I felt it was a great fit,” he said. “I am excited to help the girls grow as players and develop the program.”
While Vereshack is new to the Damsels, they do have a familiar face back in assistant coach Chris Anderson, who held the same position under Godin. Vereshack says Anderson and the support of the Mo Valley administration has made his move seamless.
“The transition has been easy,” Vereshack said. “The support I have received from the district and the athletic director (Tom Webb) has been amazing. Their eagerness to assist in further developing the program is much appreciated.
“Having Chris as an assistant has been a huge help. He knows the girls, knows the district, knows the game and has made my transition into this role seamless. Chris and I have coached before and have been successful. We work well together.”
Vereshack will also have the luxury of having a veteran group back as eight of the 13 girls on the roster are letterwinners, including seniors Jaley Agans, Regan Domanick, Abby Gilson, Madeline Gresh, Justise Hertlein and Madyson Philhower and juniors MaKenzie Daniel and Gabby Moore.
“The letterwinners are a solid group of girls that have varsity level game experience,” Vereshack said. “They have embraced the changes we have made so far and will be key to molding the younger players.”
Those players include four sophomores in Ella Berg, Kate Fox, Tessa Martin and Carly Robison and freshman Madison McCoy, who will be one of the arms the Damsels will count on this season.
In addition to McCoy, Mo Valley also returns Moore, who appeared in 13 games last season in the circle, and Gresh, who pitched in four games.
“My pitching staff is young,” Vereshack said. “We have a freshman and a junior that will see the majority of the time in the circle. We have one senior who is a versatile player and will be able to help add a different look at the plate.”
As for other positions, Vereshack says he is still evaluating players to put the best team on the field.
“Walking into the program I am still learning the girls’ strengths and where they will be a good fit on the field,” he said.
One concern Vereshack does have is team numbers. With only 13 players, it will be key for the Damsels to avoid the injury bug.
“My concern is always depth and injury,” he said.
But the small roster is full of leaders and all the girls are excited for the season to start.
“Our strength is definitely a solid group of upperclassmen,” Vereshack said. “They are our leaders and we will rely heavily on them to use their experience during game time. The entire team is eager to develop their skills and put in the work to be successful.”
As for goals, the Damsels are united in their quest to put forth their best effort and stick together from start to finish.
“I asked each girl to set goals for themselves and the team this year,” Vereshack said. “Every player listed “playing as a team” as one of their team goals. We are going to put forth a united effort in every game, improve each day whether it be from the start of practice to the end or from one game to the next. We need to concentrate on our fundamentals, skills and knowledge of the game.”
Mo Valley opens its season March 25 at Curwensville.
Roster
Seniors
*Jaley Agans, *Regan Domanick, *Abby Gilson, *Madeline Gresh, *Justise Hertlein, *Madyson Philhower.
Juniors
*MaKenzie Daniel, *Gabby Moore.
Sophomores
Ella Berg, Kate Fox, Tessa Martin, Carly Robison.
Freshman
Madison McCoy.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
25—at Curwensville. 29—Bellwood-Antis. 30—at West Branch.
April
5—at Mount Union, 4:15 p.m. 6—at Cambria Heights. 7—Glendale. 12—Juniata Valley. 14—Harmony. 19—at Williamsburg. 21—Curwensville. 22—Bishop Guilfoyle. 26—at Bellwood-Antis. 28—West Branch.
May
3—Mount Union. 4—at Harmony. 5—at Glendale. 10—at Juniata Valley. 12—Williamsburg. 16—at Sugar Valley Rural Charter.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted