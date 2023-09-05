HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team returns 11 letterwinners from a short-handed squad that went 6-9 last season despite playing most of their games with one or no subs.
Seniors Kate Fox, Rebecca Kiner and Autumn Shoff, juniors Paige Dillon, Alena Keith, Selah Perea, Abby Reifer and Mazie Sattler and sophomores Peyton Brink, Alydia Greenawalt and Marley Reese all saw plenty of action in 2022 and give Damsel head coach Joceny Benjamin a solid core of battle-tested players.
“The letterwinners should be the backbone of the team,” Benjamin said. “Most keep working year-round, which only makes us better. I expect them to keep up the hard work and team spirit. Their themed practices last month were fun for everyone.”
Unfortunately for the Damsels it won’t get any easier from a numbers standpoint as they lost two girls to graduation and only have two new players on the team in sophomore Ella Krause and freshman Reagan Keith. So staying healthy will once again be key.
“These girls are tough,” Benjamin said. “We have no choice but to keep going despite low numbers last year and this year. Injuries add to the challenge of low numbers, and we felt that impact last year. One thing we’re not low on is heart. This team always keeps going no matter the challenge.”
With 11 returning letterwinners, many of the positions on the pitch will be familiar, starting in goal where Fox is back once again as the last line of defense.
“Watch for Fox to keep making saves,” Benjamin said.”0ur keeper is an asset to the team.”
In front of Fox on defense are Greenawalt, Kiner, Reifer and Sattler. The midfield includes Alena Keith, Perea and Shoff as well as newcomer Krause. Up front will be Brink Dillon, Reese and Reagan Keith.
“Reese has returned as striker, and we’re excited for what she’ll do this season,” Benjamin said. “Most of these girls have been playing together for many years, so their camaraderie is a real strength. The main concern is health. Everyone is vital on such a small team.”
While the main goals are to stay healthy and take a one day at a time approach, Benjamin does think his squad can make the postseason.
“We’re focusing on one game at a time,” he said. “Coach Jared (Slaon) and I are hopeful, though, that our hardworking seniors will get to win a playoff game this season.”
Mo Valley opened the season Saturday with a loss to Bald Eagle Area.
The Damsels are back in action today, traveling to Southern Huntingdon.
Roster
Seniors
*Kate Fox, *Rebecca Kiner, *Autumn Shoff.
Juniors
*Paige Dillon, *Alena Keith, *Selah Perea, *Abby Reifer, *Mazie Sattler.
Sophomores
*Peyton Brink, *Alydia Greenawalt, *Marley Reese, Ella Krause.
Freshman
Reagan Keith
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
2—at Bald Eagle Area, 11:30 a.m. 5—at Southern Huntingdon, 4 p.m. 9—at Rockwood, 11 a.m. 11—at Tussey Mountain.13—Everett, 5 p.m. 16—at Philipsburg-Osceola, 11:30 a.m. 18—Curwensville. 20—at West Branch, 4 p.m. 25—at Everett, 4:30 p.m.
October
3—Northern Bedford. 5—Tussey Mountain. 7—Philipsburg-Osceola, 11:30 a.m. 10—at Curwensville. 11—at Cambria Heights, 5:30 p.m. 17—West Branch, 5:30 p.m. 18—at Northern Bedford, 7 p.m.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted