HOUTZDALE — While hits were at a premium for much of Thursday’s softball game between Harmony and Moshannon Valley, base runners were not.
Both teams were patient at the plate, combining for 13 walks, and each squad ran the bases well, advancing a total of 25 times on wild pitches and passed balls.
But in the end it was the host Damsels who made the most of their opportunities in a 17-7, 5-inning victory.
“I thought we ran the bases a lot better ...smarter, more aggressive,” Mo Valley head coach Joe Vereshack said. “We were more patient in the box, swung at good pitches and we had a long ball. It’s not a secret we can hit the long ball.
“Defensively, errors were minimal, so I’m happy about that.”
Harmony took the early lead, scoring two in the top of the first. Jaylee Beck singled in the inning and scored later on a wild pitch, while Veronica Cunkelman drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in Kara Davis, who also walked.
But the Damsels answered with five in the home half of the frame, despite getting just one hit. The hit was a big one as Kate Fox knocked in both Regan Domanick and Tessa Martin on the play.
Martin had reached base on a bases-loaded walk, which drove in MaKenzie Daniel, who had been been hit by a pitch. Abby Gilson and Madison McCoy also scored in the inning on wild pitches — Gilson reached on an error, while McCoy walked.
There were a total of 19 wild pitches in the game. Harmony scored four times directly off wild pitches, while Mo Valley came home six times on wild pitches and once on a passed ball.
“We had some excellent base running in the game,” Harmony head coach Matt Woods said. “The girls were very aggressive on the bases.”
Mo Valley upped its advantage to 7-2 in the bottom of the second, but Harmony cut the deficit to 7-2 in the top of the third. The Damsels regained a five-run lead with two in the home half of the frame to make it 9-4.
But Harmony responded again, this time scoring three in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 9-7. The Lady Owls did not have a hit in the inning, but took advantage of two walks, two hit batters and four wild pitches to get back in the game.
“The girls hustle,” Woods said. “They hustle in practice all the time and they were a little down after the first few games, but they’re a very resilient group. They bounced back. They have a very positive attitude. I’ve never been around a group of kids that support each other like this team does.
“So it doesn’t matter what the score is, the girls are always cheering each other on and having fun.”
The teams had combined for 16 runs and just four hits to that point in the game, but the Damsels broke out the lumber in the bottom of the fourth inning.
After an out, Daniel crushed a solo home run to centerfield to make it 10-7.
Madeline Gresh followed with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch before a McCoy grounder knocked her in. McCoy was safe at first on a throwing error.
Regan Domanick doubled to splate McCoy and scored later in the inning on a passed ball.
Leading 13-7 after four innings, Damsel pitcher McCoy enjoyed a 1-2-3 top of the fifth.
Mo Valley then put the game away with four in the bottom of the stanza.
Madyson Philhower reached base on an error to open the inning and Gilson walked.
Jaley Agans scored both runners on a double down the right field line. Agans moved to third on a wild pitch and scored when Daniel reached on an infield error.
After a Gresh base hit, McCoy singled to score Daniel to set the final.
“We didn’t settle today like we did (Wednesday) when we got the lead (against Bellwood-Antis in a 9-5 win), Vereshack said. “We’re going to try to build off this one and keep going forward.”
Daniel scored four runs for the Damsels, while Gilson and Domanick each had three. Agans and Fox led Mo Valley in RBIs with two each. Gresh had two hits.
McCoy earned the win, tossing five innings and allowing seven runs on just two hits. She walked eight batters and struck out nine.
“Maddie settled into a rhythm today and threw a lot better,” Vereshack said.
Beck had both Harmony hits and scored three runs. Cunkelman and Maddie Sheredy both had RBIs. Kate Dotts also scored her first varsity run in the game.
Mo Valley improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Harmony slipped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the MVL.
Both teams return to action Tuesday.
The Damsels visit Williamsburg, while the Lady Owls host Northern Cambria.
Harmony—7
Winings 3b 4000, Davis ss 3100, Beck p 3320, Sward c 1000, Dotts rf 1100, Yarnell 1b 1100, Cunkelman cf 0101, Sheredy 2b 2000, Oldaker lf 2001, Arnold rf-c 2000. Totals: 19-7-2-2.
Moshannon Valley—17
Gilson cf 3310, Agans lf 2112, Daniel ss 2411, Gresh 1b 4120, McCoy p 3211, Domanick 3b 2311, Martin c 1201, Fox rf 3012, Berg 2b 2000, Philhower ph 1100. Totals: 23-17-8-8.
Score by Innings
Harmony 202 30— 7 2 5
Mo Valley 522 44—17 8 2
Errors—Davis 3, Yarnell, Arnold; Berg, Fox. LOB—Harmony 7, Moshannon Valley 3. 2B—Gresh, Domanick, Agans. HR—Daniel (solo, 4th). HBP—Yarnell (by McCoy), Sheredy (by McCoy); Daniel 2 (by Beck), Domanick (by Beck). SC—Agans. SB—Martin. CS—Winings. WP—Beck 10; McCoy 9. PB—Sward 2, Arnold 2; Martin.
Pitching
Harmony: Beck—4+ IP, 8 H, 17 R, 13 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
Moshannon Valley: McCoy—5 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 8 BB, 9 SO.
Beck pitched to six batters in the 5th.
WP—McCoy (2-3). LP—Beck (0-4).
Time—1:29.