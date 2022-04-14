HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley softball team picked up its first victory of the season Tuesday, giving first year head-coach Joe Vereshack his first win, beating visiting Bellwood-Antis 9-5.
"The first one is like getting the monkey off your back," Vershack said. "Hopefully it's all up from here."
The Damsels struck for six runs in the third inning, smacking six of their 11 hits in the frame, to take an 8-2 advantage.
But after the offensive outburst, Lady Devil relief pitcher Ashlyn Snyder quieted the Mo Valley bats, allowing Bellwood to claw back into the game.
The Lady Devils plated three in the fifth and added one in the seventh, but the Damsels were able to hold on for the win.
"We failed later in the game with the bats because we lacked fundamentals in the box," Vereshack said. "But I was thankful we were able to do it in the (third) inning."
Leading 2-1 coming to bat in the bottom of the third, Mo Valley sent 10 batters to the plate to break open a close game.
Madeline Gresh led off with a single and, after an out, Regan Domanick was hit by a Hannah Waite pitch.
Tessa Martin singled to load the bases for Kate Fox, who knocked in Gresh with a single. Ella Berg ripped a 2-run base hit a couple pitches later to up the Damsel lead to 5-1.
Waite was able to get Abby Gilson to ground out, but the runners moved up on the play and Jaley Agans followed with a run-producing single.
MaKenzie Daniel then clubbed a 2-run double — the Damsels' only extra-bast hit of the game — to score Berg and Agans and make the score 8-2.
Bellwood made a pitching change after the Daniel double, bringing in Snyder, who got Gresh to ground out to end the inning.
Synder tossed a 1-2-3 fourth inning and then got out of a jam without giving up a run in the fifth after she opened the frame by walking Carly Robison and hitting Berg with a pitch.
Meanwhile Bellwood was able to get three runs off McCoy in the fifth.
McCoy issued walks to Olivia Kelley and Snyder to open the fifth then gave up an RBI single to Jaidyn McCracken, who was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and 2 RBIs.
McCoy got the next two batters out before Rowan Kyle plated two runs with a base hit to make it 8-4.
The Damsel freshman had some control issues throughout the game, issuing eight walks in the contest. But she was able to come up with big pitches when she needed to. McCoy earned her first varsity win, tossing a complete game, while allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits. She also struck out six.
"She's young, and the biggest things is she's gotta hold the emotions in and do the work," Vereshack said. "But to stick with it and throw all seven, I was pretty proud of her."
Mo Valley scored a run off Snyder in the sixth when Martin's two-out single plated Gresh, who led off the inning with a base hit.
Snyder gave up just one run on two hits in her 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Bellwood finalized the scoring with a run in the top of the seventh, courtesy of Katalena Garmen's RBI triple.
Mo Valley improved to 1-3 overall and in the Mountain League. The Damsels host Harmony today.
"We still have lots of work to do," Vereshack said. "It's been a very frustrating year because of the weather and not being able to get outside. There's only so much you can do in the gym. But I was preaching to the girls, 'we'll get better on the field as we play."
Bellwood-Antis—5
Quick lf 3100, Kelley ss 2100, Snyder 2b-p 3100, McCracken c 4231, Waite p-2b 4000, Garman 1b 3011, Kyle 3b 3012, Watters cf 4000, Bardell rf 1000. Totals: 27-5-5-4.
Moshannon Valley—9
Gilson cf 4100, Agans lf 2211, Daniel ss 4023, Gresh 1b 3220, McCoy p 4011, Domanick 3b 3100, Martin c 4121, Fox rf 1111, Robison rf 1000, Berg 2b 1112. Totals: 27-9-10-9.
Score by Innings
Bellwood 100 030 1—5 5 2
Mo Valley 206 001 x—9 10 2
Errors—Kelley, Garmen; Daniel 2. LOB—Bellwood-Antis 8, Moshannon Valley 8. 2B—Daniel. 3B—Garmen. SAC—Agans. HBP—Fox (by Waite), Domanick (by Waite), Berg (by Snyder). SB—Quick 2, McCracken 2, Kelley, Snyder, Kyle. CS—Daniel (by McCracken). WP—Waite 3; McCoy 1.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: Waite—2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Snyder—3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Moshannon Valley: McCoy—7 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 6 SO.
WP—McCoy (1-3). LP—Waite.
Time—1:36.