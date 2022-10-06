HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team is no stranger to playing shorthanded.
The Damsels only have 13 on the roster, and injuries and illness have had them take the field many times this season with no subs or even playing with just nine or 10 girls on the pitch.
Wednesday at CNB Bank Stadium was no different as Mo Valley had just 10 healthy bodies against Curwensville, which has had its own challenges with low numbers and injuries.
The Damsels played down a man all game against Curwensville, which had a short bench with two subs and were missing its starting goalkeeper and Mo Valley took advantage in an 8-1 victory.
Mo Valley scored just 1:36 into the game on a Saleh Perea goal and found the net three more times in the first 11:05 of the contest to take command with an early 4-0 advantage.
“That first goal was a blessing,” Mo Valley head coach Joceny Benjamin said. “That really helped us to realize we can do this playing a man down. It gave us hope.”
Perea led Mo Valley with two goals and three assists and had the bookend goals in the rapid-fire early start that also saw Janaye Shimmel and Paige Dillon find the back of the net.
Benjamin is very pleased with the way his team has learned to play together and look for each other in the attacking zone.
“Last year, everybody just wanted to win the ball and push it to Sarah (McClelland) and just watch her,” he said. “Now everybody’s playing. We’re a better team. I’m hoping the next couple games we have, we can keep playing like this.”
After scoring four times on its first five shots, Mo Valley continued putting heavy pressure on the Lady Tide net as Marley Reese used her speed to make life miserable for the Curwensville defenders.
She fired five shots in the first half, hitting the post once and getting stopped by Lady Tide keeper Cierra Caldwell four times, several on kick saves.
The relentless Damsel pressure resulted in one more first-half goal as Perea assisted Sophia Demko at 31:40 to help Mo Valley take a 5-0 lead into the break.
Mo Valley outshot Curwensville 14-1 in the first.
“They played really good,” Benjamin said of his team. “I will give them props. They played tough. And you could tell nobody was tired, nobody was out of breath.”
But the Lady Tide made some halftime adjustments and were able to do a better job at keeping the Mo Valley shots down, while also generating some offense of their own.
After taking 14 shots on goal in the opening 40 minutes, the Damsels had just five in the second half. But they made good use of them, scoring on three.
Perea and Demko combined again at 48:11 with Demko knocking in her second goal of the game. Abby Reifer put her name on the scoresheet with a nice shot from just outside the 18 at 60:09 to make the score 7-0.
And Reese finalized the scoring at 69:28, crashing the net after an initial shot by Perea was deflected and booting the ball over the line to make it 8-1.
Curwensville got on the board about two minutes earlier when Haylee Mullins was able to beat Damsel keeper Kate Fox with a shot to the upper 90 at 67:37.
Fox made four saves for Mo Valley, while Caldwell stopped 10 shots for the Lady Tide.
The Damsels improved to 5-8 with the win and have Benjamin already thinking about next year when his squad will get reinforcements.
“We have about seven coming up, so we should be a good team next year,” he said. “I can’t wait for next year. I can’t push them this year because nobody has to fight for a spot.”
The Lady Tide slipped to 1-10.
Curwensville is back in action Monday, hosting Brockway.
Mo Valley travels to Northern Bedford on Oct. 13.
Moshannon Valley 8, Curwensville 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Saleh Perea, MV, (unassisted), 1:36.
2. Janaye Shimmel, MV, (unassisted), 6:10.
3. Paige Dillon, MV, (unassisted), 9:10.
4. Perea, MV, (unassisted), 11:05.
5. Sophia Demko, MV, (Perea), 31:40.
Second Half
6. Demko, MV, (Perea), 48:11.
7. Abby Reifer, MV, (unassisted), 60:09.
8. Haylee Mullins, C, (unassisted), 67:37.
9. Marley Reese, MV, (Perea), 69:28.
Shots: Curwensville 5, Moshannon Valley 19.
Saves: Curwensville (Chellis McCracken, Cierra Caldwell) 10, Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 4.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 1, Mo Valley 1.