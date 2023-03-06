SHARON — The Curwensville wrestling team took four competitors to the Class AA Northwest Regional Tournament over the weekend and enjoyed a solid showing headlined by senior Nik Fegert qualifying for states for the first time.
The Golden Tide quartet were no strangers to Sharon, as the trio of Fegert and juniors Logan Aughenbaugh and Ryder Kuklinskie had wrestled at regionals before. Aughenbaugh was actually making his third trip in three years to Sharon, with the other two their second.
Only a sophomore, Dylan Deluccia, was making his regional debut in his first varsity season in the always tough to compete in Sharon gymnasium, and he joined his teammates in winning at least one bout in the tournament.
Fegert was the star of the weekend for the Tide, though, as he went 4-1 while battling his way to a third-place finish at 145 pounds to reach states a weekend after placing third at districts.
Fegert (30-12) opened his weekend with a pair of wins on Friday, including a 6-2 decision of District 10 runner-up Tino Gentile (28-14) of Reynolds in the quarterfinals. He came back Saturday morning and suffered a 13-3 loss at the hands of Cambridge Springs senior Gunnar Gage in the semifinals.
Gage (26-6), a returning state qualifier, medically forfeited out of the District 10 tournament after suffering a semifinal loss and came as the D-10 No. 6 seed.
The loss dropped the Tide senior into the consolation semifinals, where he met Johnsonburg freshman Avery Bittler (29-14) in a rematch of the D-9 third-place bout won by Fegert, 4-2 in sudden victory.
Fegert got the best of Bittler again, this time edging the Ram, 3-2, to punch his ticket to states. He then capped of his stellar weekend with a big 9-3 victory in the consy finals against St. Marys sophomore Jaden Wehler (27-11), the District 9 champ.
Wehler edged Fegert in last weekend’s D-9 semis, 6-5, but it was all Fegert this time around to earn the higher seed for states. The senior grabbed the lead on a first-period takedown, then added to it with an escape from the bottom position in the third.
Wehler returned the favor early in the third to make it 3-1, but Fegert took the Dutchman down to his back for a 4-point move near the midway point of the period for a 7-1 lead. Wehler managed to escape after a restart, but Fegert scored another takedown to seal what proved to be a 9-3 victory.
“I know that was one of his his personal goals,” said Curwensville coach Dean Swatsworth of Fegert reaching Hershey. “He wanted to get through here and get to states. It was a tough weekend, and here at regionals everyone is good. There isn’t a slouch, and you have to wrestle your best every match.
“Nik had a big win in the quarterfinals (Friday night) to put him in the semifinals. He came up short (in semis) but dropped down and wrestled two good matches in the bottom there which was all District 9 guys.”
The weekend proved to be a little tougher for his teammates.
Aughenbaugh (32-11) and Kuklinskie (15-11) each went 2-2 at 160 and 133, respectively.
Aughenbaugh went 1-1 on Friday, with his loss coming in the quarterfinals to D-10 runner-up Collin Heard (34-5) of Conneaut Area who went to finish second. The Golden Tide junior bounced back Saturday morning with a 12-7 win against Union City senior Clay Thomas.
However, Aughenbaugh then ran into Johnsonburg senior Aiden Zimmerman — the D-9 champ who was upset in his quarterfinal bout — in the consolation quarterfinals.
Zimmerman pinned Aughenbaugh in 1:51, but the Ram then saw his career end a round later with a 10-3 loss to General McLane junior Chance Kimmy in the consy semifinals. Zimmerman fell one win short of a third trip to states after placing sixth a year ago.
Kuklinskie also went 1-1 on Friday, with his loss (17-0 tech fall) coming at the hands pf eventual winner JoJo Przybycien of Fort LeBoeuf.
Like Aughenbaugh, he also bounced back with a win Saturday morning as he bested Greenville’s Braydon Porter, 7-6. Kuklinskie then saw his run end with a 16-3 loss to Cranberry’s Connor Rezkowksi, who went to qualify for states with a wild 13-7 win against Brockway’s Parker Pisarchick, the D-9 champ, in the consy semifinals.
As for Deluccia, he also went 1-1 on Friday with that lone win being a 13-2 major decision of General McLane’s Teige Berger in the first round. Deluccia was eliminated Saturday morning in the first consy round when was pinned in 4:55 by Grove City’s Will Schell.
“For the other guys, Logan has been here before and just came up short,” said Swatsworth. “He wrestled well and had some ups and downs all weekend. Ryder, this was his second time, but he wasn’t here last year.
“Both of them have been wrestling long enough and know what to expect, but still, when you come into an atmosphere like this, you have to know how to prepare yourself.
“And Dylan, I was just excited for him to get here as a young kid, a 10th grader, and get to see what it’s like. It’s something he can push himself towards next year. You have to have that drive.
“Nik was our only senior, so we have a chance to bring those other three back next year.”
Fegert begins his journey at states Thursday morning at the Giant Center.