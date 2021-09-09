CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball will have a new face at the helm this season in former player Stephanie Vicary, who took over after Lara Wiggins stepped down at the end of last season.
“I love this sport, I love this school and I love this program,” Vicary said. “I fell in love with volleyball when I was a 7th grader at Curwensville on the school’s first ever junior high team. I played all through high school and it was by far one of the most rewarding and memorable experiences of my high school years.
“I knew back then that I would love to coach someday. I wanted to be able to provide the same positive experience and opportunities that I was given. I’ve been coaching the junior high team for a few years now, but was happy and excited for the opportunity to step up and take over coaching at the varsity level.”
Vicary welcomes back just three letterwinners from last year’s squad that went 10-8 and won a District 9 playoff game.
Seniors Alyssa Bakaysa, Taylor Luzier and Janessa Snyder will look to lead a fairly young squad in the school’s first-ever season in the Inter-County Conference.
“Our letterwinners have all proven to be really great leaders on the court and they really have what it takes to carry this team,” Vicary said. “Alyssa is a natural athlete but she’s also a natural leader. She’s always giving the younger players tips and doing what she can to help them improve. She does a phenomenal job at the net and is also great at pushing her teammates to do their best and keeping the energy and spirits of the team up.
“Taylor is also a fantastic leader. She stepped in as our libero this year even though that’s not where she originally thought she’d be playing. She knew that’s where we needed her though and she was willing to do whatever was in the best interest of the team.
“Janessa leads by example. She does a great job whether she’s at the net, at the service line, or in the back row bringing up the pass. She works hard and does what she needs to do. We are very lucky to have all three of these girls on our team and I believe their experience and leadership can take this team far.”
After several years under Wiggins, Vicary said she is working on a variety of things with the girls.
“We’ve really just been working on a little bit of everything,” she said. “There’s no such thing as practicing the basic skills too much so we typically make time for passing, serving, and hitting/setting drills at every practice. There were a lot of changes this year with a new coaching staff, losing some key players to graduation, and having to switch some girls’ positions so it’s been an adjustment and we’ve been trying to make the transition as smooth as possible. We put a lot of focus on finding out what and who worked best together on the court.”
One of those key losses would be starting setter Emma Caldwell, who garnered her 1,000th assist last season.
“We weren’t sure what to expect going in,” said Vicary. “We knew that Emma had been the primary setter for the past few years, so we weren’t really going to have anyone with varsity setting experience. But we have been thoroughly impressed with Alaina Anderson. She set for the JV team last year and she is doing a fantastic job taking on the role as our varsity setter. We have full confidence in her ability to run our offense and get the ball where it needs to be.”
Anderson will start at setter, while Snyder and Jorja Fleming will be the team’s primary outside hitters. Bakaysa and Lizzy Palmer will work the middle, while Rylee Wiggins will be the team’s right-side hitter. Luzier will continue as the team’s libero.
“We moved Jorja from middle to outside hitter this year and we could not be more impressed with how she has handled that,” Vicary said. “She’s got a powerful swing and can put the ball down, I think she’s going to do great taking over at the outside.
“I’m looking forward to great things from Lizzy this season. She has the drive, determination, and skill to be a really fantastic player. I’ve been really impressed with her play at the net and we’re lucky to have her as our other middle.
“Rylee missed majority of the season last year due to an injury but you wouldn’t know that to see her now. She came back ready to play and we’re happy to have her take on the role at right side.
“Kallee Gausman, Kaitlyn Hoover, and Savannah Carfley will also be seeing some varsity play time.”
The team has a total of 19 players, including 10 girls who will dress for varsity.
“I think we have the perfect amount of girls,” said Vicary. “When you get too many girls on your roster, it can just make things more difficult and it’s harder to get things done and be productive at practice especially. It’s a real quality over quantity situation. We have a great group and their skills make up for any lack of more players. We definitely feel that all of our bases are covered.”
Vicary will be assisted by Audrey Thomas and Stephanie Tarbay.
Curwensville opened the season on Tuesday against Bellwood-Antis. The Lady Tide (0-1) travel to Juniata Valley this evening.
Roster
Seniors
Alaina Anderson, *Alyssa Bakaysa, *Taylor Luzier, *Janessa Snyder, Rylee Wiggins.
Juniors
Jorja Fleming, Kailee Gausman, Kaitlyn Hoover, Lizzy Palmer, Madison Sheeder.
Sophomores
Savannah Carfley, A.J. Swatsworth.
Freshmen
Janelle Ardary, Alissa Gallaher, Ava Olosky, Brooklyn Price, Tessa Queen, Alaina Reitz, Falyn Williams.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
9—at Juniata Valley. 13—at Purchase Line. 14—at Mount Union. 16—at Moshannon Valley. 18—at Warrior Blast, 9 a.m. 20—at Clearfield. 21—Williamsburg. 23—at Glendale. 27—Purchase Line. 28—at West Branch. 30—at Bellwood-Antis.
October
5—Juniata Valley. 7—Mount Union. 12—Moshannon Valley. 14—at Williamsburg. 19—Glendale. 21—West Branch. 25—Clearfield.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.