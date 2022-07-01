CURWENSVILLE — With the game tied and runners on first and second, Four Leaf Clover head coach Brandon McDowell had to make a tough decision.
Pitch to Curwensville’s Breck Finn, who was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, or intentionally walk him to load the bases with one out.
Four Leaf chose the intentional walk, bringing up No. 4 hitter Hunter Passmore, who had been 0-for-3 so far at the plate.
But Passmore ended up with the game-winning RBI, after getting plunked by an 0-2 pitch, which brought home Kael McGary for the 5-4 win.
“Absolutely,” said McDowell of the it being the right decision. “The kid is the best hitter on their team and he had been killing us all day on the mound and at the plate. It was a tough call to load the bases, but we took our chances not throwing to him.”
Curwensville head coach Shawn Passmore agreed with the assessment, saying he would’ve done the same thing if he had been in that position.
It was an anticlimactic ending to an otherwise tight game, which saw Curwensville lead until the top of the sixth.
The hosts, who won the toss as well, went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first when McGary led off the game with a single. He moved to second on a wild pitch before coming home on an RBI double from Finn.
Finn also started for Curwensville, allowing just one baserunner through two innings.
Four Leaf starter Bo Aveni had two outs in the bottom of the second, allowing just a single to Dylan Wall.
Aveni threw 35 pitches and made way for Demarcus Law, who surrendered a single to Alex Pentz before getting out of the frame with no runs scored.
Clearfield threatened to tie it in the top of the third, as Aveni reached on a two-out single and moved to second on a wild pitch before getting to third on a steal.
Finn got the next batter to ground out to first to keep the game at 1-0.
Curwensville tacked on another run in the bottom of the third, as Finn doubled with one out. He moved to third on a passed ball and stole home after Sutton Bilger was walked on four pitches.
Jack Dimmick reached on an error, but the hosts left runners stranded at first and third when Law struck out the very next batter.
Finn struck out the side in the fourth inning, putting him at 57 pitches.
“Breck is amazing,” said Coach Passmore. “He has been doing this all year, inning after inning. He’s phenomenal.”
Clearfield finally broke through in the fifth inning, taking advantage of two walks to score a run.
Both Weston George and Cale McDowell drew walks. Finn struck out the next two batters, but elevated his pitch limit, meaning Aveni would be his last batter.
Finn buckled down and got Aveni to fly out to short, keeping the lead at 2-1.
Curwensville picked up some much-needed insurance runs in the bottom half of the fifth, as Peyton Perks reached on an error before moving to third on a single by Finn.
A Bilger RBI grounder and a RBI single from Dimmick brought home both runners to make 4-1 heading into Four Leaf’s at-bat.
“I had a couple of kids struggle, and I told them that other kids were going to pick them up and that’s what happened,” said Coach Passmore. “The bottom of the lineup picked us up, and it got us the W.”
With Finn at his pitch limit, Curwensville brought on Perks to face batters 2-3-4 of Four Leaf’s lineup.
In just six pitches, Four Leaf managed to knot the score at 4-4.
Law hit a solo homer on the first pitch he saw to cut it to 4-2, while David Kindelberger was hit with a 2-1 pitch.
EJ Reams then took the first pitch he saw over the center-field fence, tying it up.
Curwensville brought on Dylan Wall to try and get them out of the jam. He struck out two, but George reached on an error and made it to third on two wild pitches.
But Wall got the next batter to pop up to short, ending the frame and setting up Curwensville’s walkoff.
“We got started way too slow,” said Coach McDowell. “Finn is an excellent pitcher. He has good stuff. I thought we should’ve hit him a little better for sure.
“But it’s tough to win a game when we don’t get our offense started until the sixth inning.”
Law took the loss, despite giving up just two earned runs on five hits. He struck out six.
“Demarcus threw well,” Coach McDowell said. “He threw well for us last game. We had a couple of mistakes in the field. That’s been kind of the story of our season here. It definitely hurt us.”
Wall got the win for Curwensville, which moves on to host Moshannon Valley on Saturday evening.
“They know me,” said Coach Passmore. “I battle to the end and they follow suit on that. I’m glad they did.
“It’s not the way we want to win (with a hit by pitch), but I’ll take the W any way we can get it.”
Four Leaf Clover—4
Aveni p-cf 3010, Law ss-p 3111, Kindelberger c 1000, Reams rf 3112, Reichard 3b 2000, Bickel 3b 1000, Ryen 1b 1000, George lf 1100, McDowell 2b 2000 Pase lf 1100, Kephart lf-1b 2000, Stavola cf-ss 2000. Totals: 22-4-3-3.
Curwensville—5
McGary cf 3210, Perks ss-p-3b 3100, Finn p-ss 3231, Passmore 1b 3001, Bilger c 2001, Dimmick 2b 3011, Dixon lf 3020, Wall rf-p 3000, Pentz 3b-rf 3010. Totals: 26-5-8-4.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf 000 013—4 3 1
Curwensville 101 021—5 8 3
Errors—Four Leaf Clover 3, Curwensville 1. LOB—Four Leaf Clover 4, Curwensville 10. 2B—Finn 2. HR—Law (solo, 6th), Reams (1 on, 6th). HBP—Kindelberger (by Perks). Passmore (by Law). SB—Aveni. Finn.
Pitching
Four Leaf Clover: Aveni—1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. Law—3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
Curwensville: Finn—5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO. Perks—0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Wall—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Wall. LP—Law.