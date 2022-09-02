CURWENSVILLE — With just three letterwinners back this season, the Curwensville volleyball team will find itself with plenty of new faces on the court.
The Lady Tide graduated both Alyssa Bakaysa, a Progressland second teamer, and Rylee Wiggins, a Progressland honorable mention.
But Curwensville returns Progressland honorable mention Jorja Fleming, along with Savannah Carfley and Lizzy Palmer.
“Our three letter winners are also our only players with any real varsity playing experience, so we are really looking to them to be examples and leaders for the other players,” said Lady Tide head coach Stephanie Vicary. “My two seniors, Lizzy and Jorja, have really stepped up and been great in taking over these leadership roles. They’ve both worked hard in the off season and they’re making an effort to encourage the younger girls and make sure the team chemistry is there. Savannah has already proven to be a great leader as well. These three work really well together and we feel lucky to have them leading this team.”
Vicary has a core group of 11 girls who will see varsity time this season. She said so far she has been impressed with how the girls have come together.
“I’ve seen a lot of determination and the desire to improve in this group of girls,” she said. “They want to put the work in and they want to do what it takes to be the best they can be. I constantly have girls asking me if they can stay late or come early to practice to work on specific things. I appreciate that extra effort and I’m happy to see that these girls have a love for the game.”
Communication is one of the areas the team has been working on. With half of the court new starters, it will be important to talk to each other.
“With such a young team, we’ve had to work a lot on just teamwork in general and communicating with each other on the court,” said Vicary. “We’ve got a lot of girls learning new positions and playing with new teammates so just getting used to that has been a big focus.”
While there are some girls she feels will definitely start, she said it’s really going to be a flexible decision come game time on who the six girls are that she sends out.
“We do have a plan for a starting lineup as of now,” Vicary said. “With such a young team and many players learning new positions, we’re still working out what works best. We told the girls that nothing was set in stone and we’re all just going to be open to adjustments and changes along the way.”
Palmer will be the team’s main middle, while Fleming will return to the outside.
Both played a lot of varsity last year, so will be counted on to help keep things running smoothly.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing Lizzy and Jorja have a great senior season this year,” said Vicary. “They’ve been putting the work in and they want this team to succeed. Jorja was one of our leading servers last year and her hitting has gotten stronger and more consistent. Lizzy does a great job at the net. Her blocking is excellent, she’s always determined to not let anything get past her and she has really been putting the ball down on her attacks as well.”
Carfley will be the team’s setter, while AJ Swatsworth will take the other outside hitter position.
“Our two juniors are both playing new positions this year,” said Vicary. “We lost a lot of our starters from last season to graduation so we had a lot of holes to fill. We moved Savannah to setter because she’s one of our most aggressive and competitive players so we felt confident in her getting the ball to our hitters. She’s a team player and always up for any challenge we throw her way.
“AJ moved from middle to outside and she’s adjusted well to that. She’s got a strong swing and she’s a good defensive player as well.”
Vicary has also been pleased with Ava Olosky (MH), Brooklyn Price (Right Side) and Alissa Gallaher (libero).
“I could not be more impressed with our sophomores. Ava, Alissa, and Brooklynn have all come a long way since last season and they never stop trying to improve and reach their full potential,” she said. “They’re young and getting their first taste of varsity play but they’re going to be great assets to the team this year.
“Alaina Reitz, Janelle Passmore, Bella Wood, Sydney Simcox could all likely be in the mix as well. They’re all great servers and each have other strengths that I’m sure we’ll need to utilize throughout the season.”
Vicary said the goals for the season are all based off fundamentals.
“I asked the girls during preseason what their goals were for the team this season,” she said. “Most of them agreed that overall they want to communicate and work well as a team.
“From a coach’s perspective, my biggest goal for the team is just improvement. I want to see them continue to work hard and improve every step of the way. I think if they do, they can accomplish a lot more than they even realize they’re capable of.”
Vicary will be assisted once again by Stephanie Tarbay and Audrey Thomas.
Curwensville opens the season on Tuesday, hosting West Branch.
Roster
Seniors
*Jorja Fleming, *Lizzy Palmer.
Juniors
*Savannah Carfley, AJ Swatsworth.
Sophomores
Alissa Gallaher, Ava Olosky, Janelle Passmore, Brooklynn Price, Alaina Reitz.
Freshmen
Sydney Simcox, Bella Wood.
*Denotes returning letterwiners.
Schedule
September
6—West Branch. 8—at Bellwood-Antis. 12—Purchase Line. 13—at Juniata Valley. 15—Mount Union. 19—at Clearfield. 20—Moshannon Valley. 22—at Williamsburg. 26—at Purchase Line. 27—Glendale. 29—at West Branch.
October
4—Bellwood-Antis. 6—Juniata Valley. 11—at Mount Union. 13—at Moshannon Valley. 18—Williamsburg. 20—at Glendale. 24—Clearfield
All matches begin at 7 p.m.