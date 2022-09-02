Curwensville volleyball letterwinners
Buy Now

The Curwensville volleyball team returns three letterwinners from the 2021 season. From left, are Lizzy Palmer, Savannah Carfley and Jorja Fleming.

 Photo by Jaclyn Yingling

CURWENSVILLE — With just three letterwinners back this season, the Curwensville volleyball team will find itself with plenty of new faces on the court.

The Lady Tide graduated both Alyssa Bakaysa, a Progressland second teamer, and Rylee Wiggins, a Progressland honorable mention.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos