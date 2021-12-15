CURWENSVILLE — For those expecting a Landon Bainey/Jake Carfley matchup to be the premiere bout of the night during West Branch’s dual meet with host Curwensville, it turns out it came from the upper half of the bracket.
Trenton Guiher pinned Billy Bumbarger with seven seconds left in overtime to win the matchup at 215 and give the Tide the swing they needed to tie the match at 29-29 and eventually win 41-29.
“That was a big match,” said Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth. “It was what we wanted to see. Trenton is young but he has come along a way. He wrestled really well. I knew he had some gas left in there.
“I told him, ‘this is what we want.’ I didn’t think it would end in a pin, but I did think we would outlast him.
“Trenton wrestled so well. He comes in every day and works his butt off and you can see the results from that.”
Bumbarger took a 1-0 lead on a second period escape before Guiher tied in the third with an escape of his own.
Bumbarger shot in on Guiher with about four seconds left but got no call, sending the match to OT.
From there it was all Guiher. The Tide sophomore got three nearfall points in the first overtime period, before getting a reversal and the pin at 8:53.
“We planned on six there,” said Warriors head coach Jason Bainey. “That’s a match if we wrestle 99 times out of 100 we are winning that. I don’t know what happened there. Billy is a three-year starter and a senior. I thought they made a mistake sending Guiher out there.
“We were really counting on the six there. They battled. Billy just made a mistake there and didn’t push the issue. Billy is a great kid and his upset with himself now, but he will bounce back.
“We just didn’t seem to have it tonight. We will fix it. It’s early in the year.”
Curwensville then scored a fall in the bout at 285, sealing the victory knowing the Tide were getting a forfeit win with Damian Brady at 106.
The dual meet started off at 113 with a no match. West Branch sent out Landon Bainey at 120, hoping to get a match with senior Jake Carfley.
But the Tide forfeited to Bainey and sent Carfley out at 126 where the Warriors forfeited.
“Landon isn’t going to get any matches,” Coach Bainey. “We bumped him up to try and get the matchup. But what are you going to do? That’s part of us forfeiting weights. I’m trying to get anyone in the hallway to wrestle.
“If we could get a 106 and 120 pounder, kids couldn’t run from Landon. I understand why they did it. You want to win the dual meet and you have to put the team first.”
Swatsworth said the reason for the move was a little more practical.
“This was Jake’s first day back in two weeks,” said Swatsworth. “He was on quarantine. I told him if he had been wrestling for two weeks, I would’ve let him go out there and wrestle Bainey. But he wasn’t ready. There was no way he’d be able to go out there and wrestle.
“We would’ve bumped him up to wrestle the 126 pounder, but there wasn’t anyone there. Jake would’ve handled himself well, but with a caliber kid like Bainey after not wrestling for two weeks would’ve been tough.”
Curwensville got a fall from Ryder Kuklinskie at 132, as he took down Nick Stavola in 3:24 to put the Tide up 12-6.
Teammate Nik Fegert earned a 19-4 technical fall over Hunter Schnarrs in 5:18 to give the hosts a 17-6 advantage.
West Branch won the next two bouts, as Aaron Myers pinned Ben Shaffer in 23 seconds, while brother John pinned J.D. Strong in 1:05 to make it 18-17 Warriors.
Logan Aughenbaugh got Curwensville back on the board with a fall of the Warriors’ Josh McCoy in 1:20.
West Branch’s Tyce Cantolina pinned Chase Irwin in 1:26 at 172 to put the Warriors up 24-23.
The Warriors took a 29-23 lead after Logan Folmar’s 19-4 technical fall over Alex Shaffer at 189, setting up the big match between Guiher and Bumbarger.
“I told the guys to keep their heads up,” Bainey said. “This is one of the best Curwensville team’s I have seen in a long time. They have some seniors and we only have one.
“Honestly, I was pleased with the way the guys went out and wrestled. We went and took care of business where we should have.
“I thought we could’ve won 215 and 285, but they just went the other way.”
The win was even more bittersweet for the Tide wrestlers, who were having a fundraiser for the Clearfield County Suicide Prevention Team in memory of former wrestler James Lee.
The team sold t-shirts and the CCSPT had a booth at the match.
“I thought we matched up well with these guys tonight,” Swatsworth said. “We had some great matchups the whole way through.
“It was a great match for the cause we had. Our shirts said ‘Fight’ and it didn’t matter what color singlet they had on, every single kid did that tonight.”
Curwensville improved to 1-0 and hosts Glendale on Thursday.
West Branch (0-1) hosts Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
Curwensville 41,
West Branch 29
113—No match.
120—Landon Bainey, WB, won by forfeit. (0-6).
126—Jake Carfley, C, won by forfeit. (6-6).
132—Ryder Kukilinskie, C, pinned Nick Stavola, WB, 3:24. (12-6).
138—Nik Fegert, C, tech. fall Hunter Schnarrs, WB, 19-4, 3:24. (17-6).
145—Aaron Myers, WB, pinned Ben Shaffer, C, :23. (17-12).
152—John Myers, WB, pinned J.D. Strong, C, 1:05. (17-18).
160—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Josh McCoy, WB, 1:20. (23-18).
172—Tyce Cantolina, WB, pinned Chase Irwin, C, 1:26. (23-24).
189—Logan Folmar, WB, tech. fall Alex Shaffer, C, 19-4, 6:00. (23-29).
215—Trenton Guiher, C, pinned Billy Bumbarger, WB, 8:53 OT. (29-29).
285—Brennan Moore, C, pinned Tyler Biggans, WB, 4:24. (35-29).
106—Damian Brady, C, won by forfeit. (41-29).