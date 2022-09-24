The only thing that was thrown around more than the football at the Curwensville/Everett game on Friday night were the bright yellow flags that continually littered the field.
The Tide were able to overcome the flags, and the Warriors, with a 33-13 victory at Everett Warrior Stadium.
“We played much more physical and sound on defense,” said Curwensville head coach Jimmy Thompson. “We challenged our defense and our toughness as a team this week and I loved how these guys responded. That is definitely something that is headed in the right direction.
“On the flip side, we committed way too many penalties. We had numerous holding and block in the back penalties that we need to clean up. I need to do a better job ensuring that we are more focused and play with better technique, so that we can clean up the penalties.”
Danny McGary threw two touchdown passes, scored on a run and handed two more off to Chase Irwin in the win.
Curwensville struck late in the first quarter, as McGarry hit a streaking Andrew Pentz for a 14-yard score.
The kick failed, putting the Tide up 6-0 with 52 seconds left in the first.
The Tide forced Everett to punt on its next possession and took over at the Warrior 35.
But two big penalties moved Curwensville back to the 50.
McGarry led them back down to the 25, but threw an interception on a fourth-and-10 to the Warriors’ Dillen Bell.
After another Everett punt, Curwensville drove down the field, getting to the 15 before another interception, this time by the Warriors’ Ian Klahre stymied another red zone drive.
Curwensville fumbled the punt, but Chris Fegert got it right back after he picked off Everett’s Sid Grove, returning it to the Warrior 12.
A penalty move the Tide back, but Chase Irwin punched in a 25-yard score. Nick Fegert added the PAT and Curwensville led 13-0 with 4:21 left in the half.
The Tide got the ball back one final time before the half and McGarry called his own number this time, running in a 22-yarder. A Nik Fegert PAT maked it 20-0 just 38 seconds before the half.
Curwensville put together its longest drive of the day to open the second half as the Tide needed 12 plays to go 87 yards and score again.
This time it was a 5-yard pass from McGarry to Chris Fegert for the score. Another Nik Fegert kick made it 27-0 with 8:12 left in the third quarter.
Everett struggled to move the ball on the Tide defense, getting just a handful of first downs.
The Warriors punted again after a sack forced Everett back deep in its own territory.
Curwensville punched in its final score with 10 seconds left in the third quarter, as Irwin powered into the end zone on a 5-yard score. The kick failed, leaving the Tide with a 33-0 lead.
Everett scored two late fourth-quarter touchdowns to set the final at 33-13.
Curwensville improved to 3-2 overall. The Tide travel to West Branch next Friday.
Everett dropped to 0-5. The Warriors host Mount Union next Friday.