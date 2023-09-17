THREE SPRINGS — While they showed flashes of success, the Southern Huntingdon Rockets were blown out by the Golden Tide 54-13 last night.
Things got off to a rough start for the Rockets, as they forced the Tide to a 3 and out, only to get an encroachment penalty on the punt, giving them a first down.
Braden Holland gashed through the Rockets defense with a 37 yard run, and a couple of plays later was in the end zone for a 5 yard touchdown run at the 9:16 mark in the first quarter to make it a 7-0 game.
A 3 and out from the Rockets set up the Tide in enemy territory. After a first down run from Holland, quarterback Tyler Dunn threw a deep pass to Hunter Thacik for his first completion of the game which winded up being a 35 yard touchdown, making it a 14-0 game with 6:31 remaining in the first.
Another 3 and out ensued for the Rockets, and a Lincoln Hoyt punt return set the Tide up on the Rockets 23 yard line. After a couple of short gains,Holland once again ran past the defense for an 11 yard score, extending the lead to 21-0 with 3:50 left in the first.
The Rockets once again had a 3 and out, but were able to gain momentum the next possession as Holland fumbled, which gave the Rockets possession at their 35. Faced with a 4th and 4, Cohen Snyder completed a short 7 yard pass to RJ Trish to get their first 1st down of the night.
Later in the drive, Snyder was able to throw a 34 yard completion to Kevin Detwiler to get the Rockets in the red zone. A couple of plays later, Snyder connected with Drew Flood for a 6 yard touchdown pass, making it a 21-6 game with 10:36 remaining in the second quarter.
The Golden Tide quickly answered as Holland and Tyler Dunn made many chunk plays to set them up at the 1 yard line. Dunn ran the ball in from there to extend the Tide’s lead to 28-6 with 8:30 left in the second.
After a couple of stalled possessions, Dunn launched a deep pass to Connor Luzier for a 72 yard touchdown with 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter. A blocked extra point kept the score at 34-6.
The Rockets responded with little time left, as Snyder launched a 52 yard completion downfield to Detwiler. As time expired, Snyder threw a 15 yard touchdown pass to Eli Rice to make the halftime score 34-13.
After a halftime performance from both school bands, the Rockets returned the kickoff. The momentum they had gained at the end of the first half evaporated almost instantly with a three and out.
The Rockets had no answer for Holland and Dunn the next drive, as both ran through the defense. The drive was capped off by a 14 yard rushing touchdown from Dunn on 4th and 6, making it a 41-13 game with 7:34 remaining in the third.
After a turnover on downs, the Tide made quick work of a short field as Dunn ran in with a 9 yard touchdown with 5:02 remaining, giving the Tide a 48-13 lead and putting the mercy clock into effect.
After a couple of quick possessions, Sammy Gustafson made the most of his playing opportunity with a 51 yard run setting the Tide up inside the 10. A couple of plays later, he ran in for a 3 yard touchdown, extending the Tides lead to 54-13 with6:52 remaining in the 4th quarter.
The two teams ran out the clock the rest of the game, giving the Golden Tide their first victory of the season, while the Rockets slump to 0-4.
The Golden Tide are set to host Claysburg-Kimmel next week, while the Rockets travel to Glendale seeking their first victory.