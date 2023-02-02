CURWENSVILLE — It took 20 games and almost a year, but the Curwensville girls basketball team is finally back in the win column with a hard-fought 43-37 victory over Harmony at Patton Hall on Wednesday night.
The Lady Tide had not won since Feb. 11, 2022 when they defeated the Lady Owls 48-30.
Since then, Curwensville has lost twice to Harmony, once at the Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament at Philipsburg-Osceola and on the road in the regular season in Westover.
The added bonus of Senior Night also helped motivate Curwensville, which honored Skylar Pentz and Jaiden Weber-Herring before the game.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” said Lady Tide head coach Dawna Wheeler. “I wasn’t sure we had it, but we definitely brought it tonight. They just played so hard. They wanted it for the seniors. Everybody was up. They knew we needed more energy, especially after the way we have been playing the last couple of nights.
“They all came out ready to play.”
Curwensville led 13-10 after one quarter, thanks to four points each from Pentz and Karleigh Freyer.
Seven of Harmony’s points came from Jaylee Beck, while Jessalyn Schneider had the other three.
The game was a fast-paced affair from midway through the first quarter until the end, with the teams trading the lead several times.
Harmony outscored Curwensville 10-4 in the second quarter to take the 20-17 lead into the locker room.
It could have been a larger margin, but the Lady Owls continued to struggle with free throw shooting, going 1-for-6 in the second quarter and 6-of-15 on the night.
“It definitely was a tough night,” said Lady Owls head coach Kristen Winings. “Our foul shooting has been a struggle all season. But Curwensville out-hustled us too. Kudos to them, their coaches did a really good job preparing them for tonight.”
Curwensville came out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter, with four of the five starters all recording a bucket.
Pentz had seven points, including an and one, which she sunk to regain the lead for the Lady Tide 22-20.
Weber-Herring also scored a key basket, finishing the night with five points.
“The seniors really wanted this win,” Wheeler said. “They came out ready to play tonight.”
Curwensville never lost the lead again, going on a 16-6 run in the third quarter to take a 33-26 advantage.
Harmony got as close as six points in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tide were able to hold on and set the final at 43-37.
“We struggled with everything tonight,” said Coach Winings. “It’s just really hard to beat the same team three times in one season.”
Sydney Winings led all scorers with 14 points and seven rebounds. Beck added 10 points. Schneider, who suffered an ankle injury midway through the game, finished with six rebounds and two blocks.
Natalie Wischuck added nine points for Curwensville, including four points in the pivotal fourth quarter. She also had seven rebounds.
“Natalie was a bonus,” said Wheeler. “She had everybody up and ready to play tonight.”
Pentz finished with 14 rebounds and 12 points, while Freyer added eight points and six rebounds. Addison Butler had five rebounds and four points.
Janelle Passmore and Weber-Herring each had five points.
“It’s be a rough season, but these girls just keep fighting,” said Wheeler. “They come to practice every day and they are putting the work in. We are seeing the improvement. It’s finally paid off.”
Curwensville improved to 1-17 overall and 1-7 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Tide host Williamsburg this evening.
Harmony fell to 2-16 overall and 1-6 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Owls travel to Glendale on Friday.
There was no junior varsity game.
Harmony—37
Winings 6 1-2 14, Brothers 2 0-2 4, A. Passmore 2 1-1 5, Beck 4 2-6 10, Schneider 1 1-2 3, Fry 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 6-15 37.
Curwensville—43
Pentz 5 2-3 12, Weber-Herring 2 0-0 5, Butler 2 0-0 4, Freyer 3 2-8 8, J. Passmore 2 1-3 5, Price 0 0-0 0, Elensky 0 0-0 0, Wischuck 3 3-5 9. Totals: 17 8-19 43.
Three-pointers: Winings. Weber-Herring.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 10 10 6 11—37
Curwensville 13 4 16 10—43