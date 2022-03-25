CURWENSVILLE — After making it to the District 9 2A semifinal last season, the Curwensville baseball team returns almost its whole roster for 2022.
That includes 11 letterwinners, eight of which are seniors.
“Coming off last season district semi loss, we are looking to take the next step,” said Tide head coach Tom Harzinski. “That loss hurt last season, but it also gave us the drive to take that next step.
“To take that step we need great leadership, hard work, and attention to detail. We have some great seniors and through out the off season workouts and this preseason our seniors are leading the way. We will take it one game at a time and see where that will take us.”
Curwensville had the best record in Progressland in 2021, going 12-9. The Tide upset second-seeded Brookville in the quarterfinals on the road, before falling to Kane in the semis.
The Tide have three of their top five hitters back from last season in Thad Butler, Jake Mullins and Spencer Hoover.
Butler hit .301 with 18 runs scored and 16 hits. Mullins had a .297 average with 20 runs scored, 19 hits and 19 RBIs. Hoover hit .294 with 22 runs scored, 20 hits and 11 RBIs.
But the Tide’s biggest asset is their pitching rotation.
Mullins was the team’s number one last year and returns to that same position this year. He was 5-2 in 11 appearances with a 2.62 ERA. He struck out 60 batters in 45 1/3 innings of work.
Also returning is Shane Sunderlin, who went 3-3 last season with a 6.10 ERA.
“Our pitching staff was a strong point last season for sure,” Harzinski said. “We are looking for our starting rotation to take the next step and improve even more. We are going to be lead by Jake Mullins on the bump, followed by four other seniors Shane Sunderlin, Tyler Libby, Tyler Lee and Jayson Rowles. All five of our pitchers are looking good this preseason and we are looking for big things out of these seniors.”
The squad will have to fill holes left by DH Matt Brown, outfielder Chase Graham, first baseman/DH Keegan Wilson and outfielder/pitcher Jake McCracken among others.
“Yes, we lost McCracken, Wilson, Graham, and Brown to graduation and they had a lot of playing time, and we will miss them.”
Curwensville will also have another big change as it moves to the Inter County Conference from the Allegheny Mountain League this year.
“Changing leagues from AML to the ICC is something that we have to just be ready to handle,” said Harzinski. “There are a lot of unknowns, but we just have to go out and play ball to the best of our ability, if we do that we will be fine.”
Harzinski said he has a good idea of who will fill the starting positions, minus the outfield. Spots will also change depending on who is pitching.
Hoover will return to catcher, while Sunderlin and Josh Shaffer will hold down first. Second base will be a combo of Tyler Lee and freshman Logan Kunkle. Mullins and Butler will handle duties at shortstop, while third will be Ayden Sutika or Alan Farley.
The outfield could be any combination of Chris Fegert, Rowles, Danny McGarry, Butler, Libby or Mitch Sutika.
“We have a lot of movable parts, positions will depend on who we have on the mound,” Harzinski said. “We are blessed with guys who can play multiple positions.”
Harzinski said the team has been fine tuning everything and said that the coaches preach to the kids to try improve every day.
Goals for the season include winning the Moshannon Valley League, getting into the District 9 playoffs and make it to the PIAA tournament.
Harzinski will be assisted this year by Ike Graham, Mike Sutika, Derek Dixon, Bear Stewart, Jesse Husted and RJ Olson.
Curwensville opens the season today at Moshannon Valley.
Roster
Seniors
*Thad Butler, Alan Farley, *Spencer Hoover, *Tyler Lee, *Tyler Libby, *Jake Mullins, *Jayson Rowles, *Josh Shaffer, *Shane Sunderlin, Mitchell Sutika.
Juniors
*Chris Fegert, Nik Fegert, *Danny McGarry, *Ayden Sutika.
Sophomores
Grant Swanson.
Freshmen
Logan Kunkle, Hunter Tkacik.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
25—at Moshannon Valley. 29—Juniata Valley. 31—at Glendale.
April
5—Williamsburg. 7—Bellwood-Antis. 8—at Harmony. 12—at West Branch. 18—Purchase Line. 19—at Mount Union. 23—vs. Moshannon Valley at Doubleday Field, Coopertown, N.Y., 5 p.m. 25—at Brockway, 4 p.m. 26—at Juniata Valley. 28—Glendale. 29—Brockway.
May
3—at Williamsburg. 5—at Bellwood-Antis. 6—Harmony. 10—West Branch. 12—Mount Union. 18—at Clearfield.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.