CURWENSVILLE — Down 20-14 with four seconds to play in the game, Curwensville quarterback found a wide-open Hunter Tkacik for a 19-yard score to tie things up as the clock expired.
But the snap for the PAT was high and the kick failed, leaving the Tide and the Blue Jays to duke in out in overtime.
In the end it was Conemaugh Valley, which elected to go for 2 and the win in the first overtime that sent the Tide to a 28-27 loss on Senior Night.
Curwensville trailed Conemaugh Valley 20-7 with 9:49 seconds to play in the third quarter.
The Tide, which turned the ball over on downs to the Blue Jays several times, struggled to move the ball until McGarry was able to start finding his receivers in the second half.
With 3:52 to play in the third, McGarry found Nik Fegert for a 13-yard score. Fegert then added the PAT to make it 20-14.
Curwensville stopped Conemaugh Valley twice with less than three minutes to go in the game, getting the ball at the Blue Jay 43 with 22.2 seconds remaining on the clock.
McGarry had two incomplete passes, setting up a second-and-10.
The Tide got a big 24-yard catch, then McGarry hit Tkacik again as time expired to tie the game at 20-20.
The Blue Jays lined up offsides on the PAT attempt, but the penalty was declined.
Conemaugh Valley called its final timeout to ice Fegert.
But the snap was high regardless and Fegert’s kick sailed under the crossbar.
Curwensville won the toss for overtime and elected to go on offense.
It was a short trip, as McGarry hit Irwin for a 10-yard touchdown, his third TD pass of the night.
Fegert booted the PAT through and the Tide led for the first time 27-20 in their opening possession overtime.
Conemaugh Valley then went on offense for its first possession, getting to the five after two rushing plays.
On a third-and-goal play, Blue Jays’ quarterback Adam Jasper called his own number, rolling out and running to the pylon on the visiting sideline to cut the score to 27-26.
The Blue Jays, who had attempted just one kick all night, went for two and Jasper hit Hendershot in the end zone for the win.
Conemaugh Valley ran the ball 54 times on the night, racking up 262 yards. Eli Darr led the team with 136 yards on 32 carries and a 1-yard touchdown run.
Jasper had 52 yards on eight carries.
Tommy Stiffler had 73 yards on seven carries, including a 58-yard run that gave the visitors a 12-0 advantage.
The Blue Jays attempted just one pass, on a fourth-and-goal situation in the fourth quarter, but it was incomplete.
Curwensville was led by Irwin’s 83 yards on eight carries, while McGarry had 82 yards on 13 carries.
McGarry finished the game 11-of-22 for 136 yards and three TDs.
Curwensville dropped to 3-5 on the season.
The Tide travel to Mount Union, which defeated West Branch 27-7, on Friday.
Conemaugh Valley improved to 2-5.
The Blue Jays host North Star, which downed Philipsburg-Osceola 27-21, on Friday.