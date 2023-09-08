CURWENSVILLE — The young Curwensville girls golf team came tantalizingly close to picking up its first win of the season Thursday at Eagles Ridge Golf Club, but fell by a single stroke to Brookville.
In fact, the Lady Tide were within shouting distance of two wins as Brockway topped them by four strokes at the District 9 all-league meet.
Brockway shot a 236, Brookville a 239 and Curwensville scored a 240.
Punxsutawney had the best team score with a 220, while DuBois recorded a 223.
That made the Lady Tide 0-4 on the day and 0-13 for the season, but head coach Mike Bookhamer likes what he sees from his four girls — three of them playing varsity golf for the first time this season.
“We’re getting there,” Bookhamer said. “I’m really happy with the progress the girls are making. Everybody is improving. And that’s not just our team. All the girls in the league are improving.”
Freshman Sylvia Witherite led the Lady Tide Thursday with a 56, while junior Natalie Wischuck and sophomore Remy Walters each carded 59s. Junior Maya Richards added a 66 for the Lady Tide.
“Natalie has really been hitting the ball well,” Bookhamer said. “All the girls are doing well. We’ve just been struggling with the short game. But that’s OK. That is easier to fix. So I’m happy with where we’re at as a team.”
Bookhamer is also happy that he’ll have another year (or more) to work with all four girls and hopes he can add a few more to the team.
“It’s nice to have them all coming back,” he said. “It keeps me wanting to come back and work with them. We may struggle a little this year, but we’re getting better and will be better next year. And hopefully we can get a few more out of the team as well.”
DuBois’ Alma Blakeslee shot the low round of the day with a 52, which was just one stroke better than Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago.
The Lady Chucks also had the third and fourth best scorers in Molly Davis (54) and Sarah Grumblatt (55).
Curwensville’s Witherite was tied with three other girls for the fifth-lowest score.
The Lady Tide are back in action Tuesday at Punxsutawney.
Punxsutawney—220
Katherine Crago 53, Molly Davis 54, Sarah Grumblatt 55, Ella White 58. Others: Olivia Burkett 60, Laci Poole 60.
DuBois—223
Alma Blakeslee 52, Olivia Imbrogno 56, Chase Sacks 57,Grace Crawford 58. Others: Ashtyn Buzard 61, Sydney Graham 63.
Brockway—236
Sara Huegler 56, Bailey Franci 56, Alexis Laubacher 62, Alyssa Yahner 62.
Brookville—239
Bethany Hack 57, Rially Kalgren 57, Addison Stiver 62, Davies 63. Others: Natalie Himes 63, Gabby McLaughlin 67.
Curwensville—240
Sylvia Witherite 56, Natalie Wischuck 59, Remy Walters 59, Maya Richards 66.