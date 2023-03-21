BROCKWAY — The Curwensville and Brockway baseball teams opened up the 2023 season on Monday and in the end, the Golden Tide eked out a 10-9 road win to spoil the head coaching debut of Brockway’s Matt Melillo.
“It was a great learning experience,” Melillo said. “We have things to work on moving forward. We saw a lot of good things out of some of the new players, but it’s a building experience. We’re going to have to eliminate some of the mistakes moving forward. But it’s the first game and the beginning of the season — we’re feeling some teammates out.”
The three-hour long contest saw a lengthy third inning from both teams with each plating 10 players as Curwensville jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Rovers plated six in the bottom half of the inning.
Curwensville outhit Brockway 10-4 on the afternoon as Chris Fegert paced the way, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBIs — included a bases-clearing double in the top of the fifth that gave the Golden Tide the lead for good.
“This is a pretty new group for us,” Curwensville assistant coach Derek Dixon said. “We lost a bunch of guys last year and although we’re starting a bunch of new guys, that doesn’t mean we’re not capable to compete and win games. I thought we did a good job where we made up for mistakes made early and we kind of put the pressure on (Brockway). It was a fun game.”
In a game that saw 19 runs in the frigid temps, it actually started out with Golden Tide starter Logan Kunkle and Brockway starter Ezra Swanson combining to strike out 10 of the first 12 total outs of the game.
A Gage Park walk and two hit batters by Kunkle in Ezra Swanson and Mattie Brubaker loaded the bases before Kunkle settled down to strike out Dylan Bash and Andrew Brubaker.
Swanson struck out three of the first four batters he faced — with Kunkle reaching via an error. Another error by Brockway in the top of the second was the Golden Tide’s only second inning baserunner as Ezra Swanson struck out Lawson Neiswender, Merek Sutika and Tristan Wills. However, Kunkle was able to retire the side in the bottom of the second before both teams combined for the big third inning.
Curwensville’s Cael Butler kicked off the top of the third with a line drive by Mattie Brubaker. Fegert followed that up with an RBI double for a 1-0 lead.
After Andrew Pentz singled, Kunkle recorded a sac fly RBI down the left field line as Mattie Brubaker made a diving catch from short, but Fegert came home and the Golden Tide led 2-0.
Pentz scored on an error to make it 3-0 and a Merek Sutika single to left made it 4-0 for the visitors before Swanson and the Rovers were able to get out of the inning.
“A lot of these guys have been in the cage all fall and winter putting in the work,” Dixon said. “So I think that a lot of it comes from that. You could tell we were a little bit nervous just being out here and playing on an actual field rather than just playing in the gym. Once we got the first time through, the second time through we started hitting the ball and putting them in situations to make plays.”
Brockway’s first run of the game was by Jeremy Swanson, who scored via a Kunkle wild pitch with the bases juiced and no outs. Another Kunkle walk then saw Curwensville go to Aiden Finn on the mound, but a Bash bunt saw Park score and Bash beat out the throw as Brockway trailed 4-2. An infield RBI single by Andrew Brubaker made it 4-3 and with the bases loaded two batters later, Eric Lindemuth drew a walk to tie it up at 4-4. One batter later, Logan Faith drew a walk to give the Rovers a 5-4 lead as Curwensville then turned to Ayden Sutika, who then threw for three-plus innings and allowed just a lone hit. However, a wild pitch would plate Andrew Brubaker as Brockway led 6-4 after three innings.
Kunkle got the Golden Tide back to within a run in the top of the fourth as he plated Fegert on a groundout to short as the Rovers couldn’t answer in the bottom half of the inning.
That set up shop for the Golden Tide to take the lead in the top of the fifth. With Jeremy Swanson now on the mound for the Rovers, Alex Smith hit a double to right field before a couple of walks would then load the bases with just one out for Fegert, who in turn blasted one to left over the head of Brockway’s Park for a bases-clearing double and an 8-6 lead.
Curwensville would then go up 10-6 in the top of the sixth after an error plated Kunkle and a fielder’s choice RBI from Caden Pierce gave the visitors a four-run advantage.
Brockway would manufacture three runs on a lone hit in the bottom of the sixth as Park made it 10-7 via scoring on a wild pitch and a Mattie Brubaker sac fly to left made it 10-8. A Curwensville wild pitch plated Bash to get the Rovers within a run, but Ayden Sutika struck out Chad Young to get out of the inning.
The Golden Tide looked prime to add some insurance runs with the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the seventh, but new pitcher Andrew Brubaker got Ayden Sutika to ground out as Brockway’s last ditch effort in the bottom of the seventh needed a run to tie and two runs to win.
But for the Rovers, Logan Faith would draw a one-out walk before Fegert — who started the seventh inning on the mound — struck out the top of the order in Jeremy Swanson and Park to end the game for a 10-9 Golden Tide win.
Dixon said he was quite pleased with how things turned out as they’ll have a week to prepare for its next contest on Tuesday, March 28 as they host Glendale.
“We’re going to lean on Chris (Fegert) and Ayden (Sutika) and Alex Smith — our seniors — to kind of take the reigns and be key contributors,” Dixon said. “These other guys are going to get plenty of time. We may not be totally ready for (the season) yet but we’re going to figure it out on the fly. And I like that — we’re going to scrap with everybody.”
Brockway (0-1) will be back on the diamond today as they host Kane.
“It was good to see some of the younger kids stepping up and getting the opportunity to play,” Melillo said. “It was good to see Ezra coming out pretty strong in the beginning. He did very well. But again, you’ve got to battle the weather — it’s cold and kids are losing feeling in their fingers. But all in all, it was a good game and we’ve got to learn from our mistakes and move forward.”
CURWENSVILLE 10,
BROCKWAY 9
Score by Innings
C’ville 004 132 0 — 10
B’way 006 003 0 — 9
Curwensville—10
Chris Fegert cf-p 5244, Evan McCartney pr 0000, Andrew Pentz c 4110, Logan Kunkle p-ss-cf 4102, Ayden Sutika 3b-p-3b 5100, Lawson Neiswender 1b 4110, Alex Smith dh 3110, Caden Pierce ss-3b-ss-pr 1001, Merek Sutika lf 4011, Tristan Wills rf 3110, Cael Butler 2b 2210, Aiden Finn p 0000. Totals: 35-10-10-8.
Brockway—9
Jeremy Swanson cf-p-cf 4100, Gage Park lf-2b 3200, Ezra Swanson p-cf-lf 0200, Mattie Brubaker ss 2101, Dylan Bash 2b-3b 4221, Andrew Brubaker 3b-p 4121, Chad Young 1b 4000, Eric Lindemuth dh 3001, Logan Faith rf 2001, Raiden Craft c 0000. Totals: 26-9-4-5.
Errors: C’ville 3 (Pentz, A. Sutika, Neiswender), B’way 4 (Bash 2, M. Brubaker 2). LOB: C’ville 9, B’way 9. DP: C’ville 1, B’way 0. 2B: Fegert 2, Smith. SF: Kunkle; M. Brubaker. SB: Fegert 2, Kunkle; J. Swanson, A. Brubaker. HBP: Kunkle (by J. Swanson), Pentz (by A. Brubaker); E. Swanson 2 (by Kunkle, Sutika), M. Brubaker (by Kunkle).
Pitching
Curwensville: Logan Kunkle-2+ IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO, 2 HB; Aiden Finn-1/3+ IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Ayden Sutika-3+ IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Chris Fegert-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO; Jeremy Swanson-2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Andrew Brubaker-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
WP: Sutika. LP: J. Swanson.