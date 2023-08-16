CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys and girls golf teams are certainly on opposite ends of the spectrum as far as numbers, depth and experience, but head coach Mike Bookhamer is quite excited about both as the Golden Tide get ready to tee off the season Thursday.
The boys team has 17 on the roster, led by five letterwinners, while the Lady Tide currently have just three girls on the squad.
The girls have gained one from last season as they competed with just two in 2022. But that still won’t be enough to score as a team as you need four to do that.
“Last year we had a good team with the girls we had and probably could have had a good record, but instead we were 2-17,” Bookhamer said. “So it obviously makes a difference. We need that fourth girl.
“I’m really excited about the three girls that we have. They seem to love the game, and we’ll get more (girls) out as we go. But the girls that are here are really into it, and they want to improve. You can’t ask for much more than that.”
Junior Maya Richards is the lone returning letterwinner and the obvious team leader with the graduation of Skylar Pentz, who is on the Lock Haven University golf team.
“Maya is going to be team captain this year and I’m hoping she takes that leadership role and runs with it,” Bookhamer said. “And I think she will.”
New to the team this season are junior Natalie Wischuck and sophomore Remy Walters, who Bookhamer says have really taken to the game.
“It’s all about getting them experience this year,” he said. “We don’t have any seniors, so if we can get them some good experience, hopefully we can make a push next year.”
The boys team only has two seniors in letterwinners Connor Howell and Grant Swanson, but junior letterwinners Davis Fleming, Austin Gilliland and Alex Murawski are also back to give Bookhamer a solid group to build around after they’ve all shown marked improvement from a season ago.
“The qualifying scores are in and they’ve all gotten a lot better,” Bookhamer said. “They’ve all been pretty dedicated throughout the year.”
The five letterwinners as well a couple talented freshmen in Trenton Best and Connor Smay give Bookhamer a core group that should push each other and give the Tide balance and options throughout the season.
“I have two freshmen that are pretty good too, so that is going to just solidify the team,” Bookhamer said.
Curwensville also returns juniors Ty Elensky, Brent London, Danny Redding and Wyatt Stephens, who were all on the team last season.
New to the squad this year are juniors Logan Kunkle and Merek Sutika, sophomores Heath Hawkins and Nick Williams and freshmen Collin Null and Gavin Wood.
One or two from those groups will make the travel team and give the Golden Tide plenty of depth throughout the year.
“I can only take a maximum of eight guys on road trips, so I feel bad for the other nine guys that are sitting on the bench,” Bookhamer said. “But during home matches, they all golf and will at least get those matches in. If I could take them all to the away matches I would.”
Bookhamer says he thinks the Tide’s home course is a big reason the boys program, which had 11 in 2021 and 15 last season, continues to grow.
“Eagles Ridge bends over backwards for us,” he said. “And the kids enjoy coming out and enjoy playing here. They make it fun for everybody.”
And having fun is the main goal for Bookhamer and the Tide.
“I tell them, ‘Rule No. 1, if you’re not having fun, you’re doing it wrong. So have fun. Enjoy it.’” Bookhamer said.
Of course, winning is fun as well and Bookhamer thinks this year’s team could do a lot of that. And perhaps even reach heights not seen in his tenure at the helm.
“We’re shooting roughly around 45 for our top four or five guys,” Bookhamer said. “That gets you 180. I’m excited about that. That gets you into districts. I’ve never had a team get into districts. But this year I think we definitely have a shot.”
With the numbers, talent and potential the Tide have this season, Bookhamer simply can’t wait to get the season started.
“Last year was the first year I didn’t really have any great golfers, we just had a bunch of good golfers and I think we were like 9-7 (record). But this year we have several strong golfers that can shoot in the 40s,” he said.
“I’m really excited. I knew we were going to have a decent team coming back. I don’t want to get the cart before the horse, but I am really looking forward to this year.”
Both teams open Thursday.
The boys host a tri-meet against North Star and Rockwood, while the Lady Tide travel to Brockway.
Roster
Boys
Seniors
*Connor Howell, *Grant Swanson.
Juniors
Ty Elensky, *Davis Fleming, *Austin Gilliland, Logan Kunkle, Brent London, *Alex Murawski, Danny Redding, Wyatt Stephens, Merek Sutika.
Sophomores
Heath Hawkins, Nick Williams
Freshmen
Trenton Best, Collin Null, Connor Smay, Gavin Wood.
Girls
Juniors
*Maya Richards, Natalie Wischuck.
Sophomore
Remy Walters
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
Boys
August
17—North Star/Rockwood, 3 p.m. 21—at Everett, 1 p.m. 22—at Brookville. 24—Claysburg-Kimmel. 28—Brockway. 29—at DuBois Central Catholic. 31—at Punxsutawney.
September
5—Everett/DCC. 11—Punxsutawney. 12—at North Star. 14—DuBois. 20—at DuBois. 21—Broovkille. 25—at ICC Tournament (Everett), 1 p.m.
October
2—at District 9 Tournament, 9 a.m.
Matches begin at 3:30 p.m. unless noted
Girls
17—at Brockway. 21—at DuBois. 22—D9 Meet at Eagles Ridge. 24—at Punxsutawney. 28—at Brookville. 31—at Brockway.
September
5—at DuBois. 7—D9 Meet at Eagles Ridge. 12—at Punxsutawney. 18—at Brookville.
October
2—at District 9 Tournament, TBA
Matches begin at 3 p.m. unless noted