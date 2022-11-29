CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls basketball team is under the direction of a new coach.
But it’s a familiar face in former volunteer coach Dawna Wheeler, who has been around the program for over a decade.
“I have been running the elementary program for the last seven years or so,” she said. “Before that I coached junior high and assisted the varsity program for 12 years.
“I decided to take the head coach position because I really care for this program. I played my high school ball here and made a lot of good memories. I want these girls and my own two girls to have that opportunity. Coaching with guys like Vic Gearhart and Alan Fairman also really helped in my decision.”
Wheeler has been a fan of the game of basketball since her early years. She’s hoping she can help other girls fall in love with the game as well.
“I am a life long fan of this game,” she said. “I love watching basketball. I especially enjoy watching women’s basketball and seeing the womens program develop. I played basketball from elementary school until I graduated high school. I started coaching in 2000. The things I have learned about the game of basketball make me wish I knew those things while I was playing.”
Wheeler will take over a squad that lost five seniors to graduation and Savannah Carfley to the wrestling team.
The Lady Tide have a total of just 10 players on the roster, including six sophomores, so the team will forgo a junior varsity schedule.
The team returns just three letterwinners in seniors Skylar Pentz and Jaiden Weber-Herring, along with sophomore Karleigh Freyer.
“I am expecting a lot out of our letterwinners,” Wheeler said. “Their game experience is going to be valuable. I need those girls to be leaders. They have all really stepped up. I don’t expect them just to be leaders with this team but also with our junior high and our elementary programs.”
Having just 10 on the roster has posed some challenges Wheeler said, but it’s also helped in some ways.
“It has made some things easier and some things more difficult,” she said. “The girls get a lot of reps and more individual attention. We are constantly switching girls in and out between offense and defense.”
Still it’s going to be a big challenge for the Lady Tide, who will have to replace Progressland First Teamer Alyssa Bakaysa, as well as three other starters.
“You can’t replace girls like Alyssa Bakaysa, Joslynne Freyer, Austin Guiher and Kyra Henry,” said Wheeler. “We have to adjust not having them in the gym. We have to look for different people to step into those roles. Good programs can withstand turnover. That is something we are preparing this program for.”
To compete in the always tough Moshannon Valley League and Inter-County Conference, Curwensville will have to rely on its underclassmen, quickly.
“We have freshman that are going to see a lot of varsity playing time,” Wheeler said. “I hate to throw these girls right into the fire, but that is where we are at. I am sure it will be an unforgettable experience for them. I hope they are able to grow and develop from this situation.”
So far, Wheeler said the girls have been excited to take on the challenge and have seemed to mesh well together in practice.
The team has been working on conditioning to get ready for those who will have to play the whole game without breaks. They have also been working on transition as well.
Wheeler said the biggest goal is developing the people not the team.
“My goal is to instill a sense of ownership in this program,” she said. “That all of the girls on this team want to see this program succeed and take pride in what we are doing. I want to help develop successful young women. Not just successful in basketball, but successful in whatever their future holds.
“Our goals are to start the season strong and finish the season even stronger. We want to be competitive in every game we play. We also want to breathe new life into this program and get people excited for the future of lady tide basketball.”
James Hoyt Jr. will be assisting Wheeler.
The Lady Tide open the season on Dec. 5, hosting Clearfield.
Roster
Seniors
*Skylar Pentz, *Jaiden Weber-Herring.
Sophomores
Addison Butler, *Karleigh Freyer, Janelle Passmore, Brooklynn Price, Falyn Williams, Natalie Wishchuck.
Freshmen
Jovee Elensky, Addison Warren.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
5—Clearfield. 9—vs. Harmony at Philipsburg-Osceola T-Harp Memorial Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m. 10—vs. TBA at Philipsburg-Osceola T-Harp Memorial Tip-Off Tournament, TBA. 13—Moshannon Valley. 16—at Glendale. 20—at Bellwood-Antis. 27—at Clearfield.
January
3—at Juniata Valley. 6—at Williamsburg. 9—West Branch. 12—at Harmony. 13—at Mount Union. 19—at Moshannon Valley. 23—Glendale. 26—Bellwood-Antis. 27—at Brookville. 30—Juniata Valley.
February
1—Harmony. 2—Williamsburg. 6—at West Branch. 9—Mount Union. 13—at Brockway.