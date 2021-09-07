CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls soccer team went 6-8-1 last season in head coach Maddie Williams’ first season, which she says planted the seeds for what she hopes will be a program on the rise.
“As with any first-year head coach, I think the word ‘overwhelming’ would be a good way to describe (my first season), especially when dealing with COVID,” Williams said. “But, it was also exciting and challenging in the best way possible.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls for year one. I was so proud of what we were able to accomplish and with the direction the program is heading.”
While Williams and the Lady Tide are looking forward, they will certainly miss the five girls lost to graduation.
“We will miss those seniors very much,” Williams said. “They played a crucial role in our game last year. Their leadership wasn’t confined to the field, though. They brought the girls together so well and found ways to unite the team off the field.”
But Williams says this yea’s crop of seniors, including letterwinners Tenleigh Bumbarger, Breanne Spencer and Jordan Turner, are stepping right in as leaders.
“We have last year’s juniors, Tenleigh, Breanne and Jordan, moving up to seniors this year, along with two new seniors, Mackenzie Wall and Kristina Buchwitz, that have already stepped up to fill the big shoes left for them.” Williams said. “They’ve been on the field all summer preparing for their final year on the field wearing a Lady Tide jersey.
“As our returning “big dogs,” I am really excited to see what Tenleigh, Breanne, and Jordan accomplish. They have played together since they were knee- high. They have rode the highs and lows together. And they all have incredible ability on the field that I am so excited to showcase. Kristina and Mackenzie aren’t newbies either, though. After taking a hiatus last year, they decided to put the jersey on one last time.”
Joining the senior trio as letterwinners are juniors Tiffany Bloom, Cierra Caldwell, Haylee Mullins, Abby Rebar and Jaiden Weber.
“We have a large group of letterwinners, which is to be expected when you don’t have a large squad,” Williams said. “As a small school, we have always struggled with numbers. The beauty of that is from a young age, these girls get a ton of experience. They get thrown into the thick of it as soon as they put that jersey on their freshman years.
“We did lose a lot of leaders, but we already have girls that are emerging to take their place. The leaders aren’t limited to the senior class, either. We have nine juniors this year. So, there is a lot of potential and I am very excited to see what these girls do with that potential.”
The letterwinners make up the majority of the team with just 16 total girls on the team, meaning the Lady Tide do need to stay healthy
“I was really worried about numbers this summer, but when two-a-days rolled around we solidified our roster with 16 girls,” Williams said. “Sure, a few more would be great, but there is no time to play the “what if” game. With 16 girls, we don’t have a lot of room for injury. To avoid injury, you have to be healthy. One of our main focuses this summer was educating the girls on the importance of nutrition, hydration, and sleep.”
With just 16 on the roster, most, if not all the girls should see plenty of playing time each game. But a starting lineup has been tough for Williams to put together with a lot of versatile girls with similar abilities.
“Choosing the starting lineup has been difficult because we have a handful of girls that are neck-and-neck ability-wise,” she said. “My message to the girls has been that the athlete that is willing to work the hardest and that is the most mentally tough will be the one earning the starting spot. I want girls that are going to give it their all while they are on the field. I want someone that will fight past the discomfort and fatigue to really put on a show on the field.”
One position that is set is keeper, where Wall, who plays shortstop and third base for the Lady Tide softball team, will step in for Maura Bunnell, who was a four-year starter in net.
“Mackenzie Wall is going to be our goalie, and that I am sure of,” Williams said. “With her softball skills, the girl can catch anything that comes near here. Plus, in soccer you get two gloves and not just one like in softball, so she should be ready to rock ‘n roll. We also have a backup goalie with newcomer Sandy McCracken. It’s been nice having two capable goalies. I have even thrown Cierra Caldwell in the goal, but I really want to be able to utilize her on the field.
The defense will look a lot like last year and could be a strength of the team.
“Tenleigh is the leader of our defense, just like she was last year,” Williams said. “Not only does she have the ability, but she also has so much respect from her teammates. They really listen to her on and off the field.
“We have a slew of rock-solid defenders in Jaiden Weber, Tiffany Bloom, and Maizy Hoover that are going to be a brutal force.”
The midfield and forward positions could see some interchangeable parts.
“Breanne will pretty much be a permanent fixture in our midfield,” Williams said. “Her foot skills and shooting range really benefit her there. As for who will be joining her in the midfield, I’m not sure. I can throw Jordan and Haylee Mullins in there with her, and they both do an excellent job. But I also like them both as a forward. Wherever I put them, it is clear they will play a crucial role in our offense.
“Abby Rebar and newcomer Lauren Polites are also going to be dangerous in the offense. I have a stack of girls that will play, anywhere and everywhere. Kristina, Kendra Turner, Maura Sheeder, and Kadie Bressler are ready and willing to bounce back and forth between forward and defense, never missing a beat.”
As for team goals and expectations, Williams says individual improvement and effort is paramount.
“As always, my goal is about their growth as individuals and a team, not about the record book,” she said. “I want each and every girl to improve, each time they step onto the pitch. If that happens, then naturally their record will improve as well.
“But, individual and team growth is so much more important than adding tallies to the win column. If their motivation is just to win games, they are focusing on the wrong thing. As for expectations, I want 110 percent from them. Every practice. Every game. Every play. There will be girls that have better foot skills, or are faster, or are stronger. But I want my girls to out-hustle everyone. I want them to try harder than everyone. I want them to give more effort. Because that tenacity is what will take them far in life, much farther than being able to kick a ball will. We will play with determination and perseverance in the face of adversity.”
Lenny Rebar and Vickie Bunnell will once again assist Williams.
The Lady Tide open the season today at Tussey Mountain.
Roster
Seniors
Kristina Buchwitz, *Tenleigh Bumbarger, *Breanne Spencer, *Jordan Turner, Mackenzie Wall.
Juniors
*Tiffany Bloom, *Cierra Caldwell, Maizy Hoover, Sandra McCracken, *Haylee Mullins, *Abby Rebar, Kendra Turner, *Jaiden Weber.
Sophomores
Kadie Bressler, Lauren Polites, Maura Sheeder.
*Returning letterwinners.